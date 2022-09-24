Cambridge-Salem cruises past Helderberg Valley

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 46, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Brice Burr and Evan Day each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem past Helderberg Valley in a Class D matchup.

Burr ran for 121 yards on 12 carries and Day added 90 yards on 10 rushes to power C-S, which improved to 3-0 in the league, 4-0 overall.

Brayton Cary also ran for a touchdown for C-S, and eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec also tossed a short scoring pass to Zach Price as C-S built a 38-0 halftime lead.

The C-S defense held Helderberg Valley to 94 yards total offense.

Cambridge-Salem 46, Helderberg Valley 0 Helderberg Valley;0;0;0;0 — 0 Camb.-Salem (3-0, 4-0);24;14;0;8 — 46 First quarter C-S — Burr 28 run (Burr run) C-S — Price 2 pass from Yakubec (Luke run) C-S — Day 23 run (Day run) Second quarter C-S — Cary 9 run (Cary run) C-S — Day 19 run (kick failed) Fourth quarter C-S — Burr 10 run (Day run)