BLOG: Section II Football Schedules for 2021 Fall II season

On Friday, Section II officially released the football schedules for the "Fall II season," the period of time where high school sports that were moved from the fall by the coronavirus pandemic. Section II designated its Fall II season to run from March 7 to May 1 — so practice may begin on March 7, and after the proper number of practices, competition may begin. Football needs 10 practices, so the weekend of March 19-20 is the scheduled opening weekend.
The 2021 Fall II season runs seven weeks from March 19-20 to May 1. The plan is to have teams play a five-game regular season within their divisions, then have two weeks of playoffs and crossovers. It's obviously radically different than the Section II schedules for the 2020 fall season.
Presented here are the schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area. Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance said in his email to keep in mind that "these are the games that will be played each weekend unless some issue prevents the game from happening."
The dates and times for these games are very much subject to change — they could be moved to neutral sites, switch home and away sites to play on artificial turf or a grass field that is playable, and may be played anywhere between Thursday and Sunday. "This will be done to allow for play on the best possible surface and to ensure that we have officials coverage for all games," Dorrance's email said. "All changes will go through the two schools involved in the contest."
The breakdown of Section II football by class:
Class AA (8 teams, 2 divisions) — Empire: Saratoga Springs, Guilderland, Schenectady*, Shenendehowa*. Liberty: Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Shaker*.
Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions) — Grasso: Queensbury, Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills*, Mohonasen*, Niskayuna, Scotia*. Capital: Albany*, Amsterdam*, Averill Park, Columbia*, La Salle*, Troy*.
Class B (12 teams, 2 divisions) — North: Glens Falls*, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls, Broadalbin-Perth*, Gloversville*, Green Tech. Reinfurt: Cobleskill, Holy Trinity, Hudson*, Lansingburgh*, Ravena*, Schalmont.
Class C (12 teams, 2 divisions) — North: Corinth-Fort Edward, Granville, Schuylerville*, Fonda*, Johnstown*, Mechanicville*. South: Catskill/Cairo-Durham, Coxsackie-Athens, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Ichabod Crane, Taconic Hills*, Watervliet*.
Class D (12 teams, 2 divisions) — North: Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg (with North Warren), Whitehall, Stillwater*. South: Canajoharie, Chatham, Cohoes, Hoosic Valley, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville.
* Schools with artificial turf
_________________
Here are the weekend dates for the 2021 Fall II season — Friday-Saturday dates listed, but again, games could be played anywhere from Thursday-Sunday each weekend.
Week 1 — March 19-20
Week 2 — March 26-27
Week 3 — April 2-3
Week 4 — April 9-10
Week 5 — April 16-17
Week 6 — April 23-24
Week 7 — Aprl 30-May 1
Here are the Glens Falls-area Section II football schedules for the Fall II season, by class:
CLASS A GRASSO
Queensbury
Week 1 — at Scotia
Week 2 — at Mohonasen
Week 3 — at Burnt Hills
Week 4 — at Ballston Spa (at BSpa or BH)
Week 5 — vs. Niskayuna
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls
Week 1 — vs. Green Tech
Week 2 — at South Glens Falls
Week 3 — vs. Gloversville
Week 4 — vs. Hudson Falls
Week 5 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Week 1 — vs. South Glens Falls
Week 2 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Week 3 — at Green Tech
Week 4 — at Glens Falls
Week 5 — vs. Gloversville
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Week 1 — at Hudson Falls
Week 2 — vs. Glens Falls
Week 3 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Week 4 — at Gloversville
Week 5 — vs. Green Tech
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS C NORTH
Corinth-Fort Edward
Week 1 — vs. Granville
Week 2 — at Fonda
Week 3 — at Johnstown
Week 4 — vs. Schuylerville
Week 5 — at Mechanicville
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Granville
Week 1 — at Corinth-Fort Edward
Week 2 — vs. Mechanicville
Week 3 — at Schuylerville
Week 4 — vs. Fonda
Week 5 — at Johnstown
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Schuylerville
Week 1 — at Mechanicville
Week 2 — vs. Johnstown
Week 3 — vs. Granville
Week 4 — at Corinth-Fort Edward
Week 5 — at Fonda
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D NORTH
Cambridge-Salem
Week 1 — vs. Whitehall
Week 2 — at Warrensburg
Week 3 — at Stillwater
Week 4 — Lake George/H-L
Week 5 — at Greenwich
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Greenwich
Week 1 — vs. Warrensburg
Week 2 — at Stillwater
Week 3 — at Lake George/H-L
Week 4 — at Whitehall
Week 5 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne
Week 1 — vs. Stillwater
Week 2 — at Whitehall
Week 3 — vs. Greenwich
Week 4 — at Cambridge-Salem
Week 5 — vs. Warrensburg
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Stillwater
Week 1 — at Lake George/H-L
Week 2 — vs. Greenwich
Week 3 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Week 4 — at Warrensburg
Week 5 — vs. Whitehall
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Warrensburg
Week 1 — at Greenwich
Week 2 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Week 3 — vs. Whitehall
Week 4 — vs. Stillwater
Week 5 — at Lake George/H-L
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
Whitehall
Week 1 — at Cambridge-Salem
Week 2 — vs. Lake George/H-L
Week 3 — at Warrensburg
Week 4 — vs. Greenwich
Week 5 — at Stillwater
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D SOUTH
Hoosic Valley
Week 1 — vs. Voorheesville
Week 2 — at Helderberg Valley
Week 3 — vs. Cohoes
Week 4 — at Chatham
Week 5 — vs. Canajoharie
Week 6 — playoffs/crossovers
Week 7 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Week 1 — vs. CBA
Week 2 — vs. Bethlehem
Week 3 — vs. Shaker
Week 4 — vs. Colonie