BLOG: Fall II football schedule changes — updated for all local teams

With the Fall II high school football season rapidly approaching as fast as the snow melts, there have been some significant changes to the season schedule.
Word from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance is that Whitehall is opting out of this early spring season, and Class B teams are playing the first weekend of games — this weekend — as "Week 0" scrimmages and bumping ahead their original schedule of games. So Class B will play a six-game season culminating in crossovers and a single championship and crossover weekend between the winners of each division. Classes A, C and D are playing the schedules as previously announced, but with times and sites firmed up.
Here's the list of area Fall II football schedules from my blog on March 5.
And here are the updated schedules for Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls, who play in Class B North this spring.
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls
March 21 — vs. Schalmont (scrimmage), 11 a.m.
March 27 — vs. Green Tech, 1 p.m.
April 2 — at South Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Gloversville, 1:30 p.m.
April 17 — vs. Hudson Falls, 1 p.m.
April 24 — at Broadalbin-Perth, 1 p.m.
April 30-May 1 — championship/crossovers
Hudson Falls
March 20 — at Lansingburgh (scrimmage), 11 a.m.
March 27 — vs. South Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
April 3 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth, 1:30 p.m.
April 10 — at Green Tech, TBD
April 17 — at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
April 24 — vs. Gloversville, 1:30 p.m.
April 30-May 1 — championship/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Week 0 — vs. Holy Trinity (scrimmage), TBA
March 27 — at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.
April 2 — vs. Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
April 9 — at Broadalbin-Perth, TBA
April 16 — vs. Gloversville at B-P, 7 p.m.
April 23 — vs. Green Tech, 7 p.m.
April 30-May 1 — championship/crossovers
NOTE: I'll try to keep everyone up to date with schedule changes. With the nature of early spring weather and coronavirus protocols, these schedules may be very fluid over the seven-week season.
UPDATED AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES BELOW:
In Class D, it looks like most of the teams have made arrangements to play games at Stillwater High School's FieldTurf field. Class C North appears to be playing at their available artificial turf fields (Schuylerville, Mechanicville, Fonda and Johnstown all have them). In Class A, Queensbury is playing all road games on artificial turf fields.
CLASS D NORTH
Cambridge-Salem
March 20 — vs. Ravena at Stillwater, 3 p.m. (scrimmage)
March 27 — vs. Warrensburg at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 3 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Lake George/H-L at Stillwater, 11 a.m.
April 17 — vs. Greenwich at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
Greenwich
March 21 — vs. Voorheesville at Stillwater, 1 p.m.
March 27 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
April 3 — vs. Lake George/H-L at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Chatham at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 17 — vs. Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne
March 20 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
March 27 — vs. Helderberg Valley at Ravena, 6 p.m.
April 3 — vs. Greenwich at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater, 11 a.m.
April 17 — vs. Warrensburg at Stillwater, 11 a.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
Warrensburg
March 27 — vs. Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
April 3 — vs. Cohoes at Stillwater, 11 a.m.
April 9 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
April 17 — vs. Lake George/H-L at Stillwater, 11 a.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
CLASS C NORTH
Corinth-Fort Edward
March 21 — vs. Granville at Schuylerville, 3:30 p.m.
March 27 — at Fonda, 1 p.m.
April 2 — at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
April 9 — at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
April 16 — at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
Granville
March 21 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Schuylerville, 3:30 p.m.
March 27 — at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.
April 2 — at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Fonda, TBA
April 17 — at Johnstown, 2 p.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
Schuylerville
March 20 — at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.
March 27 — vs. Johnstown, 7 p.m.
April 2 — vs. Granville, 7 p.m.
April 9 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
April 16 — at Fonda, 7 p.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
CLASS A GRASSO
Queensbury
March 19 — at Scotia, 7 p.m.
March 26 — at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
April 1 — at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
April 9 — vs. Ballston Spa at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
April 16 — vs. Niskayuna at Schenectady H.S., 7 p.m.
April 23 — vs. TBA
April 30 — vs. TBA
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.