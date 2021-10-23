 Skip to main content
Cambridge holds off Chatham

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 37, CHATHAM 35: Cambridge-Salem got a pair of touchdowns from Clifford Lewis in the third quarter for a cushion, then held off Chatham in a Class D non-divisional win.

After the Panthers had pulled within 25-21 early in the third, Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. Chatham scored again to pull within 31-28, but Lewis' 1-yard scoring run gave C-S (5-3) a nine-point edge going into the final quarter.

Lewis finished with 110 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, including a pair of scores in the first half. Eli Danio ran 79 yards for a touchdown and finished with 124 yards on nine rushes.

Brice Burr completed seven of 10 passes for 63 yards, with an 8-yard scoring toss to Alex Luke.

Chatham (3-3) got a game-high 169 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries from Matt Radley, including a 66-yard scoring sprint. Tyler Kneller (15 for 24 passing, 211 yards) ran for a touchdown and threw a 40-yard scoring strike to Mike Pierro to complete the Panthers' scoring.

Cam.-Salem 37, Chatham 35

Chatham (3-3);14;0;14;7 — 35

Cam.-Salem (5-3);7;18;12;0 — 37

First quarter

C-S — Lewis 1 run (Crandall kick)

Cha — Radley 2 run (Groom kick)

Cha — Radley 2 run (Groom kick)

Second quarter

C-S — Luke 8 pass from Burr (kick failed)

C-S — Danio 79 run (kick failed)

C-S — Lewis 8 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

Cha — Radley 66 run (Groom kick)

C-S — Lewis 84 kickoff return (kick failed)

Cha — Kneller 20 run (Groom kick)

C-S — Lewis 1 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

Cha — Pierro 40 pass from Kneller (Groom kick)

