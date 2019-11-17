STATE QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
CLASS AA
Friday, Nov. 15
Shenendehowa 41, Pine Bush 7
Saturday, Nov. 16
New Rochelle 21, Utica Proctor* 7
Cicero-North Syracuse 24, Corning 22
McQuaid Jesuit 32, Lancaster 28
CLASS A
Friday, Nov. 15
Carthage 38, Union-Endicott 14
Canandaigua 24, South Park 6
Rye 49, Auburn* 13
Saturday, Nov. 16
Cornwall 28, Queensbury 27
CLASS B
Friday, Nov. 15
Schuylerville 28, Potsdam 8
Saturday, Nov. 16
Port Jervis 20, Ardsley 14
Chenango Forks 48, Solvay 15
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 40, Livonia 29
CLASS C
Friday, Nov. 15
Gouverneur 10, Stillwater 2
Valhalla 19, Chester 8
Saturday, Nov. 16
Susquehanna Valley 44, Lowville 36
Southwestern 54, Warsaw/Letchworth 8
CLASS D
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Nov. 15
Tuckahoe 12, Waterville* 6
Tioga 43, Frankfort-Schuyler 20
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 47, Batavia Notre Dame 14
Saturday, Nov. 16
Moriah 28, Warrensburg 22
* Section III at-large team
____________________________
STATE SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
CLASS AA
Saturday, Nov. 23
Shenendehowa (10-1) vs. New Rochelle (11-0) at Faller Field, Middletown, 6 p.m.
McQuaid Jesuit (11-0) at Cicero-North Syracuse (8-3), 6 p.m.
CLASS A
Friday, Nov. 22
Cornwall (10-0) vs. Rye (10-1) at Faller Field, Middletown, 8 p.m.
Carthage (10-1) vs. Corning (10-1) at Cicero-North Syracuse, 8 p.m.
CLASS B
Saturday, Nov. 23
Schuylerville (10-1) vs. Port Jervis (9-2) at Faller Field, Middletown, 3 p.m.
Chenango Forks (11-0) vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (10-1) at Cicero-North Syracuse, 3 p.m.
CLASS C
Saturday, Nov. 23
Gouverneur (10-0) vs. Valhalla (8-2) at Faller Field, Middletown, noon
Southwestern (11-0) vs. Susquehanna Valley (11-0) at Cicero-North Syracuse, noon
CLASS D
Friday, Nov. 22
Moriah (7-3) vs. Tuckahoe (9-1) at Faller Field, Middletown, 5 p.m.
Tioga (10-0) vs. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (9-1) at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.