Cambridge-Salem cruises past Canajoharie-Fort Plain

CAMBRIDGE — Brice Burr connected with Alex Luke on a pair of scoring passes Saturday as Cambridge-Salem rolled to a 48-6 Class D non-division football victory over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.

Burr, who completed 6 of 12 passes for 89 yards, also scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Luke caught four passes for 75 yards, including touchdowns of 23 and 25 yards.

C-S's Mike Riche rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead all rushers in the game. Clifford Lewis and Eli Danio combined for 98 yards on 18 rushes. Brayton Cary also scored on a 5-yard run.

Defensively, C-S held the Cougars to minus-6 yards on the ground and 140 through the air.

Cambridge-Salem 48, C-FP 6 Canjo-FP (0-1);0;6;0;0 — 6 Cam.-Sal. (1-1);10;22;8;8 — 48 First quarter C-S — Safety C-S — Burr 1 run (Danio run) Second quarter C-S — Riche 2 run (run failed) C-S — Luke 23 pass from Burr (Clark pass from Burr) C-FP — Bowerman pass from Suits (kick blocked) C-S — Luke 25 pass from Burr (Lewis run) Third quarter C-S — Burr 1 run (Danio run) Fourth quarter C-S — Cary 5 run (Cary run)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0