Cambridge-Salem beats Moriah, earns trip to Dome

MIDDLETOWN — Brice Burr scored twice and Cambridge-Salem rushed for six touchdowns in a 47-22 victory over Moriah on Friday in a Class D football state semifinal at Middletown High School.

Cambridge-Salem ran out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter on two touchdown runs by Burr and a 1-yard plunge by Yakubec. Luke added a 12-yard TD run in the second quarter and caught an 8-yard pass from Yakubec in the third quarter for a 33-14 lead. Cary later scored on a 71-yard run and Day scored from 26 yards out in the fourth quarter.