Broadalbin-Perth 40, Hudson Falls 6: Dante Calderone completed 12 of 19 passes for 203 yards with three touchdowns including two to Jackson Sassanella to lead the Patriots (2-1, 3-2). Alex Dicaterino added 80 yards on the ground.
Riley Maddison rushed for 96 yards on 15 carries to lead the Tigers (1-2, 1-4). Hudson Falls' Caden Palmer scored on a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
