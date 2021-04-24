Cambridge-Salem earns first win of Fall II season

GRANVILLE — Brice Burr and Owen Foyle each rushed for two touchdowns Saturday as Cambridge-Salem pulled away to a 38-20 Class D football victory over Granville.

Foyle scored on runs of 68 and 6 yards. Burr added a pair of 1-yard quarterback sneaks to lead the Indians, who improved to 1-3 in the Fall II season.

Eli Danio and Jacob Ruggles also scored for Cambridge-Salem. Ruggles led the Indians with 136 yards on 17 carries, and Foyle added 95 yards on six rushes. The Indians outgained Granville in rushing yards, 367-317.

Cambridge-Salem took the lead for good with a pair of long scoring drives in the third quarter. Trailing 14-12 at halftime, the Indians stuffed Granville on four tries inside the C-S 12-yard line. They then drove 90 yards, sparked by Doug Pennington's 44-yard run into Horde territory, to Danio's 1-yard touchdown run for an 18-14 edge.

Moments later, after a deep punt by Granville, Ruggles raced upfield on a 68-yard run to the Horde 12, setting up Foyle's second touchdown for a 25-14 lead.

The Golden Horde (1-4) had led or kept the game close for most of the first half, getting touchdown runs from Tommy Roberts, Matt Barlow and Dylan Procella.