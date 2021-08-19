BLOG: Week 0 football games

This high school football season, we will see a new addition to the state schedule — "Week 0."

Week 0, originally slated to be rolled out in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, affords teams the opportunity to play a preseason game as a real game, instead of a traditional scrimmage the weekend before the regular season kicks off.

This year, Week 0 will be the weekend of Sept. 3-4 — the regular season kicks off a week later with Week 1.

Not every team is playing a game on that Week 0 weekend. While Glens Falls and South Glens Falls are squaring off on Sept. 3, Queensbury is playing a scrimmage against Guilderland.

The topic of how to count these Week 0 games has been the topic of some debate, but officially from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance: The games that weekend do not count for standings or seeding purposes. In the email I received from Dorrance last week, he said, "All week zero games will be treated as NFL pre-season games and have no bearing in the seeding process. Teams have the option of playing games in week 0 or running a more traditional scrimmage, but neither will affect standings and/or seedings."

So we will not be counting those Week 0 games in our regular-season standings.