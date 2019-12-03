{{featured_button_text}}

STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class AA Championship

New Rochelle 28, McQuaid Jesuit 0

Class A Championship

Cornwall 30, Carthage 27

Class B Championship

Chenango Forks 38, Schuylerville 14

Class C Championship

Susquehanna Valley 22, Gouverneur 0

Class D Championship

Clymer/Sherman/Panama 47, Moriah 6

LONG ISLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class I Championship

Freeport 42, William Floyd 14

Class II Championship

Lindenhurst 14, Garden City 13

Class III Championship

Plainedge 56, Sayville 20

Class IV Championship

Shoreham-Wading River 49, Seaford 7

