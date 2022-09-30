Cambridge-Salem cruises past Greenwich

GREENWICH — The Cambridge-Salem football team took a measure of revenge Friday night, rolling to a 44-0 Class D victory over Greenwich.

The shutout avenged C-S's 49-0 loss to the Witches last season.

"We didn't like that," big senior running back Evan Day said at halftime. "This year we're all gas — we're not letting up at all."

Day rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns in the first half for C-S, which improved to 4-0 in the league, 5-0 overall. Brice Burr added 100 yards and two scores on 16 rushes.

With wholesale changes to its lineup since last season — virtually no one is at the same positions they played in 2021 — C-S might have snuck up on people this fall.

"In my opinion, I thought we were going to be good," Day said. "We have the heart."

"It's easy to get fired up against Greenwich," C-S head coach Doug Luke said. "They beat us pretty good the last two years, so we went in with a little bit of an attitude. I think this year we're bigger and a little more physical than they are."

C-S overcame three turnovers in the first half to jump out to a 30-0 halftime lead, including three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Alex Luke nearly scored on a 58-yard pass play from eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec that set up Day's first touchdown. Day then broke loose for a 47-yard scoring run with 3:59 left in the opening period.

Following a diving interception by Alex Luke two plays later at the Witches' 37, Day pushed over from the 1 to cap a six-play drive for a 22-0 lead. Day added another 1-yarder just before halftime that he set up with a 32-yard run.

Greenwich (3-1, 3-2) lost its own big back, junior Matt Conlin, to injury in the first quarter and he did not return. He was held to 24 yards on seven carries.

"Once they lost him, they lost a lot of their offense," Doug Luke said.

C-S outgained the Witches in total yards, 377-101.

Cambridge-Salem 44, Greenwich 0 Cam.-Salem (4-0, 5-0);22;8;14;0 — 44 Greenwich (3-1, 3-2);0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter C-S — Day 1 run (Day run), 7:03 C-S — Day 47 run (Day run), 3:59 C-S — Day 1 run (run failed), 1:49 Second quarter C-S — Day 1 run (Mattson pass from Yakubec), :24 Third quarter C-S — Burr 8 run (Burr run) C-S — Burr 13 run (kick failed)