BLOG: The area's greatest football games -- 2010s, updated through 2019

The annual holiday tradition continues — a look back at the best high school football games of the 2019 season, and the extensive list now updated through the entire 20-teens. The list itself goes back more than 50 seasons, so click on the links to previous decades and relive some of the great moments of the past, both recent and long ago.
While the 2019 regular season did not see many outstanding football games, the playoffs more than made up for it with some riveting contests and fantastic finishes. All of the lists include some truly memorable games, outstanding playoff runs and terrific individual performances.
Here are the links to my lists of some of the Glens Falls area's greatest games of the 1960s, '70s, '80s, '90s and 2000s.
Games here are listed in descending chronological order by season, with 2019 at the top of this list from the 20-teens... Enjoy!
2019
Corinth-Fort Edward 20, Hoosick Falls 12 at Hoosick Falls, Sept. 6, 2019 — C-FE's Gabe Allen rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Warhawks won their first game as a merged program. Will Denton added an end-zone recovery of a blocked punt for C-FE's other touchdown.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 20, Chatham 14 (OT) at Lake George, Sept. 20, 2019 — Cole Clarke scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak in overtime as the WarEagles pulled out a thriller over Chatham. LG/H-L had jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead, but the 2018 Class C finalist Panthers rallied to tie with 3:30 left in regulation on Thomas VanTassel's 6-yard TD run. Cameron Duers forced and recovered a fumble on Chatham's OT possession.
Hudson Falls 32, Johnstown 22 at Hudson Falls, Sept. 21, 2019 — Trailing 22-20 with 1:59 left in regulation, the Tigers got a 1-yard touchdown run from Arek Hall to take the lead. Then, 65 seconds later, Hall picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards for another score to provide Hudson Falls with the winning margin.
Holy Trinity 49, Cambridge-Salem 28 at Cambridge, Oct. 5, 2019 — A cross-class showdown between Holy Trinity and Cambridge-Salem turned into an offensive shootout. Pride QB Joe Tortello completed 14 of 17 passes for 335 yards and five TDs, including scoring throws of 57, 80 and 95 yards to lead Holy Trinity. The Indians, who trailed 21-8 at halftime, responded with a whopping 443 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, two by Hunter Day. Calvin Schneider led with 146 yards and a TD.
Warrensburg 8, Chatham 7 at Warrensburg, Oct. 11, 2019 — Playing under portable lights at Warrensburg, the Burghers defeated Chatham key Class D showdown. Jesse Griffin's 1-yard TD run and go-ahead two-point conversion run early in the fourth quarter stood as the winning points in a hard-fought defensive struggle.
Queensbury 28, Burnt Hills 12 at Queensbury, Oct. 19, 2019 — Clinging to a 21-12 lead and swamped by penalties, Queensbury got a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions from Sean Collins to help preserve a key victory. The first set up a game-sealing 69-yard touchdown run by Jason Rodriguez as Queensbury wrapped up the Class A Grasso division title. Rodriguez finished with 258 yards and four TDs to lead Queensbury, while the defense held Burnt Hills to minus-5 yards rushing.
Schuylerville 14, Schalmont 6, Class B semifinal at Schalmont, Nov. 1, 2019 — The Black Horses reached the Section II finals for the third time in five seasons by grinding out a victory over high-powered Schalmont. Schuylerville overcame five of its own fumbles and held off the Sabres with a late interception by Ryan Dow at the Horses' 8-yard line. Defensively, the Horses held Schalmont to 125 total yards, while Jack Dwyer and Sam McGarrahan combined for 253 rushing yards.
Stillwater 35, Greenwich 21, Class C semifinal at Stillwater, Nov. 1, 2019 — Greenwich played tough against ground-and-pound Stillwater, which got a combined 334 rushing yards and five TDs from Mason Seymour and QB James Galarneau. Luke Pemrick turned a slant pass from Jesse Kuzmich into a 62-yard TD, and Kuzmich's bootleg two-point conversion run pulled the Witches into a 21-21 tie 1:57 before halftime. However, in the second half, the Warriors pulled away with two long scoring drives.
Holy Trinity 37, Glens Falls 35, Class B semifinal at Glens Falls, Nov. 2, 2019 — Glens Falls' 15-game winning streak came to a halt as the defending state champs came up short in a loss to high-powered Holy Trinity, in a game that featured a combined 866 yards of total offense and 46 first downs. Connor Barber's 30-yard field goal with 1:44 left in regulation gave the Pride the lead for good, and Rodney Parker's sack ended Glens Falls' last gasp at the Holy Trinity 40. The back-and-forth game saw QB Joe Tortello and receiver Noah Foster shred the Indians' defense for four touchdowns, but Glens Falls sophomore Griffin Woodell rushed for 236 yards and four TDs, and caught a scoring pass from Noah Girard.
Queensbury 22, Burnt Hills 11, Class B semifinal at Queensbury, Nov. 2, 2019 — Another classic Battle of the Spartans saw Queensbury hold on down the stretch after nursing a 19-11 lead. Burnt Hills had rallied for a TD pass early in the fourth quarter. However, Burnt Hills' final drive ended with Gabe Jacobs' decisive sack late in the final period, and Alex Roca booted a 31-yard field goal in the final minute to ice the game for Queensbury.
Stillwater 21, Cambridge-Salem 0, Class C championship at Lansingburgh, Nov. 8, 2019 — In a game where both teams were nearly even in total yards, Cambridge-Salem was halted five times in the red zone by a rugged Stillwater defense, including a forced fumble that bounced through the end zone for a touchback. The Warriors earned the shutout and their first-ever Section II title behind 100-yard rushers Mason Seymour and James Galarneau.
Schuylerville 28, Holy Trinity 22, Class B championship at Shenendehowa, Nov. 9, 2019 — Schuylerville's Kyle Burnham redeemed himself on the game's final play, scoring from a yard out to lift the Black Horses to their first Section II title since 2015. Two minutes earlier, Burnham's fumble deep in his own end had rolled back into the end zone, where it was recovered by Holy Trinity's Noah Foster. Foster's ensuing two-point conversion pulled the Pride into a 22-22 tie. Schuylerville, whose defense shined in containing Holy Trinity's high-powered attack, had taken a 22-14 lead with 8:22 left on Burnham's 2-yard run and Colton Weatherwax's two-point conversion catch.
Queensbury 17, Troy 13, Class A championship at Shenendehowa, Nov. 9, 2019 — Dylan Erickson's fourth-down stop of Troy QB Alex Wolfe with 2:23 left in regulation sealed victory for the Spartans, for whom the third time was charm in the Section II finals. Jason Rodriguez rushed for 135 of his 165 yards in the second half and Kolby Anderson's 27-yard TD run gave Queensbury the lead for good with 5:33 remaining. Troy drove to the Spartans' 6 in the final minutes, but Erickson stuffed the quarterback sneak on fourth and 1 to preserve the win.
Warrensburg 28, Chatham 18, Class D championship at Schuylerville, Nov. 9, 2019 — Warrensburg turned three Chatham turnovers into first-half touchdowns to capture its second straight Class D sectional title. The Burghers opened a 22-6 halftime lead and held off the rallying Panthers in the second half. Jesse Griffin rushed for 134 yards and Jaron Griffin and Dylan Winchell each scored twice for Warrensburg.
Cornwall 28, Queensbury 27, Class A state quarterfinal at Shenendehowa, Nov. 16, 2019 — Two blocked extra points by Noah Chaudhry proved the difference in the victory by defending state champion Cornwall. Queensbury had battled back from a 28-14 deficit behind Jason Rodriguez, who rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns, going over the 2,000-yard mark for the season. His 67-yard TD run and Joe Slattery's 40-yard score had pulled the Spartans within 28-27 with 5:06 left in regulation, but Chaudhry's tip of the PAT denied the Spartans the tie and the Dragons ran out the clock. Cornwall's Amin Woods rushed for 160 yards and all four TDs for his team, which went on to claim the state title again.
Moriah 28, Warrensburg 22, Class D state quarterfinal at Shenendehowa, Nov. 16, 2019 — Warrensburg's final pass for a possible score on the final play of regulation in a tie game was picked off by Moriah's Matt Diehl, who returned it 85 yards for the winning touchdown in a state playoff thriller. The loss spoiled what had been an outstanding rally by the Burghers from a 22-8 halftime deficit. Warrensburg had clawed its way back, as Mac Baker connected on TD passes to Tanner Dunkley and Andrew Beadnell, then Dylan Winchell caught a tipped pass for the tying two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter. Braden Swan scored three first-half TDs for the Vikings.
Schuylerville 8, Port Jervis 7, Class B state semifinal at Middletown, Nov. 23, 2019 — Sophomore Carson Patrick's partial block of Port Jervis' field-goal attempt with 36 seconds left preserved a hard-fought victory that put the Black Horses in the Carrier Dome for the first time since 2015. Schuylerville had taken the lead with 40 seconds left in the first half, when Owen Sherman found Evan Jeffords behind coverage for a 42-yard TD pass. Jacob Vanderhoof, in his return after missing six weeks with a knee injury, ran a toss sweep for the two-point conversion to put the Horses ahead, 8-7. Schuylerville also had a goal-line stand in the third quarter, stuffing Port Jervis four times inside the Horses' 10-yard line. Schuylerville was outgained 309-200 by the Raiders, but came up with four turnovers, including fumble recoveries by Charles Luzadis and Patrick in the fourth quarter. The Horses fell to Chenango Forks 38-14 in the state championship game the following weekend.
