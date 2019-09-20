CORINTH — Dylan Winchell and Jesse Griffin combined for 265 rushing yards and five touchdowns and the Warrensburg defense recorded 12 sacks including as the Burghers improved to 3-0 with a 52-0 road victory against Corinth-Fort Edward.
Winchell, one of the smallest players on the field listed at 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds, played large with sweeping touchdown runs of 39 yards and another from 64 yards away on a fourth and 15 to essentially put it away.
Jacob Clear was a menace in the backfield, continually applying pressure on the Warhawks’ offense. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior was a pivotal part of the Warrensburg defense that accrued six sacks in the first half and held Corinth-Fort Edwards (1-2) to just 165 total yards.
