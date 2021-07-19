BLOG: Updated Class C and D high school football schedules

And again, all of this assumes, of course, that things continue to return to normal after 2020-21 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the updated team-by-team schedules for Class C and D for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.