2018
Glens Falls 36, Cobleskill 28 at Cobleskill, Sept. 7, 2018 — Glens Falls QB Joseph Girard III rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:23 of regulation as the Indians pulled out a thriller. Cobleskill had jumped out to a 14-0 lead, forcing Glens Falls to play catch-up. The Indians took a 24-21 lead on Sam Hogan’s 34-yard field goal in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs got a 55-yard touchdown run from Hunter Edwards for a 28-24 lead. Girard, who ran for three TDs and passed for 246 yards and another TD, scored on runs of 2 and 9 yards in the final minutes. Aalijah Sampson led Glens Falls with 134 rushing yards and a score.
Averill Park 38, Schuylerville 27 at Schuylerville, Sept. 7, 2018 — Schuylerville QB Stratton Sherman connected with Paul Harshbarger for two touchdowns, the second pulling the Black Horses within 30-27 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the non-league loss. Jacob Vanderhoof rushed for a pair of scores for Schuylerville, which trailed 24-19 at the half.
Queensbury 48, Glens Falls 34 at Glens Falls, Sept. 22, 2018 — In a non-league battle of unbeatens, the Spartans racked up a school-record 612 rushing yards as they pounded their backyard rivals, despite losing Brendan Scott to a dislocated elbow. Liam O’Mara rushed for 251 yards and a TD to lead Queensbury, which rolled out ot a 28-0 lead before the Indians responded. Glens Falls rallied behind QB Joseph Girard III, who passed for 413 yards and five TDs, three to cousin Trent Girard.
Cambridge-Salem 42, Granville 20 at Salem, Sept. 22, 2018 — Cambridge-Salem remained undefeated, but the Indians had their hands full with a very physical Granville team. The Golden Horde played hard throughout, closing within 28-20 with 9:57 to play on Taylor Bourn’s 6-yard TD run. However, Cambridge-Salem sealed victory on Calvin Schneider’s 5-yard pick-six TD return and Aden Terry’s 16-yard scoring run in the final 3:32 of the game. Tommy English scored four TDs for the Indians, including a 75-yard run and a 63-yard pass in the second quarter for a 28-14 halftime lead.
Fort Edward 21, Rensselaer 18 at Fort Edward, Sept. 22, 2018 — The Flying Forts recorded their first win of the season by rallying past Rensselaer. Trailing 18-14 since halftime, Fort Edward got a 1-yard TD run from Cameron Sullivan in the fourth quarter, then a huge defensive stop from Ryan Etu to preserve the victory.
Schuylerville 56, Schalmont 34 at Schuylerville, Sept. 28, 2018 — In a matchup with unbeaten Schalmont, the Black Horses turned in an unexpected performance. Schuylerville rushed for a whopping 544 yards, getting 206 yards and two scores from Paul Harshbarger, and another 196 yards and two TDs from Justin Carte. Jack Nemer added a blocked-punt recovery in the end zone for Schuylerville’s 28-7 halftime lead. However, the Sabres’ Darnell Green returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a score and Schalmont rallied within 35-28 behind a short-passing game that produced 229 yards and four TDs.
Granville 38, Mechanicville 27 at Granville, Sept. 29, 2018 — Granville running back Taylor Bourn rushed for 250 yards and four TDs as the Golden Horde stayed just ahead of Mechanicville in a game that was tight throughout. The Red Raiders pulled within 32-27 in the fourth quarter, but Bourn’s final score from 20 yards out sealed victory for Granville.
Hudson Falls 33, Broadalbin-Perth 26 at Hudson Falls, Sept. 29, 2018 — Hudson Falls' versatile Brennan Prevost sparked the Tigers with an interception and a pair of long runs that set up Caleb Condon’s two go-ahead touchdowns in the third quarter. Prevost rushed for 165 yards and a TD on just five carries, as he also had a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter to bury the Patriots with bad field position in the final minutes. The teams had combined for three TDs in the final 1:41 of the first half, with B-P holding a 20-19 halftime edge. Condon rushed for 117 yards and three TDs, including two in the third quarter to give the Tigers leads of 25-20 and 33-26.
Saratoga Springs 21, Guilderland 18 at Guilderland, Oct. 6, 2018 — In a tight, hard-fought Class AA contest, the Blue Streaks prevailed by being able to convert third-down situations, including the game-sealing touchdown. Christian Kondo scored on a 20-yard pass from Jake Williams to give Saratoga a 21-10 lead with 1:41 left. However, Brad Igweike returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a TD and Vincent Lia’s two-point conversion pulled the Dutchmen within 21-18. The Streaks were able to run out the clock from there.
Queensbury 42, Burnt Hills 21 at Burnt Hills, Oct. 13, 2018 — Liam O’Mara set a Queensbury single-game record by scoring all 42 points, rushing for 183 yards, six touchdowns and three two-point conversions. Queensbury also used up the entire first quarter with a 20-play, 96-yard scoring drive that ended with O’Mara’s first TD on the opening play of the second quarter. Burnt Hills battled back within 22-21, but Queensbury dominated the fourth quarter with three touchdowns.
Hudson Falls 40, Hudson 38, Class B quarterfinal at Hudson, Oct. 21, 2018 — Connor Hermanson’s 10-yard touchdown catch from Caleb Condon, and Condon’s ensuing two-point conversion run, gave Hudson Falls the lead for good with 1:37 left in regulation. Shortly after, the lights went out — a final crazy note in a game of wildly shifting momentum. Hudson had roared back from a 32-16 deficit with a 22-point rally that included a 99-yard touchdown run by Josh Wallace to tie the score, and a 1-yard run by Spencer Goldstein with 2:57 left. Condon passed for 245 yards and two TDs and ran for two more for the Tigers, who also got two TDs from Riley Maddison and survived a 250-yard, two-TD night by Wallace.
Saratoga Springs 34, Shenendehowa 26, Class AA semifinal at Shen, Oct. 27, 2018 — The Blue Streaks reversed the result of their regular-season finale the previous week by using special teams and defense to upset the Plainsmen. Saratoga got touchdowns on interceptions by Chris Klimek and Will Bonacio and a kickoff return by Carter Steingraber. Jake Williams passed for 189 yards and TDs to Steingraber and Christian Kondo as the Streaks forced Shen to play catchup.
Burnt Hills 21, Queensbury 16, Class A championship, Nov. 4, 2018 — Queensbury’s unbeaten season came to an end as it came up short to Burnt Hills. Liam O’Mara rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and 112 more yards from Brendan Scott, but gave up a few big plays as Burnt Hills opened a 21-10 lead. O’Mara scored early in the fourth quarter, but Queensbury’s two-point attempt failed. Then, on fourth-and-long from midfield, Jack Wyatt’s sack on Queensbury’s last desperate option pass play sealed victory for Burnt Hills with 1:33 to play.
Glens Falls 55, Batavia 32, Class B state championship, Nov. 24, 2018 — Glens Falls rallied from a 14-0 deficit to earn its second state title in three years, despite giving up 410 rushing yards and three TDs to Batavia’s Ray Leach. Indians QB Joseph Girard III passed for 314 yards and two TDs and ran for two more, and scatback Aalijah Sampson added 135 yards and four TDs on the ground. The Indians used big plays to shift the game’s momentum in the second and third quarters, scoring 28 straight points to turn a 20-14 deficit into a 42-20 lead by early in the fourth quarter, and rolled from there.
2017
South Glens Falls 26, Ravena 14, at South High, Sept. 8, 2017 — A game that saw South High score three spectacular touchdowns came down to one final play that resulted in one more spectacular Bulldog TD. Ravena had the ball facing fourth down at the South High 9-yard line, trailing 20-14 with 13 seconds left. The Bulldogs' K.J. Mickel picked off a pass when the quarterback was hit and raced 93 yards for the final score of the game. Earlier in the game, Dylan Schrammel had scored on a 77-yard kickoff return and a 90-yard punt return, and Connor Bovair and Aidan Davies connected on a 98-yard TD pass following a goal-line stand.
Ticonderoga 20, Moriah 16 at Ticonderoga, Sept. 29, 2017 — In another hard-fought rivalry game, the Sentinels got a 1-yard TD run from QB Evan Graney early in the fourth quarter for a 20-8 lead, then held off the Vikings down the stretch.
Greenwich 43, Cambridge 38 at Cambridge, Sept. 30, 2017 — In a wild offensive shootout, the Witches outlasted defending state champion Cambridge in a Class D showdown that snapped the Indians' 17-game winning streak. Cole Burgess rushed for 219 yards and three TDs, and passed for 164 yards and another score to lead Greenwich. The Witches jumped out to a 21-8 halftime lead, but Cambridge roared back, getting a pair of touchdown runs by Tommy English for a 22-21 lead. Greenwich pulled ahead 36-22 on TD runs by Reese Cristaldi and Burgess, but just after a TD run by Indians QB Zack Rowland had pulled Cambridge within 36-30, Burgess sprinted 61 yards for the clinching score with 1:01 to play. Jonas Butz led Cambridge with 151 rushing yards and English added 108.
Glens Falls 10, Queensbury 6 at Glens Falls, Sept. 30, 2017 — In an old-fashioned slugfest, Glens Falls held on for a non-league win thanks to a pair of defensive stops in the final minute: a sack by Connor Girard and a fourth-down tackle by Dakota Trombley. Aalijah Sampson had given the Indians the lead with a 43-yard TD run early in the third quarter, then the defense went to work on grinding Queensbury to a halt.
Hudson Falls 44, Johnstown 28 at Hudson Falls, Sept. 30, 2017 — Hudson Falls scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away to a victory. Riley Maddison scored the tying and go-ahead TDs on short runs, and Schyler Russell added another to complete the scoring. Maddison and Russell combined to runs for 253 yards in the game.
