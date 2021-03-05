 Skip to main content
BLOG: Section II Football Schedules for 2021 Fall II season
On Friday, Section II officially released the football schedules for the "Fall II season," the period of time where high school sports that were moved from the fall by the coronavirus pandemic. Section II designated its Fall II season to run from March 7 to May 1 — so practice may begin on March 7, and after the proper number of practices, competition may begin. Football needs 10 practices, so the weekend of March 19-20 is the scheduled opening weekend.

The 2021 Fall II season runs seven weeks from March 19-20 to May 1. The plan is to have teams play a five-game regular season within their divisions, then have two weeks of playoffs and crossovers. It's obviously radically different than the Section II schedules for the 2020 fall season.

Presented here are the schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area. Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance said in his email to keep in mind that "these are the games that will be played each weekend unless some issue prevents the game from happening."

The dates and times for these games are very much subject to change — they could be moved to neutral sites, switch home and away sites to play on artificial turf or a grass field that is playable, and may be played anywhere between Thursday and Sunday. "This will be done to allow for play on the best possible surface and to ensure that we have officials coverage for all games," Dorrance's email said. "All changes will go through the two schools involved in the contest."

The breakdown of Section II football by class:

Class AA (8 teams, 2 divisions) — Empire: Saratoga Springs, Guilderland, Schenectady*, Shenendehowa*. Liberty: Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Shaker*.

Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions) — Grasso: Queensbury, Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills*, Mohonasen*, Niskayuna, Scotia*. Capital: Albany*, Amsterdam*, Averill Park, Columbia*, La Salle*, Troy*.

Class B (12 teams, 2 divisions) — North: Glens Falls*, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls, Broadalbin-Perth*, Gloversville*, Green Tech. Reinfurt: Cobleskill, Holy Trinity, Hudson*, Lansingburgh*, Ravena*, Schalmont.

Class C (12 teams, 2 divisions) — North: Corinth-Fort Edward, Granville, Schuylerville*, Fonda*, Johnstown*, Mechanicville*. South: Catskill/Cairo-Durham, Coxsackie-Athens, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Ichabod Crane, Taconic Hills*, Watervliet*.

Class D (12 teams, 2 divisions) — North: Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg (with North Warren), Whitehall, Stillwater*. South: Canajoharie, Chatham, Cohoes, Hoosic Valley, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville.

* Schools with artificial turf

_________________

Here are the weekend dates for the 2021 Fall II season — Friday-Saturday dates listed, but again, games could be played anywhere from Thursday-Sunday each weekend.

Week 1 — March 19-20

Week 2 — March 26-27

Week 3 — April 2-3

Week 4 — April 9-10

Week 5 — April 16-17

Week 6 — April 23-24

Week 7 — Aprl 30-May 1

Here are the Glens Falls-area Section II football schedules for the Fall II season, by class:

CLASS A GRASSO

Queensbury

Week 1 — at Scotia

Week 2 — at Mohonasen

Week 3 — at Burnt Hills

Week 4 — at Ballston Spa (at BSpa or BH)

Week 5 — vs. Niskayuna

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls

Week 1 — vs. Green Tech

Week 2 — at South Glens Falls

Week 3 — vs. Gloversville

Week 4 — vs. Hudson Falls

Week 5 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Week 1 — vs. South Glens Falls

Week 2 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Week 3 — at Green Tech

Week 4 — at Glens Falls

Week 5 — vs. Gloversville

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Week 1 — at Hudson Falls

Week 2 — vs. Glens Falls

Week 3 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Week 4 — at Gloversville

Week 5 — vs. Green Tech

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS C NORTH

Corinth-Fort Edward

Week 1 — vs. Granville

Week 2 — at Fonda

Week 3 — at Johnstown

Week 4 — vs. Schuylerville

Week 5 — at Mechanicville

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Granville

Week 1 — at Corinth-Fort Edward

Week 2 — vs. Mechanicville

Week 3 — at Schuylerville

Week 4 — vs. Fonda

Week 5 — at Johnstown

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Schuylerville

Week 1 — at Mechanicville

Week 2 — vs. Johnstown

Week 3 — vs. Granville

Week 4 — at Corinth-Fort Edward

Week 5 — at Fonda

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D NORTH

Cambridge-Salem

Week 1 — vs. Whitehall

Week 2 — at Warrensburg

Week 3 — at Stillwater

Week 4 — Lake George/H-L

Week 5 — at Greenwich

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Greenwich

Week 1 — vs. Warrensburg

Week 2 — at Stillwater

Week 3 — at Lake George/H-L

Week 4 — at Whitehall

Week 5 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne

Week 1 — vs. Stillwater

Week 2 — at Whitehall

Week 3 — vs. Greenwich

Week 4 — at Cambridge-Salem

Week 5 — vs. Warrensburg

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Stillwater

Week 1 — at Lake George/H-L

Week 2 — vs. Greenwich

Week 3 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Week 4 — at Warrensburg

Week 5 — vs. Whitehall

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Warrensburg

Week 1 — at Greenwich

Week 2 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Week 3 — vs. Whitehall

Week 4 — vs. Stillwater

Week 5 — at Lake George/H-L

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

Whitehall

Week 1 — at Cambridge-Salem

Week 2 — vs. Lake George/H-L

Week 3 — at Warrensburg

Week 4 — vs. Greenwich

Week 5 — at Stillwater

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D SOUTH

Hoosic Valley

Week 1 — vs. Voorheesville

Week 2 — at Helderberg Valley

Week 3 — vs. Cohoes

Week 4 — at Chatham

Week 5 — vs. Canajoharie

Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers

Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Week 1 — vs. CBA

Week 2 — vs. Bethlehem

Week 3 — vs. Shaker

Week 4 — vs. Colonie

Week 5 — Intradivisional crossovers

Week 6 — Intradivisional finals

Week 7 — Interdivisional championship/crossovers

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

