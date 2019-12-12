BLOG: The area's greatest football games -- 2010s, updated through 2019

Tioga 33, Ticonderoga 26, state Class D championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 27, 2015 — Ticonderoga's magical run to the state finals ended just short of victory in a back-and-forth game with Section IV power Tioga. Jesse Manuel , the No. 2 all-time leading rusher in state history, sprang loose for a 33-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left on his final carry — set up by his own interception return into Ticonderoga territory. The Sentinels had tied the score at 26-26 with 2:18 left, on a 1-yard QB sneak by Brody Rocque , but the two-point conversion try failed. Then, Ryan Trudeau picked off a pass at the Tioga 44, giving Ticonderoga a chance at a go-ahead score. However, Manuel stepped in front of a pass at the Tigers' 19 and returned it to Ticonderoga's 34 with 44 seconds left. The Sentinels had jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Tioga even snapped the ball, but Tioga rallied for an 18-14 lead after three quarters, setting up a wild fourth-quarter finish. The Sentinels took a 20-18 lead on Trudeau's 12-yard run with 8:48 left, but Tioga retook the lead at 26-20 with a 3-yard TD run by Manuel less than a minute later.

Cazenovia 22, Schuylerville 19, state Class B championship at Carrier Dome, Nov. 29, 2015 — Schuylerville's final possession ended at the Cazenovia 37, well short of a first down as the Lakers were able to limit the Black Horses' flexbone attack in the second half of the state final. A huge sack of QB Will Griffen on the play before set the Horses back 20 yards and forced them to pass on fourth and long. Run-oriented Schuylerville had proven its passing prowess earlier in the game, however, as Griffen completed a pair of first-half scoring passes to Tanner Dunkel — both on fourth-down plays. The first, from 3 yards out, came on the last play of the first quarter for a 12-0 lead. After Cazenovia had rallied for a 15-12 lead, Griffen found Dunkel open over the middle for a 33-yard score with 29 seconds left in the half for a 19-15 Schuylerville lead. The Lakers took the lead for good on an 11-yard TD pass from Jake Shaffner to Paul McLaughlin early in the third quarter, then played solid defense the rest of the game, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs before Griffen intercepted a pass at the Schuylerville 34 with 5:24 left in regulation, setting up the game-ending drive.