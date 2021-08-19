BLOG: Week 0 football games

This high school football season, we will see a new addition to the state schedule — "Week 0."
Week 0, originally slated to be rolled out in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, affords teams the opportunity to play a preseason game as a real game, instead of a traditional scrimmage the weekend before the regular season kicks off.
This year, Week 0 will be the weekend of Sept. 3-4 — the regular season kicks off a week later with Week 1.
Not every team is playing a game on that Week 0 weekend. While Glens Falls and South Glens Falls are squaring off on Sept. 3, Queensbury is playing a scrimmage against Guilderland.
The topic of how to count these Week 0 games has been the topic of some debate, but officially from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance: The games that weekend do not count for standings or seeding purposes. In the email I received from Dorrance last week, he said, "All week zero games will be treated as NFL pre-season games and have no bearing in the seeding process. Teams have the option of playing games in week 0 or running a more traditional scrimmage, but neither will affect standings and/or seedings."
So we will not be counting those Week 0 games in our regular-season standings.
Here are our local teams' schedules for Week 0 games and scrimmages for Section II teams the weekend of Sept. 3-4:
Games:
Friday, Sept. 3
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Ravena, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Granville at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg vs. Cairo-Durham/Catskill at Watervliet, 7 p.m.
Scrimmages:
Saturday, Sept. 4
Hudson Falls at Beekmantown, 10 a.m.
Queensbury vs. Guilderland
Lake George vs. AuSable Valley and Moriah
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Stillwater, Chatham, Taconic Hills at Tamarac, four-way scrimmage
Saratoga Springs vs. Schalmont
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.