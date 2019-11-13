The Class D state football quarterfinal between Warrensburg and Moriah has been moved to Glens Falls, and will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Beekmantown High School on Friday night. However, the Plattsburgh area received 10-12 inches of snow in the Monday/Tuesday snowstorm.
The site of the game had been up in the air since. Beekmantown would not be able to clear its brand-new artificial turf field — I had heard that it would void the warranty — and the other two turf fields in Section VII (AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh High) would be in the same boat as far as trying to remove so much snow from their fields.
Much smaller amounts of snow fell on Section II schools, so Glens Falls was a good option, but the field does not have lights, requiring a Saturday afternoon start. Putt LaMay Field was under an inch or two of snow on Wednesday afternoon.
