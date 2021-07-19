 Skip to main content
BLOG: Updated Class C and D high school football schedules
In the wake of Lake George pulling out of a three-way merger with Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne last month, the high school football schedules for Class C and D have been overhauled by Section II.

Be sure to check out the rest of the area football schedules on my blog entry from May.

Lake George's move means the Warriors will play as a standalone varsity team in Class D this fall. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, now christened the Mountaineers, remain in Class C.

Also, Section II discovered that Canajoharie-Fort Plain had been erroneously placed in Class C, so C-FP also returns to Class D. Thus, Class D will have a full schedule, while teams in Class C North will have an open date.

Here are the updated division breakdowns for Class C and D in Section II football:

Class C (15 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cobleskill, Fonda, Johnstown, Mechanicville

South — Cairo-Durham/Catskill*, Coxsackie-Athens, Hudson, Ichabod Crane*, Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian, Taconic Hills, Voorheesville, Watervliet

*(Cairo-Durham/Catskill and Ichabod Crane playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Class D (12 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Lake George, Stillwater, Warrensburg

South — Bishop Gibbons, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Hoosic Valley

*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

NOTE: With Lake George leaving the approved Corinth/Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne merger in early June, and Canajoharie-Fort Plain properly being moved into Class D, the following changes occurred with the Section II football schedule:

— The schedules for the teams in Class C North, including the now-Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne Mountaineers, did not change other than a bye week opened for each team.

— Lake George and C-FP moving into Class D means the small-school league now has 12 teams and can easily have full seven-game regular season schedules — assuming all teams can field varsity squads. So the entire Class D schedule was overhauled.

And again, all of this assumes, of course, that things continue to return to normal after 2020-21 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the updated team-by-team schedules for Class C and D for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.

CLASS C North (schedules updated)

Corinth/H-L

Sept. 10 — at Mechanicville

Sept. 17 — at Fonda

Sept. 24 — vs. Cobleskill

Oct. 1 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 8 — vs. Johnstown

Oct. 15 — open date

Oct. 22 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 10 — vs. Schuylerville

Sept. 17 — at Cobleskill

Sept. 24 — open date

Oct. 1 — at Johnstown

Oct. 8 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 15 — at Mechanicville

Oct. 22 — at Corinth/H-L

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 10 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 17 — at Johnstown

Sept. 24 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 1 — vs. Corinth/H-L

Oct. 8 — vs. Mechanicville

Oct. 15 — at Cobleskill

Oct. 22 — open date

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D North (schedules updated)

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 11 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Sept. 18 — vs. Bishop Gibbons

Sept. 25 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 1 — at Greenwich

Oct. 9 — at Granville

Oct. 15 — at Stillwater

Oct. 23 — vs. Lake George

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Granville

Sept. 11 — at Hoosic Valley

Sept. 17 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 25 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 1 — at Lake George

Oct. 9 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 15 — at Greenwich

Oct. 23 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 10 — vs. Bishop Gibbons

Sept. 18 — at Hoosic Valley

Sept. 24 — vs. Lake George

Oct. 1 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 9 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 15 — vs. Granville

Oct. 22 — at Stillwater

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Lake George

Sept. 10 — at Chatham

Sept. 17 — vs. Cohoes

Sept. 24 — at Greenwich

Oct. 1 — vs. Granville

Oct. 8 — at Stillwater

Oct. 15 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 23 — at Cambridge-Salem

Stillwater

Sept. 10 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 17 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 25 — at Granville

Oct. 2 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 8 — vs. Lake George

Oct. 15 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 22 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Warrensburg

Sept. 10 — at Cohoes

Sept. 18 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Sept. 25 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 2 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 9 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 15 — at Lake George

Oct. 23 — at Granville

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D South

Hoosic Valley

Sept. 11 — vs. Granville

Sept. 18 — vs. Greenwich

Sept. 25 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 2 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 8 — vs. Bishop Gibbons

Oct. 15 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 23 — at Chatham

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

_________________________

Here are the rest of the 2021 area football schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 10 — at Columbia

Sept. 17 — at Colonie

Sept. 24 — vs. Schenectady

Oct. 1 — at Guilderland

Oct. 8 — vs. Bethlehem

Oct. 15 — vs. CBA

Oct. 22 — vs. Shenendehowa

Oct. 29 — at Shaker

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 10 — at Shenendehowa

Sept. 18 — vs. Averill Park

Sept. 24 — at South Glens Falls

Oct. 2 — vs. Burnt Hills

Oct. 8 — at La Salle

Oct. 15-16 — bye week

Oct. 22 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 30 — vs. Niskayuna

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 10 — vs. Amsterdam

Sept. 17 — at Albany

Sept. 24 — vs. Queensbury

Oct. 1 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 8 — at Troy

Oct. 15 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 22 — bye week

Oct. 29 — at Burnt Hills

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 10 — at Green Tech

Sept. 18 — vs. Schalmont

Sept. 24 — at Lansingburgh

Oct. 2 — at Hudson Falls

Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 15 — at Gloversville

Oct. 23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 30 — vs. Ravena

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Sept. 10 — at Schalmont

Sept. 18 — vs. Mohonasen

Sept. 24 — at Ravena

Oct. 2 — vs. Glens Falls

Oct. 9 — vs. Green Tech

Oct. 16 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 22 — at Gloversville

Oct. 29 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

__________________________

BONUS

Here is the fall 2021 schedule for Ticonderoga football:

Ticonderoga

Sept. 11 — at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 — vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 — vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 — vs. Saranac, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 — at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29-30 — crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

