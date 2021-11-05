Cambridge-Salem cruises past Watervliet in finale

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 61, WATERVLIET 22: Eli Danio scored four touchdowns Thursday night as Cambridge-Salem finished with a crossover win over Class C Watervliet.

C-S, which finished the season at 6-4, jumped out to a 27-0 lead and rolled from there.

Clifford Lewis rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to power C-S, while Danio scored on two runs, a 26-yard pass from Brice Burr and a 70-yard kickoff return.

Burr completed 4 of 7 passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring passes of 17 and 30 yards to Alex Luke. Isaiah Lohret also scored for C-S.

Watervliet (7-3) got two scoring runs from Kendryek Flynn and a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jamel Ward to Diogenes George.