Hudson Falls 22, Broadalbin-Perth 20 at B-P, Oct. 6, 2017 — Schyler Russell returned an interception for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to lift the Tigers past B-P, after seeing an early 16-0 lead become a 20-16 deficit.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 32, Corinth 30 at Corinth, Oct. 6, 2017 — In one of the wildest battles for the War Canoe trophy, the WarEagles rallied for three second-half touchdowns to pull out the win. Trailing 23-12, LG/H-L got touchdowns from Michael Johnson, Clay Moody and Logan Duers to seize a 32-23 lead with five minutes to play, then held off Corinth's late charge.
Glens Falls 27, Schuylerville 14 at Schuylerville, Oct. 6, 2017 — An exciting precursor to their Section II Class B showdown a month later, the Indians dominated the first half, but Schuylerville rallied to tie the score at 14-14 in the third quarter. The Indians responded in the fourth quarter with a fourth-down stop, a big pass play from Joseph Girard III to Noah Balcom and Aaron Sampson's go-ahead TD run from 2 yards out with 6:52 left. Quinn Girard sealed the win with a 41-yard touchdown pass reception from Joseph Girard III five minutes later.
Watervliet 38, Corinth 36 (OT) at Watervliet, Oct. 13, 2017 — The Tomahawks came up short on a potential tying two-point conversion in overtime in falling to Watervliet. Garrett Wood had sent the game into overtime on a 48-yard TD pass from Colt Guilder, then scoring the two-point conversion to knot the score 30-30. Watervliet scored first for a 38-30 in OT.
South Glens Falls 34, Amsterdam 6 at South High, Oct. 20, 2017 — Although this was not a last-second game nor did it come down to the wire, it was a historically significant win for the Bulldogs. It was South High's first-ever win over Amsterdam in what was essentially a play-in game for the fourth and final playoff spot in Class A. And the Bulldogs, who guaranteed their first winning season since 1992, won in dominating fashion, as Connor Bovair passed for 267 yards and three TDs, including an 89-yarder to Dylan Schrammel, who caught six passes for 148 yards.
Saratoga Springs 29, Shaker 22, Class AA semifinal at Saratoga Springs, Oct. 27, 2017 — Wes Eglintine scored on a QB sneak with 24 seconds left in regulation to lift the Blue Streaks to a Section II playoff win over Shaker. Eglintine passed for 280 yards and three TDs keep Saratoga undefeated. The Streaks had opened a 19-14 halftime lead with a pair of TDs in the final 1:22 of the second quarter. Shaker came back to tie the score at 22-22 in the third quarter.
Burnt Hills 27, Queensbury 20, Class A sectional championship at Shenendehowa, Nov. 4, 2017 — Queensbury gave unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Burnt Hills all it could handle in the Section II title game. Brendan Scott's 7-yard TD run capped an epic 16-play, 74-yard drive that ate up nine minutes of the fourth quarter to pull Queensbury into a 20-20 tie with 3:06 left in regulation. However, Burnt Hills responded with a hasty drive of its own, as Jake Stanko scored on a 2-yard run with 23 seconds left for the win. However, Queensbury led for nearly half the game and outgained Burnt Hills in total yards, 327-278. Scott led all rushers with 141 yards and two TDs.
Glens Falls 40, Schuylerville 37 (OT), Class B sectional championship at Shenendehowa, Nov. 4, 2017 — In a game that belongs in the all-time top five greatest games, Glens Falls placekicker Sam Hogan kicked two field goals, a 33-yarder at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, and a 39-yarder in OT to lift the Indians to the win. Joseph Girard III, who completed 24 of 39 passes for 422 yards and 3 TDs, rallied the Indians with uptempo scoring drives of 96 and 80 yards in the final five minutes of regulation. With Glens Falls trailing 29-28, Dakota Trombley made a fourth-down stop at the Indians' 4-yard line, then the Indians needed just five plays to take a 34-29 lead on Aaron Sampson's 27-yard TD run. Schuylerville responded with a quick drive of their own to Paul Harshbarger's 6-yard TD run and Carson Dunkel's two-point conversion for a 37-34 lead with 1:11 to play. Glens Falls then moved 80 yards in eight plays to set up Hogan's tying field goal with one second left. Schuylerville had jumped out to a 15-0 lead and led 22-7 late in the first half, then answered every time Glens Falls rallied in the second half. Almost overshadowed by Glens Falls' OT win, the Black Horses rushed for 271 yards and four TDs, and QB Stratton Sherman passed for 205 yards, including a 62-yard TD strike to Justin Carte.
Glens Falls 28, Gouverneur 26, Class B state quarterfinal at Ogdensburg Free Academy, Nov. 10, 2017 — On a bitter-cold night, Glens Falls had to rally and then hold on at the end for its 24th straight victory. David Barclay, Thompson Collins and Dakota Trombley made the crucial stop on a two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in regulation to seal the Indians' win. Aaron Sampson rushed for a game-high 183 yards and two TDs to lead Glens Falls, which had to rally from a 12-0 deficit to a 21-12 lead. After the Wildcats closed within 21-20 on QB Connor Fenlong's 1-yard TD run with 2:15 left in regulation, Sampson responded with a 46-yard scoring run 20 seconds later. Fenlong then drove Gouverneur down the field and barreled in from 5 yards out to pull the Wildcats within 28-26, but he was stopped on the conversion attempt. Glens Falls' 24-game win streak came to an end the following week, in a 20-7 state semifinal loss to Pleasantville.
Cambridge 26, Maple Grove 14, Class D state championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 24, 2017 — The Indians captured their second straight state championship with a dominant effort by their offensive and defensive lines that wore down Maple Grove. Cambridge overcame two second-half turnovers and ground out the win to become the first Section II team to win back-to-back state titles. Maple Grove had used a 55-yard interception return by Easton Tanner to pull within 19-14 with 10:13 left in the game. However, Cambridge pounded out a 14-play, 68-yard drive that was capped by Colton Dean's 9-yard touchdown run to seal victory with 4:50 left. Three minutes later, the Indians' Tommy English capped off the win with an interception in his own end. Cambridge finished with 465 total yards and held the Red Dragons to 237.
2016
Schuylerville 35, Schalmont 26 at Schuylerville, Sept. 2, 2016 — Despite graduating almost its entire starting lineup from last year’s state runner-up squad, the Black Horses opened the season with a stunning victory over Schalmont. Derek Willson rushed for three touchdowns as Schuylerville rallied from a 19-14 halftime deficit to seize a 28-19 advantage in the third quarter, then got a late 3-yard TD run from Willson after the Sabres closed within 28-26.
Queensbury 44, Averill Park 36 (OT) at Averill Park, Sept. 2, 2016 — Queensbury rushed for 404 yards, but the visiting Spartans needed overtime to overcome stubborn Averill Park on opening night. Safety Mike Guido stripped the ball from a Warriors ballcarrier and recovered at the 1-yard line to preserve Queensbury’s overtime victory. Hunter Scott scored the two-point conversion on the Spartans’ overtime possession.
Albany Academy 23, Hudson Falls 20 at Albany Academy, Sept. 3, 2016 — Mike Grandinetti scored on a 33-yard pass from Brett Young on fourth and 10 with 45 seconds left in regulation to lift the Cadets past Hudson Falls. The Tigers had taken a 20-15 lead in the third quarter on Riley Maddison’s 15-yard touchdown run. However, a late fumble recovery by Academy’s Andrew Martin started the Cadets’ winning drive.
Averill Park 30, South Glens Falls 28 at South High, Sept. 9, 2016 — Two failed two-point conversions proved the difference as South High came up short against Averill Park. The Bulldogs had scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally from a 30-16 deficit, on a scoring pass from Brendan Yando to Andrew Fifield and a 46-yard run off a fake punt by Kevin Mickel. However, both conversion runs were stuffed — Yando was pulled down inches from the goal line on the second attempt that would have tied the score with 6:27 left in regulation. The Warriors drove all the way to the South High 10 before turning the ball over on downs with 2:08, leaving the Bulldogs too far to go as time ran out.
Glens Falls 32, Schalmont 28 at Schalmont, Sept. 9, 2016 — A wild game that produced 875 yards total offense resulted in a victory for the Indians. Playing without several key players, Glens Falls still jumped out to a 13-0 and took advantage of five Schalmont turnovers. Joseph Girard III threw for 194 yards and three TDs to power the Indians, connecting with Dylan Balcom, Andrew Murphy and Tony Green on long scoring passes as they built a 26-14 halftime lead. Girard’s 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter provided a needed cushion as the Sabres closed the gap late. The Indians overcame a 321-yard rushing day by Schalmont’s Cameron Brooks.
Schuylerville 35, Hudson Falls 28 at Hudson Falls, Sept. 17, 2016 — Stratton Sherman and Carson Dunkel came up with drive-killing interceptions, and Paul Harshbarger and Brady Griffin added fourth-quarter fumble recoveries as Schuylerville held off a Hudson Falls rally. The Tigers battled back from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit to pull within 28-21, but Darius Abron’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Black Horses a cushion against a late Hudson Falls TD in the final period.
Hoosic Valley 20, Greenwich 13 at Greenwich, Sept. 23, 2016 — Greenwich surrendered a time-consuming touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter and never recovered, as Hoosic Valley stuffed the Witches’ final two possessions to hold on for the key Class C North win. Playing in wet conditions, Greenwich had taken a 13-12 lead on Reese Cristaldi’s second TD run of the night late in the third quarter. However, Hoosic Valley retook the lead by grinding out a 16-play, 68-yard drive capped by Tom Madigan’s 1-yard run with 4:35 left in regulation.
