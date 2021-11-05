 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cambridge-Salem cruises past Watervliet in finale

  • 0

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 61, WATERVLIET 22: Eli Danio scored four touchdowns Thursday night as Cambridge-Salem finished with a crossover win over Class C Watervliet.

C-S, which finished the season at 6-4, jumped out to a 27-0 lead and rolled from there.

Clifford Lewis rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to power C-S, while Danio scored on two runs, a 26-yard pass from Brice Burr and a 70-yard kickoff return.

Burr completed 4 of 7 passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring passes of 17 and 30 yards to Alex Luke. Isaiah Lohret also scored for C-S.

Watervliet (7-3) got two scoring runs from Kendryek Flynn and a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jamel Ward to Diogenes George.

Camb.-Salem 61, Watervliet 22

Cam.-Salem (6-4);21;13;21;7 — 61

Watervliet (7-3);0;14;0;8 — 22

First quarter

C-S — Luke 17 pass from Burr (Crandall kick)

C-S — Lewis 1 run (kick blocked)

C-S — Lewis 30 run (Clark pass from Burr)

Second quarter

C-S — Danio 26 pass from Burr (kick failed)

Wat — George 51 pass from Ward (run failed)

C-S — Danio 18 run (Crandall kick)

Wat — Flynn 3 run (Ward run)

Third quarter

C-S — Luke 30 pass from Burr (Crandall kick)

C-S — Danio 25 run (Crandall kick)

C-S — Lohret 2 run (Crandall kick)

Fourth quarter

Wat — Flynn 34 run (Marsceill run)

C-S — Danio 70 kickoff return

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cambridge holds off Chatham

Cambridge holds off Chatham

Clifford Lewis rushed for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 37-35 football victory over Chatham.

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News