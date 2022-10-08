 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cambridge-Salem continues unbeaten streak

  • 0

SALEM — Evan Day rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Cambridge-Salem football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 Class D victory over Voorheesville.

Brayton Cary and Brice Burr each added a pair of scores for C-S, including a 72-yard interception return by Burr in the third quarter as C-S improved to 5-0 in the league, 6-0 overall. Burr finished with 96 yards on 12 carries and Cary added 55 yards on 16 rushes.

C-S was ranked No. 12 in the state in Class D this week.

Defensively, C-S held the Blackbirds to 133 total yards and picked off a pair of passes.

Brody McCabe and Tristen Hitchcock combined for 264 yards and three touchdowns to power Warrensburg-Lake George to a 38-14 win over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.

