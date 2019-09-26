What shaped up as a potential slugfest between two run-heavy football teams has some question marks heading into Friday night’s contest.
Warrensburg travels to Whitehall for a showdown of 3-0 Class D opponents, set for 7 p.m. under portable lights at Ambrose Gilligan Field.
Both teams have won lopsided games, including two common opponents, Corinth-Fort Edward and Helderberg Valley.
The Burghers have outscored their opponents 194-6, while Whitehall has outscored its opponents 119-19.
“They’re tough and physical, and so are we,” Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone said. “It’ll come down to the team that executes better and makes those handful of plays in important situations. Up front is going to be a great battle — we both have guys with size and athleticism.”
With only four teams in Class D this season, the game is really for semifinal seeding purposes, and certainly a much tougher test than either has faced thus far. Neither has played Chatham yet.
“We want to be there at the end — when it matters,” Whitehall head coach Rich Gould said.
However, the host Railroaders are more banged-up than they would like to be at this point of the season.
“I’m at practice right now and I have six kids hurt on the sideline, and four of them are starters,” Gould said by phone Thursday night.
The most serious injury was suffered by senior Tyler Shattuck, one of their top offensive weapons as a receiver and running back. Shattuck suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee early in Saturday’s 50-7 win at Helderberg Valley.
“Losing Shattuck is a tough one to swallow,” Gould said. “We’re the walking wounded right now, but we’ve had a great week of practice. I don’t know what to expect (Friday). (Warrensburg is) not going to see us at full strength. We’re not going to use that as a crutch, though, we’ll give it a shot.”
Whitehall is led by fullback Brendan Covey and tailback David Austin, who have rushed for 346 and 329 yards, respectively, and combined for nine touchdowns. Kolby Baldwin has performed well at quarterback in place of injured starter Brandon Bakerian.
“We’re going to ease him back in,” Gould said. “Hopefully we’ll get Bakerian back soon — he’ll be a difference-maker for us.”
Freshman Troy Austin stepped in at safety after Shattuck was injured and also rushed for a pair of touchdowns Saturday.
“We have young guys stepping up, and with the experience that they’re getting this early, we’re going to be a better football team later,” Gould said.
The Burghers don’t have the injury issues as Whitehall, but they are much younger up front than the veteran Railroaders.
Warrensburg’s wing-T offense is powered by a four-headed monster of backs Jesse Griffin, Dylan Winchell and Tristen Hitchcock and quarterback Mac Baker. The quartet has combined for 1,039 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, led by the speedy Winchell’s 396 yards on a remarkable 20.8 yards-per-carry clip.
Perrone is wary of wrinkles that Whitehall might throw his team’s way, as they did a year ago in a game the Burghers won 36-12.
“Offensively they’ve been a power-I, pro-set, unbalanced-line team, but last year they ran a lot of RPOs (run-pass options) at us, a ton of read-option,” Perrone said. “We had a ton of film on them and they hadn’t shown any of that. Hopefully we’re more prepared for that this time.”
