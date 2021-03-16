BLOG: Some Fall II football schedule changes — Class B

With the Fall II high school football season rapidly approaching as fast as the snow melts, there have been some significant changes to the season schedule.
Word from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance is that Whitehall is opting out of this early spring season, and Class B teams are playing the first weekend of games — this weekend — as "Week 0" scrimmages and bumping ahead their original schedule of games. So Class B will play a six-game season culminating in crossovers and a single championship and crossover weekend between the winners of each division.
Here's the list of area Fall II football schedules from my blog on March 5.
And here are the updated schedules for Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls, who play in Class B North this spring.
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls
Week 0 — vs. Schalmont (scrimmage)
Week 1 — vs. Green Tech
Week 2 — at South Glens Falls
Week 3 — vs. Gloversville
Week 4 — vs. Hudson Falls
Week 5 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Week 6 — championship/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Week 0 — at Lansingburgh (scrimmage)
Week 1 — vs. South Glens Falls
Week 2 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Week 3 — at Green Tech
Week 4 — at Glens Falls
Week 5 — vs. Gloversville
Week 6 — championship/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Week 0 — vs. Holy Trinity (scrimmage)
Week 1 — at Hudson Falls
Week 2 — vs. Glens Falls
Week 3 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Week 4 — at Gloversville
Week 5 — vs. Green Tech
Week 6 — championship/crossovers
Again, here are the weekend dates for the 2021 Fall II season for Class B. The Friday-Saturday dates listed, but again, games could be played anywhere from Thursday-Sunday each weekend — a lot depends on weather, field availability and if schools are on remote due to coronavirus protocols. Hudson Falls is on remote through March 22, so that probably affects the Tigers' Week 0 scrimmage.
Week 0 — March 19-20
Week 1 — March 26-27
Week 2 — April 2-3
Week 3 — April 9-10
Week 4 — April 16-17
Week 5 — April 23-24
Week 6 — April 30-May 1
NOTE: I'll try to keep everyone up to date with schedule changes. Many home sites — particularly grass fields — have not been officially announced, and may turn into neutral-site games at turf fields as available early in the season.
