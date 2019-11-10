Here's a look at the sectional football championships from across the state, by class:
CLASS AA
Section I — New Rochelle 42, Carmel 14
Section II — Shenendehowa 35, Guilderland 7
Section III — Cicero-North Syracuse 28, Utica Proctor 25
Section IV — Corning 14, Elmira 12
Section V — McQuaid Jesuit 30, Aquinas Institute 27
Section VI — Lancaster 23, Orchard Park 17
Section IX — Pine Bush 46, Monroe-Woodbury 14
CLASS A
Section I — Rye 41, Yorktown 7
Section II — Queensbury 17, Troy 13
Section III — Carthage 55, Auburn 7
Section IV — Union-Endicott 39, Vestal 6
Section V — Canandaigua 21, Rochester East 13
Section VI — South Park 38, McKinley 0
Section IX — Cornwall 44, Minisink Valley 20
Section X — Watertown 42, Canton 28 (Nov. 2; not advancing to states)
CLASS B
Section I — Ardsley 55, Byram Hills 27
Section II — Schuylerville 28, Holy Trinity 22
Section III — Solvay 14, Oneida 7
Section IV — Chenango Forks 28, Maine-Endwell 12
Section V — Livonia 12, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0
Section VI — WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 34, Albion 20
Section VII — Beekmantown 34, Plattsburgh 19 (Nov. 2)
Section IX — Port Jervis 27, Marlboro 24
Section X — Potsdam 39, Malone Franklin Academy 6 (Oct. 25)
Section VII-X playoff — Potsdam 30, Beekmantown 0
CLASS C
Section I — Valhalla 21, Dobbs Ferry 7
Section II — Stillwater 21, Cambridge-Salem 0
Section III — Lowville 41, Cato-Meridian 6
Section IV — Susquehanna Valley 50, Windsor 8
Section V — Warsaw/Letchworth 26, LeRoy 6
Section VI — Southwestern 47, Wilson 21
Section VII — Saranac Lake 31, AuSable Valley 26 (Nov. 1)
Section IX — Chester (only team)
Section X — Gouverneur 25, Ogdensburg Free Academy 6 (Nov. 2)
Section VII-X playoff — Gouverneur 60, Saranac Lake 20
CLASS D
Section I — Tuckahoe 28, Haldane 6
Section II — Warrensburg 28, Chatham 18
Section III — Frankfort-Schuyler 22, Waterville 6
Section IV — Tioga 44, Walton 36
Section V — Batavia Notre Dame 14, Alexander 7
Section VI — Clymer/Sherman/Panama 22, Franklinville/Ellicottville 0
Section VII — Moriah 34, Ticonderoga 0 (Nov. 4)
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Section III — Weedsport 68, West Canada Valley 44
Section IV — Lansing 55, Newfield 26
Section V semifinals — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 62, Frewsburg 14; Maple Grove 44, Pembroke 30
Section IX — Ellenville 46, Tri-Valley 36
_____________________
STATE QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE
CLASS AA
Friday, Nov. 15
Shenendehowa (9-1) vs. Pine Bush (8-2) at Shaker H.S., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
New Rochelle (10-0) vs. Utica Proctor* (Section III at-large) (9-1) at Mahopac H.S., 5 p.m.
Cicero-North Syracuse (7-3) vs. Corning (9-1) at Vestal H.S., 6 p.m.
McQuaid Jesuit (10-0) vs. Lancaster (8-2) at Brockport State, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Friday, Nov. 15
Carthage (9-1) vs. Union-Endicott (2-7) at Vestal H.S., 8 p.m.
Canandaigua (9-1) vs. South Park (10-0) at Brockport State, 8 p.m.
Rye (9-1) vs. Auburn* (Section III at-large) (7-3) at Mahopac H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Queensbury (10-0) vs. Cornwall (9-0) at Shenendehowa H.S., 3 p.m.
CLASS B
Friday, Nov. 15
Schuylerville (9-1) vs. Potsdam (7-2) at Massena H.S., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Port Jervis (8-2) vs. Ardsley (9-0) at Mahopac H.S., 1 p.m.
Solvay (10-0) vs. Chenango Forks (10-0) at Vestal H.S., 3 p.m.
Livonia (8-2) vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (9-1) at Brockport State, 3:15 p.m.
CLASS C
Friday, Nov. 15
Stillwater (10-0) vs. Gouverneur (9-0) at Mohonasen H.S., 7 p.m.
Valhalla (7-2) vs. Chester (6-2) at Dietz Stadium, Kingston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Lowville (10-0) vs. Susquehanna Valley (10-0) at Vestal H.S., noon
Warsaw/Letchworth (9-1) vs. Southwestern (10-0) at Brockport State, noon
CLASS D
Friday, Nov. 15
Warrensburg (9-1) vs. Moriah (6-3) at Beekmantown H.S., 7 p.m.
Tuckahoe (8-1) vs. Waterville* (Section III at-large) (7-3) at Mahopac H.S., 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort-Schuyler (8-2) vs. Tioga (9-0) at Vestal H.S., 5 p.m.
Batavia Notre Dame (10-0) vs. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (8-1) at Brockport State, 5 p.m.
