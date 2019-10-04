Doug Luke and the Cambridge-Salem football team are treating Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup with Holy Trinity as just what it is: a chance to test themselves against another ranked opponent.
The Indians come into the non-league contest at 4-0 and ranked fifth in the state in Class C. Holy Trinity, also 4-0, is ranked seventh in Class B.
“It’s not a league game, but it is a big game. It’s something to gauge where we’re going,” Luke said. “It’s more for how we compare to the best in Class C.
“We’re gradually improving,” Luke added. “We did things better last week (a 55-12 win over Hoosick Falls), but we still have a lot of breakdowns. If we want to compete in the C’s, we have to get better.”
Cambridge-Salem faces a serious Class B contender in Holy Trinity, which features a terrific collection of athletes and has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 52-13.
“They’re a lot quicker than us — we have to be able to slow them down,” said Luke, whose team beat Holy Trinity 35-17 last year. “They have six or seven kids that are quicker than anybody we have, they have a quarterback that’s as good as any in the area, and the receivers to go with him.”
“We have tremendous respect for them — they’ve had a tremendous amount of success no matter what class they’re in,” Holy Trinity head coach John Barber said. “I’ve coached against Doug when I was with Brian Ekblom at Schuylerville. They’re very sound offensively and defensively, and we’ll have to be very disciplined with what we do.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Indians are a run-heavy team this season, led by a stable of backs, including Calvin Schneider (590 yards, 7 TDs) and Kaedin Ogilvie (493 yards, 9 TDs). The offensive line — anchored by the senior trio of Aden Terry, Cooper Wood and Damon Ferguson, all from Salem — has paved the way as rookie starter Jacob Ruggles improves at quarterback.
“I hope we can compete with them on the line of scrimmage and make some yards that way,” Luke said. “We can’t compare with them in speed.”
The Indians do have depth, which has helped them pull away in games against Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne and Hoosic Valley.
“We have six backs we can throw in there and our O-line has gotten better,” Luke said. “In the small schools, where you might play only 12-15 kids, if we can play 20-25 kids, that’s where our depth pays off and we pull away later in games.”
Holy Trinity — the merger of Bishop Gibbons, Catholic Central and now Bishop Maginn — moved up to Class B this season after its recent success in Class C, including a Carrier Dome appearance in 2017. The Pride still have several players from that state finalist team on its roster.
Senior quarterback Joey Tortello is a four-year starter who has passed for 994 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He has thrown nine scoring passes in his last two games. Standout athletes Nacier Hundley and Noah Foster are also back from that squad. Foster has scored 10 TDs, Hundley has seven.
“This is a big game for us, too, we’re trying to see where we’re at,” said Barber, whose team is coming off a 63-7 demolition of Ichabod Crane last week. “We have a hard time stopping the run, so that will be a challenge for us. But our line is blocking well, we have more of a running game this year so we’re pretty balanced, and we’re plus-14 in turnover ratio. So we’re doing the right things. But they’ll be a challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.