Ticonderoga 21, Saranac Lake 20 at Linney Field, Mineville, Sept. 24, 2016: The Sentinels survived a late two-point conversion attempt to hold on for the CVAC victory. Justyn Granger rushed for 196 yards on 38 carries, including two fourth-quarter touchdowns to give Ticonderoga a 21-14 lead with 3:37 left in regulation. The Red Storm scored quickly, getting a 13-yard TD run by Jarrett Ashton to pull within one with 2:52 to play. However, the conversion pass fell incomplete to preserve Ti’s victory.
Canajoharie 25, Warrensburg 21 at Warrensburg, Oct. 1, 2016: Canajoharie pulled out a back-and-forth game with a 20-yard Nick Kocjan-to-Trevor Folts touchdown pass with 2:33 to play. Trailing 15-6 to start the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored twice to take a 19-15 lead with 5:43 left, but Warrensburg responded on the kickoff, as Trevor Prosser returned it 78 yards for the score and a 21-19 lead. However, Canajoharie recovered the onside kick and took advantage of the short field to score.
Whitehall 13, Canajoharie 6 at Schuylerville, Class D semifinal, Oct. 29, 2016: Meeting in a defensive battle for the second time this season, Whitehall again shut down Canajoharie. The Railroaders got a 1-yard TD run by David Camara with 6:30 left in regulation and held on from there. Interceptions by Jake Moore and Austin Alguire in the final minutes sealed victory for Whitehall. The Railroaders had beaten Canajoharie 8-0 earlier in the season.
Greenwich 36, Hoosic Valley 22 at Hoosic Valley, Class C semifinal, Oct. 29, 2016: Greenwich jumped out to a 28-15 halftime lead as they turned the tables on Hoosic Valley to avenge an earlier loss. The Indians closed within 28-22 in the third quarter, and had the ball inside the Witches’ 30 before Greenwich halted them on downs. The Witches converted two fourth downs on their way to a Cole Burgess 27-yard touchdown run that sealed the win.
Ogdensburg Free Academy 30, Greenwich 27, state Class C quarterfinal at Massena, Nov. 11, 2016: Greenwich suffered a heartbreaking loss in the state Class C quarterfinals. The Witches fumbled at the OFA 3-yard line with 5:48 left in the game, and the Blue Devils proceeded to drive 97 yards to Joe Dalton’s go-ahead 4-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left. Greenwich moved the ball to the OFA 16 before time ran out. The Witches had taken a 27-16 third-quarter lead on touchdown runs by Cole Burgess and Reese Cristaldi, taking advantage of a Josh James interception and the only punt of the entire game. OFA closed within 27-24 just before the end of the third on Avery Love’s touchdown and two-point conversion.
Cambridge 55, Ticonderoga 28, state Class D quarterfinal at Schuylerville, Nov. 12, 2016: Ticonderoga rallied from a 21-0 deficit to pull within 35-28 of Cambridge with six minutes left in their state Class D quarterfinal — only to watch as the Indians scored the final 20 points of the game. Trailing 35-21 early in the fourth quarter, the Sentinels got a fumble recovery by Sam DuShane at their own 30, then drove to Hayden Scuderi’s short touchdown run to pull within one score. However, on the ensuing onside kickoff, Max Hoffer scooped up the ball and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown, sparking Cambridge’s final 20-point outburst. Zack Rowland completed 10 of 12 passes for 152 yards and three TDs and Maurice Seymore rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns for Cambridge. However, Ticonderoga QB Evan Graney rushed for 155 yards and a score and threw for two scores to DuShane as the Sentinels battled back into the game.
Cambridge 22, Maple Grove 21 (2OT), Class D state championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 25, 2016: Cambridge captured its first state championship since 1999 by pulling out a double-overtime thriller over Maple Grove. The Indians executed three consecutive make-or-break plays in the second overtime. First, Zack Rowland converted a fourth and 10 with a 14-yard pass completion to a leaping Brenden Holcomb. Then, Maurice Seymore fought his way into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown to pull Cambridge within 21-20. And finally, the Indians went for two and the win — and got it on Rowland’s winning play-action pass to Shawn Lemieux on a tight end delay. Cambridge, which had not had a game closer than 27 points all season, and Maple Grove battled to a 14-14 halftime tie, and neither team scored in the second half. Both teams fumbled on their first overtime try, sending the outcome to a second OT. Maple Grove scored on its possession and kicked the extra point, then held Cambridge on its first three plays before Rowland’s decisive fourth-down pass completion.
Glens Falls 47, Chenango Forks 39, Class B state championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 26, 2016: Glens Falls won its first state championship by stuffing Chenango Forks on a potential go-ahead two-point conversion with 37 seconds left, and sealing victory with a kickoff return on the next play. In a wild back-and-forth game, the Indians had taken a 40-33 lead on QB Joseph Girard III’s 3-yard TD run with 8:54 left in regulation, but Forks scored on a 16-yard pass from Cody Bogue to Connor Borchardt in the final minute to pull within 40-39. However, on the two-point attempt, star running back L.J. Watson was stuffed short of the goal line by several Glens Falls defenders. The Blue Devils tried an onside kick, but Indians speedster Andrew Murphy scooped up the ball and raced 48 yards for a title-clinching touchdown with 30 seconds left. Girard’s interception with 10 seconds to play sealed the win for Glens Falls.
2015
South Glens Falls 40, Mohonasen 33, Sept. 4, 2015, at Mohonasen — South High pulled out a wild game that saw the Bulldogs rally from a 26-7 deficit to tie the score 26-26, then score two touchdowns in the final minute to pull out the win. Trailing 33-26 with 58 seconds left, Evan Benosky ran 18 yards for a TD on a fourth-and-one play to pull within 33-32, and QB Zach Ahrens bulled into the end zone for the go-ahead two-point conversion. Then with time running out, Ahrens returned an interception 52 yards for a game-sealing TD. Ahrens and John Styczynski hooked up for three TD passes.
Corinth 39, Hoosic Valley 35 at Hoosic Valley, Sept. 12, 2015 — With Hoosic Valley driving for a possible go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes, Corinth's Alex Jenkins forced a fumble that teammate Nic Moses recovered with 1:45 left as the Tomahawks held on for the win. Jenkins scored twice and Chantz Baudoux ran and passed for scores as Corinth built a 26-7 halftime lead. The Indians outscored Corinth 22-6 in the third quarter to pull within 32-29, but Baudoux's 3-yard TD run gave the Tomahawks a 39-29 cushion. Valley QB Dan Joslin scored from 4 yards out to pull the Indians within four, then they got the ball back when Corinth came up short on a fake punt attempt deep in its own end.
Hoosick Falls 27, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 20 at Lake George, Sept. 18, 2015 — The WarEagles outplayed Hoosick Falls for nearly three quarters of their Class C North matchup, jumping out to a 14-7 first-quarter lead, then shutting Hoosick Falls out in the second quarter. LG/H-L took a 20-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 55-yard TD run by Brett Parsons, but the Panthers rallied on touchdowns by Alex Mendez, the last with a 15-yard run with 2:15 left. Mendez added a goal-line interception in the final minute to seal the win.
South Glens Falls 47, Scotia 44 at Scotia, Sept. 26, 2015 — In a wild offensive shootout, Zach Ahrens connected with John Styczynski three times for touchdown passes — the last a 75-yarder late in the fourth quarter — to pull out a thriller over Scotia. The Bulldogs had opened a 40-28 lead in the third quarter on an Ahrens pass to Styczynski and a 35-yard fumble return by Mike Higgins. However, the Tartans rallied on TDs by Ire Pinney and Isaac Puglisi for a 44-40 fourth-quarter lead. Evan Benosky rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown that helped South High to a 26-22 halftime lead. Styczynski caught six passes for 176 yards in the win.
Queensbury 18, South Glens Falls 13 at Queensbury, Oct. 3, 2015 — Queensbury, playing without three key starters, held off an inspired effort by South High for a narrow Class A Northwest victory. The Spartans' Kevin Collins picked off a Zach Ahrens pass at the Queensbury 11 with nine seconds remaining to seal the win. The Bulldogs — who had stopped Queensbury three times in the second half, including a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter — got a fumble recovery by Matt Steves at the South High 7-yard line with 5:25 left. The Bulldogs then drove into Queensbury territory before their final turnover. South High had scored on a 14-yard pass from Ahrens to Kevin Mickle for a 13-12 lead just before the half, but Queensbury took the lead for good on a 51-yard run by freshman Brendan Scott.
South Glens Falls 19, Green Tech 16, Oct. 9, 2015 at South High — The Bulldogs collected four turnovers, including two key interceptions by John Styczynski as they held on for a victory that clinched South High's first playoff spot since 2006. Sean D'Annibale, Zach Ahrens and Evan Benosky scored first-half rushing TDs for South High.
Corinth 38, Hoosick Falls 26, Oct. 9, 2015 at Corinth — Hoosick Falls rallied from a 26-8 deficit to tie the score 26-26 in the fourth quarter, but Corinth QB Chantz Baudoux scored two a pair of touchdown runs to lift the Tomahawks to the victory. The win dealt a fatal blow to the Panthers' hopes for a seventh straight Section II Class C title, as they ended up missing the playoffs.
Canajoharie 13, Warrensburg 12, Oct. 9, 2015 at Canajoharie — Warrensburg pulled within one point as Jake Nemec scored from 4 yards out with 1:06 left in regulation. However, Canajoharie lineman Tangen Rush sacked the Burghers' Mark Monthony on the two-point conversion attempt to preserve the Cougars' win.
