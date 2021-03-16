 Skip to main content
BLOG: Some Fall II football schedule changes — Class B
With the Fall II high school football season rapidly approaching as fast as the snow melts, there have been some significant changes to the season schedule.

Word from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance is that Whitehall is opting out of this early spring season, and Class B teams are playing the first weekend of games — this weekend — as "Week 0" scrimmages and bumping ahead their original schedule of games. So Class B will play a six-game season culminating in crossovers and a single championship and crossover weekend between the winners of each division.

Here's the list of area Fall II football schedules from my blog on March 5.

And here are the updated schedules for Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls, who play in Class B North this spring.

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls

Week 0 — vs. Schalmont (scrimmage)

Week 1 — vs. Green Tech

Week 2 — at South Glens Falls

Week 3 — vs. Gloversville

Week 4 — vs. Hudson Falls

Week 5 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Week 6 — championship/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Week 0 — at Lansingburgh (scrimmage)

Week 1 — vs. South Glens Falls

Week 2 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Week 3 — at Green Tech

Week 4 — at Glens Falls

Week 5 — vs. Gloversville

Week 6 — championship/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Week 0 — vs. Holy Trinity (scrimmage)

Week 1 — at Hudson Falls

Week 2 — vs. Glens Falls

Week 3 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Week 4 — at Gloversville

Week 5 — vs. Green Tech

Week 6 — championship/crossovers

Again, here are the weekend dates for the 2021 Fall II season for Class B. The Friday-Saturday dates listed, but again, games could be played anywhere from Thursday-Sunday each weekend — a lot depends on weather, field availability and if schools are on remote due to coronavirus protocols. Hudson Falls is on remote through March 22, so that probably affects the Tigers' Week 0 scrimmage.

Week 0 — March 19-20

Week 1 — March 26-27

Week 2 — April 2-3

Week 3 — April 9-10

Week 4 — April 16-17

Week 5 — April 23-24

Week 6 — April 30-May 1

NOTE: I'll try to keep everyone up to date with schedule changes. Many home sites — particularly grass fields — have not been officially announced, and may turn into neutral-site games at turf fields as available early in the season.

