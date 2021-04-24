 Skip to main content
Cambridge-Salem earns first win of Fall II season
Cambridge-Salem earns first win of Fall II season

GRANVILLE — Brice Burr and Owen Foyle each rushed for two touchdowns Saturday as Cambridge-Salem pulled away to a 38-20 Class D football victory over Granville.

Foyle scored on runs of 68 and 6 yards. Burr added a pair of 1-yard quarterback sneaks to lead the Indians, who improved to 1-3 in the Fall II season.

Eli Danio and Jacob Ruggles also scored for Cambridge-Salem. Ruggles led the Indians with 136 yards on 17 carries, and Foyle added 95 yards on six rushes. The Indians outgained Granville in rushing yards, 367-317.

Cambridge-Salem took the lead for good with a pair of long scoring drives in the third quarter. Trailing 14-12 at halftime, the Indians stuffed Granville on four tries inside the C-S 12-yard line. They then drove 90 yards, sparked by Doug Pennington's 44-yard run into Horde territory, to Danio's 1-yard touchdown run for an 18-14 edge.

Prep Roundup: Friday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports

A roundup of everything that happened on Friday in high school sports. Includes football, soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf.

Moments later, after a deep punt by Granville, Ruggles raced upfield on a 68-yard run to the Horde 12, setting up Foyle's second touchdown for a 25-14 lead.

The Golden Horde (1-4) had led or kept the game close for most of the first half, getting touchdown runs from Tommy Roberts, Matt Barlow and Dylan Procella.

Granville's Josh Oakman led all rushers with 165 yards on 14 carries, including a 50-yard run to start the fourth quarter. Oakman was ruled out of bounds at the 4-yard line after scoring an apparent touchdown, but Procella scored on the next play to pull the Horde within 25-20.

Granville hurt itself with penalties and miscues, including a fumble on fourth and short at its own 20. The Indians turned that turnover into a Burr touchdown sneak a few plays later for a 32-20 lead with 7:52 to play. Ruggles capped the scoring a few minutes later.

