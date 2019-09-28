CAMBRIDGE — Calvin Schneider rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 55-12 Class C North football victory over Hoosick Falls.
Kaedin Ogilvie added 129 rushing yards and two scores, and Jacob Ruggles connected with Soyer Mattson for a pair of passing touchdowns as the Indians improved to 4-0 in the division and overall.
Ruggles completed all five of his passes for 70 yards. Owen Foyle added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Hoosick Falls was led by Max Kipp, who rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
