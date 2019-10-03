Soapbox time: This 2019 high school football season has been one of the weirdest schedules I can remember. This Friday night is a perfect case in point. In someone's bizarre scheduling, we have nine games involving local Section II teams, none playing each other, and seven of them are on the road — only Greenwich and Corinth-Fort Edward have home games. Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Whitehall and Saratoga Springs are all on the road, and all against out-of-area opponents at least 40 minutes away.
Also, here's my annual soapbox about Saturday games, which have been dwindling in recent years. Teams without lights have been renting lights at a rate that must be providing lighting rental outfits with quite a college fund.
Next Friday, Oct. 11, Glens Falls, Granville and Warrensburg — none of which have permanent lights on their football fields — are scheduled to bring in portable generator lights for home games. Any one of those three games would be fine Saturday afternoon games that would get coverage. Unfortunately, we'll likely have to pass up a key Class D clash between Chatham and Warrensburg, because South High and Glens Falls have home games (as does LG/H-L) on Friday night.
I'm all for Friday night lights, but there's two things that are unfortunate about that. For one thing, it really puts a strain on what we as a staff can actually cover on a Friday night. More Friday games mean stretching our resources and being unable to cover more than two games, and missing some games because having a smaller staff means we can't type them all up on a Friday night deadline.
It also means fewer games on crisp Saturday afternoons against a backdrop of hills covered with the colors of fall. To me, that's one of the best things about fall — going to places like Cambridge or Queensbury or Whitehall or Granville or Warrensburg and soaking in the atmosphere of fall and football.
OK, enough about that, here's a look at the rankings, first the New York State Sportswriters poll:
— Here's the links to the state rankings for large schools (Classes AA and A) and small schools (Classes B, C and D).
— Glens Falls remains the No. 1 team in Class B. Holy Trinity is No. 7. Cobleskill, Schuylerville and Schalmont are honorable mentions.
— Queensbury moved up to No. 17 in Class A, one notch behind Troy, while Burnt Hills dropped all the way from No. 8 to honorable mention with last week's 9-7 loss to Ballston Spa (the new No. 23). Averill Park is ranked 20th, and Amsterdam is an honorable mention.
— Cambridge-Salem moved up to fifth in Class C, one notch behind Stillwater, which remained No. 4. Fonda debuted at 17th in the state rankings, while Greenwich, Granville, Voorheesville and Watervliet are all honorable mentions.
— The local Class D rankings remained the same — Chatham eighth, Warrensburg ninth and Whitehall at No. 14.
— Shaker remained No. 8 in Class AA, Shenendehowa moved up to 24th, and CBA, Bethlehem and Guilderland are honorable mentions.
Here's my one-man poll of how I think Section II football stacks up:
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (4-0); 2. Shenendehowa (3-1); 3. Guilderland (3-1); 4. Bethlehem (2-2); 5. CBA (3-1). Why: Shaker and Shen remain on top, Bethlehem's 33-6 win over CBA last week moves the Brothers down to fifth, and Guilderland moves up to third by virtue of its head-to-head win over Bethlehem. Shaker gets a non-leaguer with Class A Ballston Spa on the road Friday night, while Shen plays at Guilderland.
CLASS A
1. Queensbury (4-0); 2. Troy (3-1); 3. Averill Park (4-0); 4. Ballston Spa (3-1); 5. Burnt Hills (3-1). Why: Troy, which lost by a touchdown to Class AA CBA, may be just a hair better than Queensbury, but that remains to be seen. Queensbury beat Saratoga, a 1-3 Class AA team, but also beat Ballston Spa, which took down Burnt Hills last Friday night. Averill Park is also unbeaten, but has dominated weaker competition. Keep an eye on: Amsterdam (3-1) and La Salle (2-2).
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (4-0); 2. Holy Trinity (4-0); 3. Cobleskill (3-1); 4. Schuylerville (3-1); 5. Schalmont (2-2). Why: Glens Falls and Holy Trinity may just run away from everyone else in this class. Holy Trinity gets a very interesting showdown at Cambridge-Salem on Saturday. Schuylerville finishes its Class B North schedule Friday night at Lansingburgh, so they should to to 4-1. Cobleskill gets a non-league date at La Salle on Friday.
CLASS C
1. Cambridge-Salem (4-0); 2. Stillwater (4-0); 3. Fonda (4-0); 4. Greenwich (3-1); 5. Voorheesville (3-1). Why: Cambridge-Salem, Stillwater and Fonda appear to be the best in show in this class, but things will start to shake out. Cambridge-Salem hosts Holy Trinity on Saturday in a cross-class showdown. Greenwich takes on Mechanicville (2-2) on Friday, and Voorheesville hosts Watervliet (1-2) on Saturday. Fonda and Stillwater, both in Class C Central, don't meet until Week 7.
CLASS D
Only four teams in this class: 1. Warrensburg (4-0); 2. Chatham (3-1); 3. Whitehall (3-1); 4. Helderberg Valley (0-4). Whitehall finishes up its Class D schedule with a game at Chatham on Friday night.
