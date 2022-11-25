 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cambridge-Salem beats Moriah, earns trip to Dome

MIDDLETOWN — Brice Burr scored twice and Cambridge-Salem rushed for six touchdowns in a 47-22 victory over Moriah on Friday in a Class D football state semifinal at Middletown High School.

Cambridge-Salem (13-0) advances to the state championship game against Tioga on Dec. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse (noon).

Stephen Yakubec, Alex Luke, Brayton Cary and Evan Day also carried the ball for Cambridge-Salem touchdowns. Yakubec passed to Luke for another score.

Cambridge-Salem ran out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter on two touchdown runs by Burr and a 1-yard plunge by Yakubec. Luke added a 12-yard TD run in the second quarter and caught an 8-yard pass from Yakubec in the third quarter for a 33-14 lead. Cary later scored on a 71-yard run and Day scored from 26 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Riley Demarais scored two touchdowns for Moriah.

Check back later for a full story.

