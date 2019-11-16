{{featured_button_text}}

CLIFTON PARK — Matt Diehl intercepted a pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown as time expired, giving Moriah a 28-22 win over Warrensburg in a Class D football state quarterfinal at Shenendehowa on Saturday.

Warrensburg had to battle back from deficits of 14-0 and 22-8. The Burghers tied the game at 22-all in the fourth quarter on Mac Baker's touchdown pass to Andrew Beadnell, followed by Baker's conversion pass to Dylan Winchell.

But Moriah won the game when Diehl stepped in front of a Warrensburg receiver to pick off a pass and run it all the way back down the field.

Warrensburg (9-2) also scored touchdowns on Baker's 9-yard run and his TD pass to Tanner Dunkley. Braden Swan ran for two touchdowns and caught another for Moriah.

Check back later for a full story.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments