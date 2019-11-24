STATE SEMIFINAL RESULTS
CLASS AA
Saturday, Nov. 23
New Rochelle 24, Shenendehowa 17
McQuaid Jesuit 42, Cicero-North Syracuse 28
CLASS A
Friday, Nov. 22
Cornwall 45, Rye 34
Carthage 16, Canandaigua 6
CLASS B
Saturday, Nov. 23
Schuylerville 8, Port Jervis 7
Chenango Forks 41, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 20
CLASS C
Saturday, Nov. 23
Gouverneur 14, Valhalla 11
Susquehanna Valley 35, Southwestern 28
CLASS D
Friday, Nov. 22
Moriah 46, Tuckahoe 12
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 28, Tioga 27
____________________________
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
at Carrier Dome, Syracuse
Friday, Nov. 29
Class D Championship
Moriah (8-3) vs. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (10-1), noon
Class A Championship
Cornwall (11-0) vs. Carthage (11-1), 3 p.m.
Class C Championship
Gouverneur (11-0) vs. Susquehanna Valley (12-0), 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Class B Championship
Schuylerville (11-1) vs. Chenango Forks (12-0), noon
Class AA Championship
New Rochelle (12-0) vs. McQuaid Jesuit (12-0), 3 p.m.
__________________________
LONG ISLAND SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
SECTION VIII FINALS
Thursday, Nov. 21
Conference I Championship
Freeport 30, Farmingdale 7
Friday, Nov. 22
Conference III Championship
Plainedge 41, South Side 13
Saturday, Nov. 23
Conference II Championship
Garden City 16, MacArthur 14
Conference IV Championship
Seaford 14, Cold Spring Harbor 8
SECTION XI FINALS
Thursday, Nov. 21
Division I Championship
William Floyd 34, Longwood 14
Division III Championship
Sayville 28, East Islip 10
Saturday, Nov. 23
Division II Championship
Lindenhurst 27, West Islip 7
Sunday, Nov. 24
Division IV Championship
Shoreham-Wading River 35, Mount Sinai 14
__________
LONG ISLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class I Championship
Friday, Nov. 29
Freeport (11-0) vs. William Floyd (11-0) at SUNY Stony Brook, 4:30 p.m.
Class II Championship
Saturday, Nov. 30
Garden City (10-1) vs. Lindenhurst (11-0) at Hofstra University, 4:30 p.m.
Class III Championship
Friday, Nov. 29
Plainedge (11-0) vs. Sayville (11-0) at SUNY Stony Brook, noon
Class IV Championship
Seaford (10-1) vs. Shoreham-Wading River (9-1)
______________
NYSCHSAA
State Championship
Canisius 25, Cardinal Hayes 24
