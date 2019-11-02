CAMBRIDGE — Hunter Day stepped in for the injured Calvin Schneider and rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 41-21 Class C football semifinal victory over Tamarac.
The win put the Indians (8-1) into the finals of the Section II Football Tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Cambridge-Salem is scheduled to face Stillwater (9-0) in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaedin Ogilvie added 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Indians, who also got a pair of touchdowns from Gabe Sgambettera, including an 84-yard kickoff return to wrap up the win.
Jonah Rescott led the Bengals (6-3) with a pair of touchdowns and 94 rushing yards, while Tristan Nemjo passed for 225 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.