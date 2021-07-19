BLOG: Updated Class C and D high school football schedules

In the wake of Lake George pulling out of a three-way merger with Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne last month, the high school football schedules for Class C and D have been overhauled by Section II.
Be sure to check out the rest of the area football schedules on my blog entry from May.
Lake George's move means the Warriors will play as a standalone varsity team in Class D this fall. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, now christened the Mountaineers, remain in Class C.
Also, Section II discovered that Canajoharie-Fort Plain had been erroneously placed in Class C, so C-FP also returns to Class D. Thus, Class D will have a full schedule, while teams in Class C North will have an open date.
Here are the updated division breakdowns for Class C and D in Section II football:
Class C (15 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cobleskill, Fonda, Johnstown, Mechanicville
South — Cairo-Durham/Catskill*, Coxsackie-Athens, Hudson, Ichabod Crane*, Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian, Taconic Hills, Voorheesville, Watervliet
*(Cairo-Durham/Catskill and Ichabod Crane playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Class D (12 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Lake George, Stillwater, Warrensburg
South — Bishop Gibbons, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Hoosic Valley
*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
NOTE: With Lake George leaving the approved Corinth/Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne merger in early June, and Canajoharie-Fort Plain properly being moved into Class D, the following changes occurred with the Section II football schedule:
— The schedules for the teams in Class C North, including the now-Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne Mountaineers, did not change other than a bye week opened for each team.
— Lake George and C-FP moving into Class D means the small-school league now has 12 teams and can easily have full seven-game regular season schedules — assuming all teams can field varsity squads. So the entire Class D schedule was overhauled.
And again, all of this assumes, of course, that things continue to return to normal after 2020-21 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the updated team-by-team schedules for Class C and D for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.
CLASS C North (schedules updated)
Corinth/H-L
Sept. 10 — at Mechanicville
Sept. 17 — at Fonda
Sept. 24 — vs. Cobleskill
Oct. 1 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 8 — vs. Johnstown
Oct. 15 — open date
Oct. 22 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 10 — vs. Schuylerville
Sept. 17 — at Cobleskill
Sept. 24 — open date
Oct. 1 — at Johnstown
Oct. 8 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 15 — at Mechanicville
Oct. 22 — at Corinth/H-L
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 10 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 17 — at Johnstown
Sept. 24 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 1 — vs. Corinth/H-L
Oct. 8 — vs. Mechanicville
Oct. 15 — at Cobleskill
Oct. 22 — open date
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D North (schedules updated)
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 11 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Sept. 18 — vs. Bishop Gibbons
Sept. 25 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 1 — at Greenwich
Oct. 9 — at Granville
Oct. 15 — at Stillwater
Oct. 23 — vs. Lake George
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Granville
Sept. 11 — at Hoosic Valley
Sept. 17 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 25 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 1 — at Lake George
Oct. 9 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 15 — at Greenwich
Oct. 23 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 10 — vs. Bishop Gibbons
Sept. 18 — at Hoosic Valley
Sept. 24 — vs. Lake George
Oct. 1 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 9 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 15 — vs. Granville
Oct. 22 — at Stillwater
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Lake George
Sept. 10 — at Chatham
Sept. 17 — vs. Cohoes
Sept. 24 — at Greenwich
Oct. 1 — vs. Granville
Oct. 8 — at Stillwater
Oct. 15 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 23 — at Cambridge-Salem
Stillwater
Sept. 10 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 17 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 25 — at Granville
Oct. 2 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 8 — vs. Lake George
Oct. 15 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 22 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Warrensburg
Sept. 10 — at Cohoes
Sept. 18 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Sept. 25 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 2 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 9 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 15 — at Lake George
Oct. 23 — at Granville
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D South
Hoosic Valley
Sept. 11 — vs. Granville
Sept. 18 — vs. Greenwich
Sept. 25 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 2 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 8 — vs. Bishop Gibbons
Oct. 15 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 23 — at Chatham
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Here are the rest of the 2021 area football schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 10 — at Columbia
Sept. 17 — at Colonie
Sept. 24 — vs. Schenectady
Oct. 1 — at Guilderland
Oct. 8 — vs. Bethlehem
Oct. 15 — vs. CBA
Oct. 22 — vs. Shenendehowa
Oct. 29 — at Shaker
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 10 — at Shenendehowa
Sept. 18 — vs. Averill Park
Sept. 24 — at South Glens Falls
Oct. 2 — vs. Burnt Hills
Oct. 8 — at La Salle
Oct. 15-16 — bye week
Oct. 22 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 30 — vs. Niskayuna
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 10 — vs. Amsterdam
Sept. 17 — at Albany
Sept. 24 — vs. Queensbury
Oct. 1 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 8 — at Troy
Oct. 15 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 22 — bye week
Oct. 29 — at Burnt Hills
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 10 — at Green Tech
Sept. 18 — vs. Schalmont
Sept. 24 — at Lansingburgh
Oct. 2 — at Hudson Falls
Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 15 — at Gloversville
Oct. 23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 30 — vs. Ravena
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Sept. 10 — at Schalmont
Sept. 18 — vs. Mohonasen
Sept. 24 — at Ravena
Oct. 2 — vs. Glens Falls
Oct. 9 — vs. Green Tech
Oct. 16 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 22 — at Gloversville
Oct. 29 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
__________________________
BONUS
Here is the fall 2021 schedule for Ticonderoga football:
Ticonderoga
Sept. 11 — at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 — vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 — vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 — vs. Saranac, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 — at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.