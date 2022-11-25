Cambridge-Salem beats Moriah, earns trip to Dome (with videos added)

MIDDLETOWN — Growing up, any kid in the Cambridge-Salem youth football program dreams of playing in the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

For players like Alex Luke and Brice Burr — sons of varsity head coach Doug Luke and assistant coach Chad Burr, respectively — it’s extra special because they quite literally grew up around it.

On Friday, Alex Luke and Brice Burr each scored a pair of touchdowns as Cambridge-Salem punched its ticket to Syracuse with a 47-22 Class D state semifinal victory over Moriah at windy Faller Field.

Evan Day rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and quarterback Stephen Yakubec — only an eighth-grader — completed 6 of 8 passes for 115 yards and a score and ran for another to power Cambridge-Salem (13-0).

C-S advances to face defending state champion Tioga (13-0) — a 41-34 winner over Randolph on Friday — in the state championship game, set for Dec. 3 at noon.

It’s the first trip to the stadium formerly known as the Carrier Dome for the Cambridge football program since winning back-to-back state titles in 2016 and ‘17.

“It feels amazing,” said Alex Luke, a senior who scored on a run and on a pass. “I can remember being a waterboy and being on the field. It was my dream to be a player and go to the Dome, and it came true.”

“We knew that it was going to take everything we had — four quarters, all 48 minutes, play our hearts out, play good Cambridge-Salem football,” said Brice Burr, a junior who rushed for 59 yards on 14 carries. “We got the job done today and we’re playing for a state title next week.”

Cambridge-Salem, despite playing five days after its state quarterfinal, jumped out to an 18-0 first-quarter lead with the wind at its back, and scored on seven of its nine possessions — other than at the end of each half.

“We just came out with the fire — everybody wanted it bad,” said Yakubec, who loosened up the tough Moriah defense with early completions of 17, 18 and 53 yards to set up scores. “We came out and we made it happen.”

After Moriah (8-2) got on the board on Riley Demarais’ 57-yard touchdown run, the Vikings pinned C-S back at its own 2-yard line on the kickoff.

However, Cambridge-Salem followed with an impressive 17-play, 98-yard scoring drive — into a stiff, cold wind — that burned eight minutes off the clock. C-S mixed punishing runs by Burr, Day and Luke on a march that ended with Luke scampering in for a 12-yard touchdown and a 25-6 lead with 3:44 left in the half.

“Never any doubt,” Burr said of the long drive. “It didn’t faze us — we knew that we were down deep (in our own end), we had to get the ball moving and the wheels churning, and we did just that. Once we get going, it’s hard to stop us.”

“That was a bonus touchdown,” Doug Luke said. “All we wanted to do was to get it out from beneath our goal line, and then hope that we punted and we get them down on the other side. But we kind of worked our way down, 5, 6 yards at a time.”

After Demarais pulled Moriah within 25-14, the Vikings had the ball coming out of the half — but they fumbled on the first play. C-S senior Zach Price recovered the ball from his linebacker spot at the Moriah 44. Ten plays later, Luke scored on an 8-yard screen pass from Yakubec for a 33-14 lead.

“That was huge, that really got the momentum turning from them driving the field,” Alex Luke said. “We got the ball and we drove and scored.”

Brayton Cary later raced 71 yards to extend C-S’s lead to 40-14, and Day tacked on a 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

“It’s not like we don’t know Moriah,” Doug Luke said of the four days’ preparation. “We knew what they were going to do and I’m sure they knew what we were going to do. I don’t know if they counted on Stephen throwing the ball that early and being effective, but it was something we had to do. We didn’t really have a choice — they had 11 guys on the line of scrimmage, we had to throw the ball early and hopefully open things up.”

So for the seventh time in Cambridge football history — and the first joined by Salem — the team is off to the state finals.

“It’s extra special this time — I have my son with me, and last year was a disaster,” Doug Luke said, referring to C-S’ struggles in 2021, both in Fall II and the regular fall season. “It’s a bunch of really great kids, so it’s special. Every time you go back to the Dome, it’s special, just a different reason this time.”

“It’s been a childhood dream for all of us,” Price said. “We’ve all gone and watched the other guys, and now it’s our turn. And we’re going to turn it up when we get to the Dome, it’s exciting.”

Class D State Semifinal Moriah (8-2);0;14;0;8 — 22 Camb.-Salem (13-0);18;7;15;7 — 47 First quarter C-S — Burr 18 run (run failed), 10:41 C-S — Yakubec 1 run (pass failed), 4:48 C-S — Burr 1 run (kick failed0, :45 Second quarter Mor — Demarais 57 run (run failed), 11:49 C-S — Luke 12 run (T. Crandall kick), 3:44 Mor — Demarais 1 run (Demarais run), :49 Third quarter C-S — Luke 8 pass from Yakubec (Day run), 6:56 C-S — Cary 71 run (T. Crandall kick), :39 Fourth quarter Mor — Allen 15 pass from Swan (Allen pass from Demarais), 8:56 C-S — Day 26 run (T. Crandall kick), 4:58