Bulldogs fall to Mohonasen in opener

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Brandin Luman likened his South Glens Falls football team to a completely different sport after Friday's season opener.

"We're tennis balls," the Bulldogs' senior receiver said. "We always bounce back."

A sloppy 26-6 Class A non-divisional loss to Mohonasen gave South High plenty to bounce back from — including three wasted red-zone trips — but Luman sees potential in this young squad.

"I've been on varsity now for three years — and yeah, that was a tough loss tonight — but this is the most confident I've ever felt in a team," Luman said. "I've seen it in practice, our scrimmage and even tonight. Our ability to bounce back, it's crazy. It wasn't on full display tonight, for sure — that's something we'll need going forward and I think we definitely have."

"We have the utmost potential," sophomore quarterback Brock Killian said. "We are young, we have a ton of juniors, we have minimal seniors. We're making plays — we just have to clean some things up."

Mike DonVito rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half, to propel Mohonasen (1-1) to the win.

Apart from one long drive and one big scoring play — a 63-yard touchdown pass from Killian to Quyntin Fallen in the first quarter — the Bulldogs struggled on offense. First-game disorganization and four turnovers, three of them leading to Mohonasen scores, made for a tough night.

"What's good about it is at least we found out everything we need to improve on so we can have a heck of a week, fix those things and get ready for Troy," head coach Matt Howard said.

The Bulldogs suffered a costly turnover just after they had made a big play in the first quarter — a big hit by Casey Weir causing a fumble that lineman Jonathan Colello picked up and rumbled 35 yards to the Mohonasen 2.

However, in their jubilation, South High players had left the sideline box and drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. On the next play, the Bulldogs fumbled, and the Warriors' Drahcir Carlos scooped up the ball and raced 75 yards for a touchdown.

South High bounced back, though, with Killian's scoring pass to Fallen for a 6-6 tie.

Mohonasen punted on its next possession, but the ball hit the back of a Warriors player and South High took over on downs at the Warriors' 22. However, three plays later, the Bulldogs fumbled the ball away.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs drove from their own 13 to the Mohonasen 2 in 15 plays, burning the final 8:45 of the half off the clock. Twice, Fallen (16 carries, 80 yards) nearly reached the goal line on slashing runs.

With time running out in the half, Killian fired a pass for Luman in the end zone, but they could not connect.

"That was huge — that was partially on me, I kind of lost track of the ball for a sec, but that's a catch I have to make," Luman said. "Going into that half, that was a huge momentum crusher. We sucked the air out of them all the way down the field, killed time, ran the clock great, but we have to finish there for sure."

"I feel like we had our way with them in the first half, and we shot ourselves in the foot at the worst possible times in the red zone," Howard said. "We have to be more efficient in the red zone, they know that. ... We have to capitalize on that. Winning teams make those plays at the end of the day. We have to find a way to make them, and we will."

In the second half, Mohonasen got its run-heavy offense untracked. In addition to DonVito's big game, Elias Cruz added 106 yards as the Warriors pounded South High's tiring defense.

"We're young — a lot of them, it was their very first varsity game, and it showed at times," Howard said. "Now they got their feet wet, they know what to expect, they know how to prepare."

Mohonasen 26, South High 6 Mohonasen (1-1);6;0;6;14 — 26 South High (0-1);6;0;0;0 — 6 First quarter M — Carlos 75 fumble return (kick blocked), 6:10 SGF — Fallen 63 pass from Killian (run failed), 3:48 Third quarter M — DonVito 8 run (run failed), 2:25 Fourth quarter M — DonVito 19 run (Bollard run), 4:48 M — DonVito 18 run (kick failed), 1:44