Cambridge-Salem cruises past Helderberg Valley

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 46, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Brice Burr and Evan Day each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem past Helderberg Valley in a Class D matchup.

Burr ran for 121 yards on 12 carries and Day added 90 yards on 10 rushes to power C-S, which improved to 3-0 in the league, 4-0 overall.

Brayton Cary also ran for a touchdown for C-S, and eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec also tossed a short scoring pass to Zach Price as C-S built a 38-0 halftime lead.

The C-S defense held Helderberg Valley to 94 yards total offense.

