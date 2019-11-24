{{featured_button_text}}

STATE SEMIFINAL RESULTS

CLASS AA

Saturday, Nov. 23

New Rochelle 24, Shenendehowa 17

McQuaid Jesuit 42, Cicero-North Syracuse 28

CLASS A

Friday, Nov. 22

Cornwall 45, Rye 34

Carthage 16, Canandaigua 6

CLASS B

Saturday, Nov. 23

Schuylerville 8, Port Jervis 7

Chenango Forks 41, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 20

CLASS C

Saturday, Nov. 23

Gouverneur 14, Valhalla 11

Susquehanna Valley 35, Southwestern 28

CLASS D

Friday, Nov. 22

Moriah 46, Tuckahoe 12

Clymer/Sherman/Panama 28, Tioga 27

____________________________

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

at Carrier Dome, Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 29

Class D Championship

Moriah (8-3) vs. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (10-1), noon

Class A Championship

Cornwall (11-0) vs. Carthage (11-1), 3 p.m.

Class C Championship

Gouverneur (11-0) vs. Susquehanna Valley (12-0), 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Class B Championship

Schuylerville (11-1) vs. Chenango Forks (12-0), noon

Class AA Championship

New Rochelle (12-0) vs. McQuaid Jesuit (12-0), 3 p.m.

__________________________

LONG ISLAND SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

SECTION VIII FINALS

Thursday, Nov. 21

Conference I Championship

Freeport 30, Farmingdale 7

Friday, Nov. 22

Conference III Championship

Plainedge 41, South Side 13

Saturday, Nov. 23

Conference II Championship

Garden City 16, MacArthur 14

Conference IV Championship

Seaford 14, Cold Spring Harbor 8

SECTION XI FINALS

Thursday, Nov. 21

Division I Championship

William Floyd 34, Longwood 14

Division III Championship

Sayville 28, East Islip 10

Saturday, Nov. 23

Division II Championship

Lindenhurst 27, West Islip 7

Sunday, Nov. 24

Division IV Championship

Shoreham-Wading River 35, Mount Sinai 14

__________

LONG ISLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class I Championship

Friday, Nov. 29

Freeport (11-0) vs. William Floyd (11-0) at SUNY Stony Brook, 4:30 p.m.

Class II Championship

Saturday, Nov. 30

Garden City (10-1) vs. Lindenhurst (11-0) at Hofstra University, 4:30 p.m.

Class III Championship

Friday, Nov. 29

Plainedge (11-0) vs. Sayville (11-0) at SUNY Stony Brook, noon

Class IV Championship

Seaford (10-1) vs. Shoreham-Wading River (9-1)

______________

NYSCHSAA

State Championship

Canisius 25, Cardinal Hayes 24

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments