WHITEHALL — Mike Perrone figured his Warrensburg football team would have limited chances for big plays against the rugged Whitehall defense Friday night.
When they did, though, the Burghers took full advantage, scoring on four big plays to earn a 30-13 victory in a showdown of Class D unbeatens at Ambrose Gilligan Field.
Mac Baker threw scoring passes to Jesse Griffin and Dylan Winchell, and Winchell added touchdowns on two long runs to power Warrensburg, which improved to 2-0 in Class D, 4-0 overall.
“We talked about it as a heavyweight fight, there would be punches and counterpunches and big plays on both sides,” Burghers head coach Mike Perrone said. “The touchdown pass to Jesse in the first half was a big one down the seam.”
“We knew their safety was out so it might be open deep, so we wanted to throw some seam passes and passes out in the flats,” said Baker, who completed 3 of 9 passes for 93 yards. “That’s what we saw on film this week.”
With five minutes left in the half, the lefty found Griffin wide open down the middle for a 59-yard touchdown strike and a 14-7 lead.
“We knew that we would only get one or two shots at it, so we got the look we wanted and Mac gave him a really good ball, and Jesse took it to the house,” Perrone said.
Winchell rushed for 173 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 45 and 65 yards, and turned a swing pass into a 30-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter for a 22-13 lead. Griffin added 161 yards on 19 rushes.
“Both Jesse and Dylan ran hard,” Perrone said. “We’re down a few running backs this week, so we had to ride those two.”
Whitehall (1-1, 3-1) was led by big fullback Brendan Covey, who rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and David Austin added 51 yards and another score on 12 rushes.
But an inadvertent whistle on a broken play in the first quarter — Covey grabbed the ball back from Brandon Bakerian and ran with it, but officials thought Bakerian was down with the ball — may have cost Whitehall at touchdown.
“That was huge, that was a big momentum swing right there,” Railroaders head coach Rich Gould said. “It’s tough to overcome a call like that in a game like this. But I was proud of our effort, the young kids stepped up. We’ll see these guys again.”
Austin had put the Railroaders in front 7-6 on an 8-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter. After Griffin’s touchdown, Covey pulled Whitehall within 14-13 just before halftime, crashing into the end zone from a yard out, but the fake PAT attempt failed.
However, the Railroaders had a tougher time moving the ball in the second half.
“We knew going into the game — stop Covey, win the game,” said Baker, a senior who also plays safety. “He’s going to be physical and run downhill. We just dug down and played physical football.”
“At halftime, we didn’t make any adjustments — it was just tackling, hitting and wrapping up,” Perrone said. “They were falling forward and getting yards after contact in the first half. In the second half, we started getting them behind the sticks in the first quarter and got them off schedule. Jaron Griffin and Jacob Clear really won the battles up front.”
Warrensburg 30, Whitehall 13
Warrensburg (2-0, 4-0) 6 8 0 16 — 30
Whitehall (1-1, 3-1) 7 6 0 0; — 13
First quarter
War — Winchell 45 run (run failed), 5:58
Whi — D. Austin 8 run (Baldwin kick), :09
Second quarter
War — Je. Griffin 59 pass from Baker (Je.Griffin run), 4:57
Whi — Covey 1 run (pass failed), :37
Fourth quarter
War — Winchell 30 pass from Baker (Winchell run), 11:50
War — Winchell 65 run (Je.Griffin run), 2:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrensburg: Winchell 13-173 2TD, Je.Griffin 19-161, Baker 2-(-2). Whitehall: Covey 22-86 1TD, D.Austin 12-51 1TD, B.Bakerian 15-41, Baldwin 2-5.
PASSING — Warrensburg: Baker 3-9-0, 93 yards, 2TD. Je.Griffin 0-1-0. Whitehall: Baldwin 1-5-1, 16 yards. B.Bakerian 2-6-0, -2 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrensburg: Je.Griffin 2-63 1TD, Winchell 1-30 1TD. Whitehall: Covey 1-46, West 1-1, Baldwin 1-(-3).