Saratoga Springs 25, CBA 24, Oct. 9, 2015 at Saratoga Springs — Brian Williams found Dakota Harvey for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in regulation to lift Saratoga to the Class AA Empire victory. It was the second time Williams had connected with Harvey in the fourth quarter as they rallied from a 24-13 deficit.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 20, Taconic Hills 14 (3OT), Oct. 16, 2015 at Taconic Hills — The WarEagles snapped their 19-game losing streak with a triple-overtime victory, as LG/H-L scored 14 points in OT. Nick Motta scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third OT, and he had earlier thrown 36 yards to Brett Parsons in the first OT.
South Glens Falls 21, Gloversville 14, Oct. 17, 2015, at South High — Evan Benosky scored from 3 yards out late in the fourth quarter to lift South High past Gloversville in a win that wrapped up the third seed in Class A Northwest. The Huskies had tied the score at 14-14 in the third quarter as the game was tight throughout.
Stillwater 35, Corinth 34, Oct. 23, 2015 at Corinth — Stillwater's Jordan Rychik made a leaping catch of Luke Richardson's 26-yard pass in the end zone with 26 seconds remaining as the Warriors pulled out a victory in the Class C quarterfinals. Max Lautenberg's extra point lifted Stillwater to its first playoff victory in Section II football history. Corinth had trailed 28-20 with 5:22 left in the third quarter, but tied the score on Steve Ackerman's 1-yard run and Chantz Baudoux's two-point conversion with 39 seconds left in the period. The Tomahawks then took a 34-28 lead on Baudoux's 6-yard TD run after teammate Chauncy Musco had recovered a fumbled punt return with 1:27 left in the game. Stillwater then drove 55 yards for the winning score.
Hudson Falls 33, Corinth 29, Oct. 29, 2015 at Corinth — Dalton Hogan connected with Anthony Davis on touchdown passes of 14 and 47 yards in the fourth quarter as Hudson Falls pulled out a crossover victory over Corinth. Hogan also hit Taylor Lane for two scoring passes earlier, and Lane returned a fumble for a TD. Corinth had taken a 29-19 lead on a 72-yard kickoff return by Kory Bennett and a short TD run by Chantz Baudoux, but the Tigers rallied. The Tomahawks had three rushers top 100 yards in the game: Steve Ackerman (180), Alex Jenkins (126) and Baudoux (114), with each scoring a touchdown.
Troy 42, Queensbury 36, Class A semifinal at Troy, Oct. 29, 2015 — Queensbury jumped out to a 30-8 third-quarter lead, but could not hold on against a furious Troy rally in the second half. The Flying Horses scored 26 straight points to seize a 34-30 lead, but Kevin Collins ran 5 yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans' a 36-34 edge with 1:28 remaining. However, Troy answered quickly, as John Germinerio hit Dajuan Hudson on a slant, and Hudson outran the coverage for a 64-yard touchdown with 54 seconds remaining. Germinerio added the conversion pass for the 42-36 lead. Queensbury drove into Troy territory, but with eight seconds to play, the Spartans' final pass was picked off short of the end zone to end the game. Queensbury's Brett Rodriguez, playing his final game, rushed for 172 yards and three TDs in the first half, but went out with an ankle injury before halftime and did not return. Leading 24-8 at halftime, the Spartans got a 54-yard TD run from freshman Brendan Scott three plays into the second half. However, Troy took advantage of turnovers, penalties and big plays to take the lead with four straight TDs, including a 58-yard pass play from Germinerio to Dylan Casey and an 88-yard run by Damani Soares.
Ticonderoga 6, Moriah 0 (OT), Section VII Class D final at AuSable Valley, Oct. 30, 2015 — Evan Graney scored from 1 yard out for the only points of the game, as Ticonderoga edged archrival Moriah in an overtime defensive slugfest. The Sentinels then halted Moriah on a last-ditch fourth-down pass, as Graney and Brett Mosier combined to knock it down in the end zone.
Saratoga Springs 19, Shaker 14, Class AA sectional final at Shenendehowa, Nov. 6, 2015 — The Blue Streaks captured their first Section II title since 2009 with a solid defensive effort against tough Shaker. Saratoga collected three turnovers and got a 10-yard TD run from QB Brian Williams in the second quarter that stood as the final score of the game as it turned into a defensive struggle. Dakota Harvey finished with 228 yards and two TDs on the ground for the Blue Streaks.
Schuylerville 14, Glens Falls 7, Class B sectional final at Burnt Hills, Nov. 7, 2015 — Schuylerville held Glens Falls out of the end zone on three possessions in the red zone in the second quarter, then scored twice in the second half to win a Section II title for the first time since 2005. Will Griffen scored from 7 yards out early in the third quarter, then Zach Pierce scooped up a Griffen fumble for the other score eight minutes later for a 14-0 lead. The Indians had squandered three scoring opportunities in the second quarter — turning the ball over on downs inside the Schuylerville 10, and having two passes picked off by Tanner Dunkel, one in the end zone.
Whitehall 10, Cambridge 3, Class D sectional final at Schuylerville, Nov. 7, 2015 — Whitehall's Brandon Bolster recovered a Cambridge fumble inside his own 10-yard line with 35 seconds left to preserve the Railroaders' first Section II title since 1989. In a defensive struggle, a Derek Thomas quarterback keeper for Whitehall in the second quarter proved to be the difference in the game. Nick Kennedy added a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 10-0 lead, and Cambridge was held to a Matt Hoffer field goal at the end of the third quarter. The Indians drove inside the Whitehall 20 three times, but fumbled twice and failed on fourth down the other time.
Saratoga Springs 32, New Rochelle 29, Class AA state semifinal at Kingston, Nov. 21, 2015 — A timely Saratoga timeout forced New Rochelle kicker Omar Pulido to re-try his tying 27-yard field goal attempt, and the second attempt sailed wide right with 37 seconds left in regulation, allowing the Blue Streaks to escape with the victory. Saratoga, which made the state final for the first time, made three huge second-half defensive stands in their own red zone to maintain a 25-22 lead — halting the Huguenots at the 8, 10 and 1-yard line. However, after the last of those three stands, New Rochelle's Lloyd King recovered a fumble at the Blue Streaks' 1, and Jared Baron scored on the next play for a 29-25 lead with 7:38 left to play. Saratoga's Brian Williams then scrambled and heaved a 52-yard bomb to Ryan Manlapaz at the New Rochelle 1. Three plays later, Williams hit Robert Haughton wide open in the end zone with a 6-yard TD pass for a 32-29 lead with 5:24 remaining. Dakota Harvey finished with 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Streaks, who lost 44-19 to Aquinas Institute of Rochester in the state final on Nov. 29.
Tioga 33, Ticonderoga 26, state Class D championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 27, 2015 — Ticonderoga's magical run to the state finals ended just short of victory in a back-and-forth game with Section IV power Tioga. Jesse Manuel, the No. 2 all-time leading rusher in state history, sprang loose for a 33-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left on his final carry — set up by his own interception return into Ticonderoga territory. The Sentinels had tied the score at 26-26 with 2:18 left, on a 1-yard QB sneak by Brody Rocque, but the two-point conversion try failed. Then, Ryan Trudeau picked off a pass at the Tioga 44, giving Ticonderoga a chance at a go-ahead score. However, Manuel stepped in front of a pass at the Tigers' 19 and returned it to Ticonderoga's 34 with 44 seconds left. The Sentinels had jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Tioga even snapped the ball, but Tioga rallied for an 18-14 lead after three quarters, setting up a wild fourth-quarter finish. The Sentinels took a 20-18 lead on Trudeau's 12-yard run with 8:48 left, but Tioga retook the lead at 26-20 with a 3-yard TD run by Manuel less than a minute later.
Cazenovia 22, Schuylerville 19, state Class B championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 29, 2015 — Schuylerville's final possession ended at the Cazenovia 37, well short of a first down as the Lakers were able to limit the Black Horses' flexbone attack in the second half of the state final. A huge sack of QB Will Griffen on the play before set the Horses back 20 yards and forced them to pass on fourth and long. Run-oriented Schuylerville had proven its passing prowess earlier in the game, however, as Griffen completed a pair of first-half scoring passes to Tanner Dunkel — both on fourth-down plays. The first, from 3 yards out, came on the last play of the first quarter for a 12-0 lead. After Cazenovia had rallied for a 15-12 lead, Griffen found Dunkel open over the middle for a 33-yard score with 29 seconds left in the half for a 19-15 Schuylerville lead. The Lakers took the lead for good on an 11-yard TD pass from Jake Shaffner to Paul McLaughlin early in the third quarter, then played solid defense the rest of the game, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs before Griffen intercepted a pass at the Schuylerville 34 with 5:24 left in regulation, setting up the game-ending drive.
2014
Whitehall 36, Canajoharie 31 at Canajoharie, Sept. 5, 2014 — Whitehall needed a goal-line stand in the closing seconds to seal a season-opening win over Canajoharie. Justin Hoagland passed for three touchdowns and ran for 113 yards and two more scores to lead the Railroaders. The Cougars closed within five late in the game, and had the ball inside the Whitehall 10 in the final minute, but the Railroaders halted them on downs to preserve the win.
South Glens Falls 20, Green Tech 12 at Bleecker Stadium, Albany, Sept. 26, 2014 — South High snapped a 19-game losing streak with an outstanding team effort. John Styczynski scored on a punt return and a pass from Zach Ahrens, and Ahrens sealed the win with a fourth-quarter TD run. Evan Benosky rushed for 120 yards to lead the Bulldogs.
