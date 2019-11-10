{{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at the sectional football championships from across the state, by class:

CLASS AA

Section I — New Rochelle 42, Carmel 14

Section II — Shenendehowa 35, Guilderland 7

Section III — Cicero-North Syracuse 28, Utica Proctor 25

Section IV — Corning 14, Elmira 12

Section V — McQuaid Jesuit 30, Aquinas Institute 27

Section VI — Lancaster 23, Orchard Park 17

Section IX — Pine Bush 46, Monroe-Woodbury 14

CLASS A

Section I — Rye 41, Yorktown 7

Section II — Queensbury 17, Troy 13

Section III — Carthage 55, Auburn 7

Section IV — Union-Endicott 39, Vestal 6

Section V — Canandaigua 21, Rochester East 13

Section VI — South Park 38, McKinley 0

Section IX — Cornwall 44, Minisink Valley 20

Section X — Watertown 42, Canton 28 (Nov. 2; not advancing to states)

CLASS B

Section I — Ardsley 55, Byram Hills 27

Section II — Schuylerville 28, Holy Trinity 22

Section III — Solvay 14, Oneida 7

Section IV — Chenango Forks 28, Maine-Endwell 12

Section V — Livonia 12, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0

Section VI — WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 34, Albion 20

Section VII — Beekmantown 34, Plattsburgh 19 (Nov. 2)

Section IX — Port Jervis 27, Marlboro 24

Section X — Potsdam 39, Malone Franklin Academy 6 (Oct. 25)

Section VII-X playoff — Potsdam 30, Beekmantown 0

CLASS C

Section I — Valhalla 21, Dobbs Ferry 7

Section II — Stillwater 21, Cambridge-Salem 0

Section III — Lowville 41, Cato-Meridian 6

Section IV — Susquehanna Valley 50, Windsor 8

Section V — Warsaw/Letchworth 26, LeRoy 6

Section VI — Southwestern 47, Wilson 21

Section VII — Saranac Lake 31, AuSable Valley 26 (Nov. 1)

Section IX — Chester (only team)

Section X — Gouverneur 25, Ogdensburg Free Academy 6 (Nov. 2)

Section VII-X playoff — Gouverneur 60, Saranac Lake 20

CLASS D

Section I — Tuckahoe 28, Haldane 6

Section II — Warrensburg 28, Chatham 18

Section III — Frankfort-Schuyler 22, Waterville 6

Section IV — Tioga 44, Walton 36

Section V — Batavia Notre Dame 14, Alexander 7

Section VI — Clymer/Sherman/Panama 22, Franklinville/Ellicottville 0

Section VII — Moriah 34, Ticonderoga 0 (Nov. 4)

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Section III — Weedsport 68, West Canada Valley 44

Section IV — Lansing 55, Newfield 26

Section V semifinals — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 62, Frewsburg 14; Maple Grove 44, Pembroke 30

Section IX — Ellenville 46, Tri-Valley 36

STATE QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE

CLASS AA

Friday, Nov. 15

Shenendehowa (9-1) vs. Pine Bush (8-2) at Shaker H.S., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

New Rochelle (10-0) vs. Utica Proctor* (Section III at-large) (9-1) at Mahopac H.S., 5 p.m.

Cicero-North Syracuse (7-3) vs. Corning (9-1) at Vestal H.S., 6 p.m.

McQuaid Jesuit (10-0) vs. Lancaster (8-2) at Brockport State, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Friday, Nov. 15

Carthage (9-1) vs. Union-Endicott (2-7) at Vestal H.S., 8 p.m.

Canandaigua (9-1) vs. South Park (10-0) at Brockport State, 8 p.m.

Rye (9-1) vs. Auburn* (Section III at-large) (7-3) at Mahopac H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Queensbury (10-0) vs. Cornwall (9-0) at Shenendehowa H.S., 3 p.m.

CLASS B

Friday, Nov. 15

Schuylerville (9-1) vs. Potsdam (7-2) at Massena H.S., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Port Jervis (8-2) vs. Ardsley (9-0) at Mahopac H.S., 1 p.m.

Solvay (10-0) vs. Chenango Forks (10-0) at Vestal H.S., 3 p.m.

Livonia (8-2) vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (9-1) at Brockport State, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS C

Friday, Nov. 15

Stillwater (10-0) vs. Gouverneur (9-0) at Mohonasen H.S., 7 p.m.

Valhalla (7-2) vs. Chester (6-2) at Dietz Stadium, Kingston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Lowville (10-0) vs. Susquehanna Valley (10-0) at Vestal H.S., noon

Warsaw/Letchworth (9-1) vs. Southwestern (10-0) at Brockport State, noon

CLASS D

Friday, Nov. 15

Warrensburg (9-1) vs. Moriah (6-3) at Beekmantown H.S., 7 p.m.

Tuckahoe (8-1) vs. Waterville* (Section III at-large) (7-3) at Mahopac H.S., 4:30 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler (8-2) vs. Tioga (9-0) at Vestal H.S., 5 p.m.

Batavia Notre Dame (10-0) vs. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (8-1) at Brockport State, 5 p.m.

