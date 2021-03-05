BLOG: Section II Football Schedules for 2021 Fall II season

On Friday, Section II officially released the football schedules for the "Fall II season," the period of time where high school sports that were moved from the fall by the coronavirus pandemic. Section II designated its Fall II season to run from March 7 to May 1 — so practice may begin on March 7, and after the proper number of practices, competition may begin. Football needs 10 practices, so the weekend of March 19-20 is the scheduled opening weekend.

The 2021 Fall II season runs seven weeks from March 19-20 to May 1. The plan is to have teams play a five-game regular season within their divisions, then have two weeks of playoffs and crossovers. It's obviously radically different than the Section II schedules for the 2020 fall season.

Presented here are the schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area. Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance said in his email to keep in mind that "these are the games that will be played each weekend unless some issue prevents the game from happening."