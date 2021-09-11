 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cambridge-Salem cruises past Canajoharie-Fort Plain
0 comments

Cambridge-Salem cruises past Canajoharie-Fort Plain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Brice Burr connected with Alex Luke on a pair of scoring passes Saturday as Cambridge-Salem rolled to a 48-6 Class D non-division football victory over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.

Burr, who completed 6 of 12 passes for 89 yards, also scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Luke caught four passes for 75 yards, including touchdowns of 23 and 25 yards.

C-S's Mike Riche rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead all rushers in the game. Clifford Lewis and Eli Danio combined for 98 yards on 18 rushes. Brayton Cary also scored on a 5-yard run.

Defensively, C-S held the Cougars to minus-6 yards on the ground and 140 through the air.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News