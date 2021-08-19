 Skip to main content
BLOG: Week 0 football games
This high school football season, we will see a new addition to the state schedule — "Week 0."

Week 0, originally slated to be rolled out in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, affords teams the opportunity to play a preseason game as a real game, instead of a traditional scrimmage the weekend before the regular season kicks off.

This year, Week 0 will be the weekend of Sept. 3-4 — the regular season kicks off a week later with Week 1.

Not every team is playing a game on that Week 0 weekend. While Glens Falls and South Glens Falls are squaring off on Sept. 3, Queensbury is playing a scrimmage against Guilderland.

The topic of how to count these Week 0 games has been the topic of some debate, but officially from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance: The games that weekend do not count for standings or seeding purposes. In the email I received from Dorrance last week, he said, "All week zero games will be treated as NFL pre-season games and have no bearing in the seeding process. Teams have the option of playing games in week 0 or running a more traditional scrimmage, but neither will affect standings and/or seedings."

So we will not be counting those Week 0 games in our regular-season standings.

Here are our local teams' schedules for Week 0 games and scrimmages for Section II teams the weekend of Sept. 3-4:

Games:

Friday, Sept. 3

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Ravena, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Granville at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg vs. Cairo-Durham/Catskill at Watervliet, 7 p.m.

Scrimmages:

Saturday, Sept. 4

Hudson Falls at Beekmantown, 10 a.m.

Queensbury vs. Guilderland

Lake George vs. AuSable Valley and Moriah

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Stillwater, Chatham, Taconic Hills at Tamarac, four-way scrimmage

Saratoga Springs vs. Schalmont

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

