Burghers grind out win over Cambridge-Salem in finale

STILLWATER — Warrensburg won its first football game on the final day of the Fall II season, grinding out a 16-7 Class D victory over Cambridge-Salem on Saturday.

Zach Carpenter scored in the third quarter and the Burghers sealed victory with solid defense and some clock-chewing drives to finish the season 1-2.

Warrensburg had scheduled six games, but two were canceled by coronavirus pauses and last week's for too few players.

"We had 16 kids today and for most of the season, so it's been challenging," Burghers head coach Mike Perrone said. "Going into the game, we loved our defensive game plan — we knew they would struggle to move the ball, so we wanted to get up quick."

Carpenter connected with Tanner Dunkley on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the Burghers up 8-0. The Burghers had other chances to score in the game, but fumbled away the ball twice inside the C-S 10, and turned the ball over on downs three times inside the 30.

The Indians (1-4) opened the third quarter with a quick scoring drive. Doug Pennington ran the ball four straight times for 48 yards, punching in from the 1 to pull C-S within 8-7.