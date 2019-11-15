The Class D quarterfinal of the State Football Tournament between Warrensburg and Moriah has been moved a second time.
Section II football chairman Bob Dorrance announced on Friday morning that the game will now be played Saturday at noon at Shenendehowa High School, before the Class A state quarterfinal between Queensbury and Cornwall.
The Class D state quarterfinal was originally scheduled for Beekmantown High School on Friday night, but heavy snow in the Plattsburgh area Monday night forced the game to be moved to Saturday at Glens Falls High School. However, Putt LaMay Memorial Field lay under an inch or two of snow this week, so the game was switched to Shen's Steuerwald Stadium.
I'm scheduled to head up to Ogdensburg Free Academy for the Schuylerville vs. Potsdam Class B state quarterfinal. OFA athletic director Tony Bjork said in an email exchange that they got about 8 inches of snow in that area, and it took a crew a day and a half to clear the FieldTurf field at OFA.
Also, the State Field Hockey Tournament final four was moved this week to Alden High School in western New York, on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament was moved from Williamsville North in the Buffalo area.
Snow and cold also forced the rescheduling of the Section II Exceptional Seniors football all-star game to Monday at 6 p.m. at La Salle Institute.
With the early cold and snow across the area, local football and soccer teams have had to find alternate locations for practices this week. The Queensbury football team has practiced at the Adirondack Sports Complex dome, alongside Schuylerville, Warrensburg and Stillwater on different days this week. The Schuylerville boys soccer and football teams have also used the indoor facility at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon, near Clifton Park. Moriah, where 4-5 inches of snow fell in Essex County, lost a day of practice because school was closed on Tuesday, but the Vikings have used their gym.
Potsdam football coach Jim Kirka said the Sandstoners have used Clarkson University's indoor turf facility at the old Walker Arena for practice. Cornwall football coach Ryan Baldock said the Dragons have continued to practice outside in the cold this week.
Some of the wintry or inclement weather moments I can remember from past Novembers include the bitter cold (8-degree wind chill) temperatures two years ago when Glens Falls played Gouverneur in the Class B state quarterfinals at OFA, and snow-covered fields with the 5-yard lines plowed off during the 2002 playoffs (when Cambridge played at Tupper Lake on a 14-degree night with frozen snow on the field, and the next day, when Salem hosted Seton Catholic at Greenwich High School). Queensbury and Moriah hosted regional games after several inches of snow during the 1997 postseason, and that snow fell a few days earlier than this year's Veterans Day snowstorm. Snow also hit in 1999 when Cambridge played at Moriah on its way to a state title. Cambridge and Seton Catholic also met on a bitter-cold night at Plattsburgh's Penfield Park in 2003. Snow fell on Halloween in 2011 when Fort Edward and Rensselaer met in a Section II Class D semifinal at Schuylerville.
