Cambridge-Salem cruises past Canajoharie-Fort Plain

CAMBRIDGE — Brice Burr connected with Alex Luke on a pair of scoring passes Saturday as Cambridge-Salem rolled to a 48-6 Class D non-division football victory over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.
Burr, who completed 6 of 12 passes for 89 yards, also scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Luke caught four passes for 75 yards, including touchdowns of 23 and 25 yards.
C-S's Mike Riche rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead all rushers in the game. Clifford Lewis and Eli Danio combined for 98 yards on 18 rushes. Brayton Cary also scored on a 5-yard run.
Defensively, C-S held the Cougars to minus-6 yards on the ground and 140 through the air.