Hudson Falls 43, Glens Falls 35 at Glens Falls, Oct. 3, 2014 — Geno Brancati ran wild and Hudson Falls snapped 17 years of Jug Game frustration by beating Glens Falls for the first time since 1997. Brancati rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries to carry the Tigers to the victory, but the Indians had enough fight to provide some anxious moments. Glens Falls freshman Aaron Sampson rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Indians in the game. Hudson Falls took a 28-21 halftime lead on Dalton Hogan's 12-yard TD pass to Schuyler Eustis. The Indians pulled within 28-27 on Sampson's 32-yard scoring dash in the third quarter, but Brancati carried the Tigers the rest of the way, scoring on runs of 2 and 15 yards to open a 43-27 lead with five minutes to play. Hudson Falls had lost 10 Jug Games since 1997; the series was not played for several years when the teams were in different classes.
Greenwich 21, Coxsackie-Athens 18 at Greenwich, Oct. 3, 2014 — Greenwich got a huge defensive stop in the final minute to preserve a non-league win over Coxsackie-Athens. The visiting Indians had the ball first-and-goal on the Witches' 8-yard line, but the Greenwich defense forced three straight incomplete passes and Zach Smith recorded a sack on fourth down to seal the victory. The defensive battle featured only two offensive touchdowns, as each team returned a fumble for a score. Brendan Stout scored twice for the Witches, returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown and scoring the go-ahead TD on a 3-yard pass from Lukas Whitehouse with 8:42 left in regulation.
Whitehall 21, Cambridge 19 at Whitehall, Oct. 4, 2014 — Whitehall earned its first victory over Cambridge since 1989 by collecting six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions in the final 1:42 to seal a rain-soaked win. The Railroaders came up with a huge defensive stop on their own 19 with 3:05 left, halting a 16-play Cambridge drive that could have been the back-breaker. Brian McLaughlin and Justin Hoagland then picked off passes down the stretch. Whitehall jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a Brad Hanna run and a 12-yard blocked punt return by Cody LaRock. Hoagland extended the Railroaders' lead to 21-6 on an 80-yard TD run on the second play of the third quarter. Cambridge battled back behind Caleb Rowland and Chris Warnke, who rushed for 150 and 93 yards, respectively. The Indians outgained Whitehall in total yards, 371-194, but four fumbles and the two late interceptions proved costly.
Fonda 34, Corinth 33 at Corinth, Oct. 17, 2014 — Corinth's fourth-quarter comeback fell just short in a non-league loss to state-ranked Fonda. The Tomahawks were sparked by Anthony Abare, who scored four touchdowns, including the final 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for Corinth. Trailing 34-19 with eight minutes left in regulation, Corinth QB Chantz Baudoux threw a 20-yard TD pass to Abare, then the Tomahawks recovered the onside kickoff and converted that into a 12-yard TD run by Abare with 3:55 left. Corinth halted the Braves on downs, by inches, with just under two minutes to play to get the ball back, but the Tomahawks came up short in the end. Abare also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD in the third quarter.
Holy Trinity 23, Whitehall 20 at Catholic Central, Oct. 25, 2014 — Whitehall came up just short after an emotional week that saw head coach Justin Culligan dismissed in the wake of a fight-marred game with Rensselaer the week before. Holy Trinity — the first-year merger of Catholic Central, Saratoga Catholic and Bishop Gibbons — pulled out the win on Justin Rohrwasser's 37-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation. After a three-quarter defensive struggle, offensive fireworks filled the fourth. Justin Hoagland connected with Justin McDonald and Tyler Thomas on scoring passes of 68 and 2 yards, respectively, to give Whitehall a 20-14 lead with 3:03 left — with a Hoagland interception setting up his second TD pass. Rohrwasser pulled Holy Trinity into a 20-20 tie on a 23-yard QB keeper with 2:15 to play. The Railroaders were forced to punt, giving Holy Trinity one final shot, which they converted into the winning field goal.
Queensbury 35, Scotia 20, Class A semifinal at Queensbury, Nov. 1, 2014 — Call this Brett Rodriguez's "Willis Reed moment," as the Queensbury running back had spent the first half on the sideline — the result of a shoulder injury the week before — then appeared in full uniform during the third quarter. Rodriguez gave the No. 1-ranked Spartans a needed jolt of energy, as they had struggled against Scotia, which had opened a 20-14 lead in the third quarter. Tyrell Adams rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead Queensbury, scoring twice during the Spartans' fourth-quarter rally. Scotia QB Dan Zeglen had put a scare into the Spartans with two TD passes and a scoring run, but Queensbury finally got untracked on offense, getting TD runs of 10 and 15 yards from Adams to seize a 28-20 lead with 4:35 to play. Drew Wilson hit Jeff Underhill with a late TD pass to create the final margin as the Spartans reached the Section II final against Burnt Hills for the second straight year.
Cambridge 56, Ticonderoga 35, Class D state quarterfinal at Schuylerville, Nov. 15, 2014 — In one of the wildest games in area football history, Cambridge and Ticonderoga combined to produce a combined 1,035 yards total offense and each team gained 20 first downs. After a first half that Cambridge led 21-7, the game turned into a back-and-forth offensive shootout that saw the Indians stay one touchdown ahead of Ticonderoga. The teams traded touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, leaving Cambridge with a precarious 42-35 lead late in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and 13 from the Sentinels' 28, Cambridge QB Ethan English passed to fullback Chris Warnke in the left flat, and Warnke rumbled into the end zone for a 49-35 lead with 4:10 left. Two minutes later, the Indians' Todd Gorman picked off a pass and Caleb Rowland sprinted 71 yards for Cambridge's final TD. For the game, Warnke rushed for 221 yards and scored six touchdowns, five rushing, and Rowland added 183 yards and two scores. English completed 11 of 16 passes for 161 yards and the TD to Warnke. Meanwhile, Ticonderoga's Konner Bruce rushed for a career-high 302 yards and three TDs on 34 carries to keep the Sentinels in the game.
Queensbury 28, Cornwall 21, Class A state semifinal at Dietz Stadium, Kingston, Nov. 21, 2014 — Queensbury converted six fourth-and-short-yardage situations in the game, but none more important than the final one, as Erik Wettersten dived forward for the first down just past midfield with 1:43 remaining to seal the Spartans' second straight state semifinal victory over Cornwall. Tyrell Adams rushed for 166 yards and three TDs to lead Queensbury, but the converted fourth down was huge because Cornwall's explosive offense had gotten untracked and had dug the Green Dragons out of an early 14-0 deficit. Queensbury had gotten short TD runs by Adams and Brett Rodriguez in the first half. Cornwall closed within 22-13 with 9:28 remaining, but Adams sprinted 59 yards for a TD with 5:58 left for a 28-13 lead, a good cushion when Cornwall responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion three minutes later. Queensbury's winning streak ended at 25 games the following week in a 63-38 loss to Indian River in the state Class A championship game in Syracuse.
2013
Cambridge 34, Greenwich 28 at Cambridge, Sept. 7, 2013 — In a wild game that saw the teams combine for 738 total yards, Cambridge battled back from a 21-12 deficit behind big fullback Chris Warnke, who rushed for 171 yards and two TDs. The Indians had to overcome Greenwich and John Barnes, who rushed for 153 yards and three TDs. Cambridge also came up with a final stop late in the game at its own 6-yard line.
Corinth 21, Stillwater 14 at Stillwater, Sept. 27, 2013 — Chantz Baudoux connected with a wide-open Anthony Abare for a 7-yard TD pass on fourth down with 23 seconds remaining in regulation as Corinth pulled out a thriller over Stillwater. Corinth had gotten the ball on Sam Kramer's fumble recovery at its own 35 with 3:25 left, and drove 65 yards for the winning TD, including a huge fourth-down catch by Abare for a 32-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
Mechanicville 27, Granville 26 at Granville, Sept. 28, 2013 — Mechanicville scored two touchdowns in the final 3:02 to pull out a win over Granville. Brandon Russell hit Alec Hall-St. Gelais with a 31-yard TD pass with 49 seconds to play, and Jacob Henes' PAT lifted the Red Raiders to the win. Mechanicville overcame big games from Granville RB Evan Hoagland and QB Jacob Young.
Queensbury 28, Burnt Hills 27 at Queensbury, Sept. 28, 2013 — Queensbury got one last break in a wild back-and-forth game, as Burnt Hills scored a TD with 1:07 left in regulation, then saw its PAT attempt bounced off the upright to preserve Queensbury's win, snapping Burnt Hills' 15-game winning streak. Tim Voorhis scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:29 left to give Queensbury a 28-21 lead as Queensbury rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit. Queensbury got a 54-yard TD pass on a halfback option from Brett Rodriguez to Kody Bruno, a 2-yard TD run by Voorhis and two-point conversion by QB Aidan Switzer to pull even with 7:56 to play.
Warrensburg 26, Lake George 24 at Lake George, Oct. 4, 2013 — Malachi Prosser caught a 29-yard pass on a double reverse from Jake Nemec for the winning touchdown as time expired, giving Warrensburg the victory. Connor Scott rushed for 257 yards and three TDs for the Burghers, but Lake George took a 24-20 lead on Ricky Jowly's 6-yard run late in the third quarter.
Corinth 25, Tamarac 23 at Tamarac, Oct. 4, 2013 — One week after pulling out a late win over Stillwater, Corinth's Anthony Abare came up clutch again. This time, Abare caught a 23-yard TD pass from Chantz Baudoux with 1.7 seconds left to pull out a win over Tamarac. The Bengals had taken a 23-19 lead with 40 seconds left, but the Tomahawks drove 70 yards for the winning score.
