STATE QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

CLASS AA

Friday, Nov. 15

Shenendehowa 41, Pine Bush 7

Saturday, Nov. 16

New Rochelle 21, Utica Proctor* 7

Cicero-North Syracuse 24, Corning 22

McQuaid Jesuit 32, Lancaster 28

CLASS A

Friday, Nov. 15

Carthage 38, Union-Endicott 14

Canandaigua 24, South Park 6

Rye 49, Auburn* 13

Saturday, Nov. 16

Cornwall 28, Queensbury 27

CLASS B

Friday, Nov. 15

Schuylerville 28, Potsdam 8

Saturday, Nov. 16

Port Jervis 20, Ardsley 14

Chenango Forks 48, Solvay 15

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 40, Livonia 29

CLASS C

Friday, Nov. 15

Gouverneur 10, Stillwater 2

Valhalla 19, Chester 8

Saturday, Nov. 16

Susquehanna Valley 44, Lowville 36

Southwestern 54, Warsaw/Letchworth 8

CLASS D

Friday, Nov. 15

Tuckahoe 12, Waterville* 6

Tioga 43, Frankfort-Schuyler 20

Clymer/Sherman/Panama 47, Batavia Notre Dame 14

Saturday, Nov. 16

Moriah 28, Warrensburg 22

* Section III at-large team

STATE SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

CLASS AA

Saturday, Nov. 23

Shenendehowa (10-1) vs. New Rochelle (11-0) at Faller Field, Middletown, 6 p.m.

McQuaid Jesuit (11-0) at Cicero-North Syracuse (8-3), 6 p.m.

CLASS A

Friday, Nov. 22

Cornwall (10-0) vs. Rye (10-1) at Faller Field, Middletown, 8 p.m.

Carthage (10-1) vs. Corning (10-1) at Cicero-North Syracuse, 8 p.m.

CLASS B

Saturday, Nov. 23

Schuylerville (10-1) vs. Port Jervis (9-2) at Faller Field, Middletown, 3 p.m.

Chenango Forks (11-0) vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (10-1) at Cicero-North Syracuse, 3 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday, Nov. 23

Gouverneur (10-0) vs. Valhalla (8-2) at Faller Field, Middletown, noon

Southwestern (11-0) vs. Susquehanna Valley (11-0) at Cicero-North Syracuse, noon

CLASS D

Friday, Nov. 22

Moriah (7-3) vs. Tuckahoe (9-1) at Faller Field, Middletown, 5 p.m.

Tioga (10-0) vs. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (9-1) at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

