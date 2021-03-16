BLOG: Fall II football schedule changes — updated for all local teams

With the Fall II high school football season rapidly approaching as fast as the snow melts, there have been some significant changes to the season schedule.

Word from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance is that Whitehall is opting out of this early spring season, and Class B teams are playing the first weekend of games — this weekend — as "Week 0" scrimmages and bumping ahead their original schedule of games. So Class B will play a six-game season culminating in crossovers and a single championship and crossover weekend between the winners of each division. Classes A, C and D are playing the schedules as previously announced, but with times and sites firmed up.