STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class AA Championship
New Rochelle 28, McQuaid Jesuit 0
Class A Championship
Cornwall 30, Carthage 27
Class B Championship
Chenango Forks 38, Schuylerville 14
Class C Championship
Susquehanna Valley 22, Gouverneur 0
Class D Championship
You have free articles remaining.
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 47, Moriah 6
LONG ISLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class I Championship
Freeport 42, William Floyd 14
Class II Championship
Lindenhurst 14, Garden City 13
Class III Championship
Plainedge 56, Sayville 20
Class IV Championship
Shoreham-Wading River 49, Seaford 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.