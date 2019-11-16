CLIFTON PARK — Matt Diehl intercepted a pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown as time expired, giving Moriah a 28-22 win over Warrensburg in a Class D football state quarterfinal at Shenendehowa on Saturday.
Moriah wins 28-22 on this 85-yd INT return by Matt Diehl #518football pic.twitter.com/HArSsvav9W— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 16, 2019
Warrensburg had to battle back from deficits of 14-0 and 22-8. The Burghers tied the game at 22-all in the fourth quarter on Mac Baker's touchdown pass to Andrew Beadnell, followed by Baker's conversion pass to Dylan Winchell.
But Moriah won the game when Diehl stepped in front of a Warrensburg receiver to pick off a pass and run it all the way back down the field.
You have free articles remaining.
Warrensburg (9-2) also scored touchdowns on Baker's 9-yard run and his TD pass to Tanner Dunkley. Braden Swan ran for two touchdowns and caught another for Moriah.
Check back later for a full story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.