Cambridge 46, Rensselaer 27 at Rensselaer, Oct. 11, 2013 — In a game that saw Rensselaer take a 21-20 after a wild first quarter, Cambridge scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to seize the victory. Chris Warnke rushed for 139 yards and four TDs and Caleb Rowland added 169 rushing yards to power the Indians, who also got three big-play TDs from Austin Dean, including TD receptions of 52 and 60 yards, and an 86-yard kickoff return.
Glens Falls 34, Hudson Falls 27 at Hudson Falls, Oct. 12, 2013 — In one of the most memorable Jug Games, winless Hudson Falls nearly knocked off Glens Falls. However, trailing 27-26, the Indians capitalized on a couple of 15-yard penalties and got a 30-yard scoring pass from Zack Infield to Nate Plocharczyk with 1:12 remaining to pull out the thrilling victory. The Tigers had taken their one-point lead with 8:48 left in the game, on Dalton Hogan's 47-yard TD pass to Trevor Strother on a fourth-down play — Hogan's second fourth-down TD pass of the day. Strother had also scored on a 55-yard pass on the first play of the game, but Glens Falls' Quentin Austin replied two plays later on a 65-yard TD run in a game Hudson Falls led 21-20 at halftime.
Rensseler 42, Greenwich 34, Class D semifinal at Schuylerville, Nov. 2, 2013 — Greenwich came up short in a Section II playoff loss to Rensselaer, pulling within 28-26 in the third quarter, but getting no closer. The Rams opened a 42-26 lead in the final three minutes, before the Witches scored on Lukas Whitehouse's 10-yard TD pass to John Barnes with 17 seconds left. Barnes finished with 163 yards and scored four TDs as he finished the season with school single-season record 1,643 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns.
Queensbury 14, Burnt Hills 7, Class A sectional final at Shenendehowa, Nov. 9, 2013 — Trailing 7-6 with 4:34 left in regulation, Queensbury drove 81 yards in eight plays to the go-ahead touchdown, a 21-yard scamper by Kody Bruno that lifted Queensbury to its first Section II title since 1998. Queensbury's final drive was impressive considering it had struggled to move the ball for much of the game, and got its first TD on an 85-yard fumble return by Chris Johnson. Queensbury also staged a goal-line stand at its own 1-yard line in the first quarter to deny Burnt Hills a score.
Moriah 34, Cambridge 32, state Class D quarterfinal at AuSable Valley, Nov. 15, 2013 — Cambridge came up short on four two-point conversions in the game, the last one costing the Indians an opportunity to tie the score with 1:39 left in regulation. Austin Dean had reeled in a 56-yard TD pass from Ethan English to pull Cambridge within two, but Moriah stuffed the Indians' two-point attempt and ran out the clock. English passed for 254 yards and three TDs, and intercepted three passes from his safety spot. The back-and-forth game was tied at 20-20 at halftime, and Moriah opened leads of 27-20 and 34-26 by early in the fourth quarter.
Queensbury 36, Cornwall 27, state Class A semifinal at Dietz Stadium, Kingston, Nov. 23, 2013 — Queensbury rushed for 419 yards and held Cornwall to just 32 yards on the ground, but the Spartans had to sweat out the final minutes of the game. Mitch Crispens broke up Jason Bailey's two-point conversion pass in the end zone with 3:15 left, preserving Queensbury's 28-27 lead. The Spartans then scored on Kody Bruno's 46-yard run with 1:39 to play to seal the win and earn their first trip to the Carrier Dome since 1998. In a clash of contrasting offensive styles, Queensbury's ground-and-pound running game won out over Cornwall's pass-happy scheme, which still racked up nearly 300 yards passing despite losing starting QB Mike White to an injury in the first half, thanks to Bailey's outstanding effort off the bench. Queensbury went on to defeat Williamsville North 36-7 on Nov. 29 to claim its first state football championship.
2012
Glens Falls 34, Schuylerville 15 at Glens Falls, Sept. 8, 2012 — With Schuylerville trailing 22-15 and driving into Glens Falls territory in the final minute of regulation, the Indians turned two interceptions into touchdowns. Joe McMahon picked off a pass and returned it 63 yards for a score with 33 seconds left, and Lee Girard added another pick-six moments later to seal Glens Falls’ win. The Indians turned four turnovers into touchdowns en route to the win, and Cam Girard threw a pair of scoring passes in the final 1:05 of the first half.
Amsterdam 34, Queensbury 26 at Queensbury, Sept. 15, 2012 — Queensbury owned time of possession and ground out 395 yards on a whopping 73 rushing attempts, but Amsterdam scored three big-play touchdowns to pull out the win. The Spartans scored on two long drives to take a brief 26-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Amsterdam QB Geo Rodriguez broke loose for a 59-yard TD run 40 seconds later for a 27-26 Rams edge. Brett Stanavich, who led all rushers with 187 yards, added his third TD on a 57-yard run with 2:41 left to seal Amsterdam’s win.
Hudson Falls 20, South Glens Falls 18 at South Glens Falls, Sept. 21, 2012 — South High dominated in total yardage and threatened to score late in the game, but failed PATs and a fumble on the Tigers’ 10-yard line midway through the fourth quarter proved the difference. The Bulldogs outgained Hudson Falls 337-213 in total yards, but South High turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions. Caleb Stevens returned one pick for a TD in Hudson Falls’ 20-point second quarter, as the Tigers took a 20-12 lead. Travis Schrammel pulled the Bulldogs within 20-18 in the third quarter, but they were stuffed on the two-point conversion. South High’s final drive, a 90-yard march, was halted by Tyler Schermerhorn’s fumble recovery with 6:04 left.
Warrensburg 14, Salem 13 at Salem, Sept. 22, 2012 — The Burghers pulled out the win as QB Marcus Perrone scored on a 3-yard run with 25 seconds remaining, and Colt Ovitt added the two-point conversion, capping a 14-play, 78-yard scoring drive. Warrensburg had to overcome three fumbles and Salem’s Tyler Morris, who rushed for 157 yards and a TD.
*Should be on the list of greatest games* Cambridge 42, Greenwich 34 (OT) at Greenwich, Oct. 5, 2012 — In a wild, back-and-forth shootout, Matt Parmenter scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run in overtime to lift Cambridge past Greenwich. The Indians overcame a monster performance by the Witches’ John Barnes, who rushed for 360 yards and three TDs, and was stopped short of the goal line as time expired in regulation on what would have been the winning score. Greenwich led 20-18 at halftime, then rallied for a 34-26 lead on a pair of Barnes TD runs in the third quarter. Parmenter, who finished with 143 yards, scored from 9 yards out with four minutes left, and Ethan English hit Shaeden Mosso with the two-point conversion to pull the Indians even at 34-34. In overtime, Cambridge scored first, then, with Greenwich facing a fourth-and-21, QB Jake Jennings scrambled but was knocked out of bounds just shy of the first-down marker to end the game.
Lake George 40, Whitehall 30 at Lake George, Oct. 5, 2012 — Trailing 24-0 in the first half, Lake George staged a furious comeback, scoring 40 consecutive points to take the victory. Alex Labruzzo rushed for 204 yards and four TDs to power the Warriors, scoring before halftime, then adding two more touchdowns to pull Lake George within 24-18. Touchdown runs by Tom Clark, Willy Blunt and Labruzzo gave the Warriors a 40-24 lead before the Railroaders scored again. Josh Hoagland scored three times in the first half for Whitehall.
Schuylerville 20, Lansingburgh 19, Class B quarterfinal at Lansingburgh, Oct. 19, 2012 — The Black Horses scored a huge upset of unbeaten Lansingburgh in the first round of the playoffs. Schuylerville jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead, then weathered a three-touchdown rally by Lansingburgh’s Anthony Walker, all off of turnovers. The Knights took a 19-13 fourth-quarter lead, but missed two PATs. The Horses executed a long drive to Dan Waldron’s go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run with three minutes left. Shane Lyon picked off Lansingburgh’s last-ditch pass attempt.
Whitehall 38, Salem 30 at Salem, Oct. 20, 2012 — On the first play after a 30-minute storm delay, Whitehall’s Josh Hoagland ran 9 yards for a touchdown with 44 seconds in regulation, snapping a 30-30 tie to end a wild back-and-forth game. Hoagland rushed for 198 yards and four TDs to lead the Railroaders in the battle for first place in Class D North. Salem’s Isaac Isom led the Generals with 125 yards and a TD. QB Dillon Henderson scored twice on short runs, the second midway through the third quarter, which coupled with Isom’s conversion run pulled Salem into a 30-30 tie.
Salem 27, Cambridge 26, Class D semifinal at Schuylerville, Oct. 27, 2012 — Tyler Morris and Isaac Isom combined to rush for 342 yards and four TDs to lead Salem to a win over Cambridge. The Generals then halted Matt Parmenter on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:34 remaining, following Ethan English’s 28-yard scoring strike to Shaeden Mosso. Trailing 20-13 late in the third quarter, Salem turned two turnovers into touchdown runs by Morris and Isom, the latter giving the Generals a 27-20 lead with 2:41 left in regulation.
Glens Falls 21, Schalmont 14, Class B championship at Shenendehowa, Nov. 3, 2012 — Glens Falls got a go-ahead TD on a 21-yard pass from Cam Girard to Mike LaNoir late in the third quarter to earn its first Section II title since 1993. The Indians also scored twice off turnovers deep in Schalmont’s end, including a 5-yard fumble return by Joe McMahon, to take a 14-6 halftime lead. The Sabres’ Devon Willis ran 66 yards for a tying TD to start the third quarter, but was held to 107 yards for the game by a swarming Glens Falls defense. McMahon helped seal the Indians’ victory by carrying the ball eight times on a clock-burning 12-play drive that used up most of the fourth quarter, leaving Schalmont little time against a suffocating Glens Falls defense.
Glens Falls 28, Marlboro 17, Class B state semifinal at Dietz Stadium, Kingston, Nov. 17, 2012 — Halfback Mike LaNoir had a game for the ages, catching, running and throwing for touchdowns as Glens Falls earned its first trip to the state football finals. LaNoir caught an 80-yard TD pass from Cam Girard, ran 80 yards for another score, and sealed victory with a 21-yard scoring pass to fullback Joe McMahon after Marlboro had pulled within 20-17 in the fourth quarter. LaNoir rushed for 106 yards and caught three passes for 107 more, and McMahon rushed for 95 yards and a TD. Girard passed for 205 yards, including a 64-yard strike to Jake Dailey on the Indians' first play from scrimmage, a flea-flicker that set up McMahon's TD run. Glens Falls needed just eight plays from scrimmage to build a 20-6 second-quarter lead. The Indians reached the Carrier Dome for the first time, but lost to Maine-Endwell 42-12 the following week in the state championship game.
2011
Glens Falls 35, Niskayuna 26, Sept. 3, 2011 at Glens Falls: In a sweltering season opener, Glens Falls rallied from a 20-7 deficit against a Niskayuna team with twice as many players. The Indians erupted for 21 points in the third quarter to pull ahead 28-20, getting TD passes from Cam Girard to Bryce Harrington and James Rizzo, and a TD run by Matt Girard. Glens Falls then held off a Class AA Niskayuna team that was led by a 419-yard, four-TD passing performance by Rob Singleton.
La Salle 58, Queensbury 48, Sept. 10, 2011 at Queensbury: In a wild game that featured little defense and an uncharacteristic explosion of passing offense by Queensbury, even four TD passes from Tyler Reynolds to Nic Ketter were not enough for the Spartans. Queensbury outgained La Salle 527-408 in total yards, getting TD receptions of 21, 45, 15 and 6 yards from Ketter, who also ran 64 yards for a score. However, La Salle ran out to a 31-22 halftime lead and stayed just ahead of the Spartans the rest of the way.
Corinth 42, Granville 36, Sept. 10, 2011 at Granville: Corinth quarterback Corbin McIntosh ran in for a 1-yard touchdown with 26 seconds to play to lift the Tomahawks past Granville. In a back-and-forth game, the Golden Horde had taken a 36-34 lead in the fourth quarter on Jared Beattie's TD catch from Luke Hahn. Kody Bardin rushed for 215 yards and three TDs for Granville.
Hudson Falls 20, Cobleskill 19, Sept. 23, 2011 at Cobleskill: Hudson Falls bounced back from a last-second 22-20 loss at Johnstown the week before by holding on for a win over Cobleskill. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the final seconds, but the Tigers denied Cobleskill the two-point conversion to win. Hudson Falls had battled back from a 13-0 halftime deficit behind two TD runs by Curtis Boddie and a 54-yard scoring pass from Noah Valastro to Justin Mallory, the latter giving the Tigers a 20-13 lead.
Fort Edward 28, Whitehall 26, Sept. 24, 2011 at Whitehall: In a hard-fought, back-and-forth game, Fort Edward prevailed with physical offense and Brett Powers' 246 rushing yards and three TDs. The host Railroaders had seized a 20-16 lead with a TD pass from Justin Hoagland to Codie Bascue on the final play of the half. However, Powers broke loose for TD runs of 56 and 53 yards in the second half for a 28-20 Fort Edward lead. With 3:45 left in regulation, Whitehall's Josh Hoagland, who had to fight for every one of his 172 yards, ran 51 yards for a TD to pull the Railroaders within two. But Bascue was stuffed on the two-point conversion attempt, and the Forts ran out the clock for the win.
Ballston Spa 34, Saratoga Springs 29, Oct. 6, 2011 at Saratoga Springs: Ballston Spa barely held on at the end of this back-and-forth battle, as the Scotties' Jordan Davis and R.J. Borgolini shoved Saratoga's Jesse Spencer out of bounds at the 7-yard line as time expired to preserve Ballston's win. Spencer was running with a hook-and-lateral from Alex Chandler, who had caught a pass from Jake Eglintine inside the 40 and pitched it to Spencer. Ballston Spa QB John DeGuardi had scored the go-ahead touchdown from 13 yards out with 12 seconds left in regulation. Saratoga had taken a 29-28 lead on a Spencer TD run and Eglintine's two-point conversion minutes before. Spencer finished with 150 yards and three TDs for the Streaks, while Davis rushed for 261 yards and three TDs to lead the Scotties.
Watervliet 44, Greenwich 28, Oct. 22, 2011, Class C sectional quarterfinal at Watervliet: Greenwich had the momentum and a 28-20 lead midway through the third quarter, but Watervliet scored two TDs in less than two minutes to snatch the momentum and the lead back from the Witches. Tony Giroux had led Greenwich in a furious rally from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit with three scoring passes, two to Jason Flynn. The Witches scored twice in the final 1:08 of the first half for a 21-20 halftime edge, setting up the second with an interception by John Barnes. But a 70-yard kickoff return by Pat Ebenhoch and a recovered squib kick that led to a second TD gave the Cannoneers a 36-28 lead they would not relinquish.
Rensselaer 22, Fort Edward 14 (OT), Oct. 22, 2011 at Fort Edward: In the regular-season finale, Steven Harwood scored from 2 yards out to lift Rensselaer to a hard-fought overtime win over the Flying Forts. The teams had battled to a 14-14 tie, knotted when Fort Edward QB Kevin McCarthy scored on a short run and Tyler Brockway added the two-point conversion. However, the Forts turned the ball over twice inside the red zone and dropped a potential pick-six interception. In overtime, Fort Edward came up short on fourth-and-long at the Rams' 11 to end the game. One week later, the teams met again in a freak October snowstorm in the Class D semifinals, with Rensselaer rolling to a 40-16 victory.
Cambridge 44, Ticonderoga 25, state Class D quarterfinal, Nov. 11, 2011 at AuSable Valley: Cambridge had rolled through its Class D schedule unchallenged, but the Indians answered the bell when they fell behind for the first time all season. Ticonderoga took a 25-24 lead in the third quarter, but Cambridge rallied to shut down the Sentinels' offense and score the final three TDs of the game. Ti trailed 24-18 at halftime, pulling close on a late TD reception by Ryan Borho. Early in the third, Borho recovered a fumble to set up a 67-yard scoring pass from Nate Lenhart to Will Lawrie to take the lead. However, Cambridge's Skyler Saunders scored two of his four touchdowns on the next two possessions for a 38-25 lead — Saunders finished the night with 202 yards on 35 carries. Bryant Gibbons capped off the Indians' scoring with a fumble return for a TD in the final seconds.
2010
Gloversville 34, Glens Falls 33, Sept. 18, 2010 at Glens Falls: Glens Falls went for two and came up short in another in a series of classic offensive shootouts with Gloversville. The Indians’ Paul Bennett had scored his fourth TD of the day on an 11-yard run with 1:35 left in regulation to pull within 34-33. However, Bennett was stopped on the two-point conversion attempt. Gloversville had rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to lead 34-21 in the fourth quarter, but Glens Falls scored twice to close the gap. However, a blocked extra point and the failed two-point attempt in that period left the Indians with a one-point loss.
Whitehall 33, Fort Edward 20, Oct. 2, 2010 at Fort Edward: Whitehall ended seven years of frustration against Fort Edward by defeating the Flying Forts, pulling away from a 21-20 lead on Jake Evans’ 60-yard strip and fumble return with 5:18 left in the game. The Railroaders had opened a 21-0 halftime lead, but Fort Edward’s Justin White scored three straight TDs to pull the Forts within one. White rushed for 196 yards and Whitehall’s Josh Hoagland countered with 138 yards and two scores.
Queensbury 12, Glens Falls 8, Oct. 16, 2010 at Glens Falls: In a classic, hard-hitting defensive slugfest, Queensbury drove 64 yards in 13 plays to Tom Shevlin’s 5-yard TD run with two minutes left in regulation to pull out a key Class A Northwest victory. Jim VanDoran’s interception moments later sealed the win. Glens Falls had taken an 8-6 lead on Paul Bennett’s 8-yard scoring run and two-point conversion — on a second chance, after a penalty against the Spartans — with 8:37 left to play.
Greenwich 14, Voorheesville 8, Class C sectional quarterfinal, Oct. 22, 2010 at Greenwich: The Witches overcame injuries to their star players and held on for a Class C playoff victory. David Almy’s 9-yard TD run with 1:52 left in regulation snapped an 8-8 tie and capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Voorheesville responded by rattling off 10 plays in the final 1:41 of the game, reaching the Greenwich 14 before a big sack by Steve Pellington and Ryan McFee in the final seconds, and a pass out of bounds on the final play, sealed victory for the Witches.
Albany Academy 21, Schuylerville 17, Class B sectional quarterfinal, Oct. 23, 2010 at Albany Academy: In its first year in Class B, Schuylerville proved it belonged with an exceptional playoff effort. The Black Horses fought valiantly and held leads of 14-7 in the third quarter and 17-15 in the fourth, before Jelanie Currie’s 30-yard broken-play run set up the Cadets’ go-ahead TD by Zay Richardson with 4:54 remaining. Steve Booth rushed for 195 yards and a TD to lead Schuylerville, which had a final shot to win, driving to the Academy 25 before an interception at the Cadets’ 10-yard-line ended the Horses’ threat with 23 seconds left.
