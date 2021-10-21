BLOG: Section II football playoff possibilities

While the high school football season has been strange amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, I'm sure everyone is happy there is at least a season.

While last spring's Fall II season was limited to a few sectional finals as title games at the end of a seven-game schedule, this year — barring any unforeseen problems or health issues — we are back to sectional and state playoffs.

Entering Week 7 of the season, the only class in Section II that is revving up for an eight-team playoff is Class C, so this is the final week of the regular-season for them.

All of the other classes — AA, A, B and D — are playing four-team playoffs, so next weekend is the end of their regular season. Class D teams will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams next weekend.

Here's a look at each division's current standings, with the playoff possibilities for each, starting with Class C, with division record and overall record (including any Week 0 games):

Class C North — 1. Schuylerville (6-0, 7-0), 2. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (4-1, 5-1), 3. Cobleskill (3-2, 4-3), 4. Fonda (2-3, 4-3), 5. Johnstown (2-3, 2-5), 6. Mechanicville (1-4, 1-5), 7. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (0-5, 0-5)

Class C South — 1. Watervliet (6-0, 6-1), 2. Voorheesville (5-1, 5-1), 3. Hudson (5-1, 5-2), 4. Ichabod Crane* (3-3, 4-3), 5. Taconic Hills (2-3, 2-3), 6. Coxsackie-Athens (0-5, 0-5), 7. Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian (0-4, 0-4), 8. Cairo-Durham/Catskill* (0-4, 0-5)

* Ichabod Crane and C-D/Catskill playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals

— In Class C North, Schuylerville wrapped up the division title with last week's storm-shortened win at Cobleskill. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, which finishes at Corinth/H-L on Friday night, is the likely second seed. Cobleskill plays at Johnstown and Fonda and Mechanicville square off on Friday to determine the other two seeds. In Class C South, Watervliet and Hudson meet on Friday at Watervliet, and Voorheesville is at Taconic Hills in two games that will decide all four seeds.

Class D North: 1. Greenwich (4-0, 7-0), 2. Warrensburg (2-1, 5-2), 3. Cambridge-Salem (2-2, 4-3), 4. Lake George (1-2, 2-2), 5. Granville (0-4, 1-4)

Class D South: 1. Stillwater (3-0, 4-1), 2. Chatham (3-1, 3-2), 3. Canajoharie-Fort Plain (2-1, 2-4), 4. Helderberg Valley (0-3, 0-5), 5. Cohoes* (0-3, 0-7)

* Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs

— In Class D North, Greenwich receives a forfeit from undermanned Granville this week, as Granville had fewer than 16 healthy players for Friday's scheduled game. Thus, the Witches have won the division title and the top seed. Lake George has a chance to create a three-way tie at 2-2 in the division with a win over Warrensburg on Saturday. In Class D South, Stillwater can wrap up the division title with a win over Canajoharie-Fort Plain on Friday night. Chatham would be the No. 2 seed in that situation, since the Panthers completed their division schedule.

Class A Grasso: 1. Burnt Hills (2-0, 5-1), 2. Niskayuna (2-0, 5-2), 3/4. Queensbury (1-1, 1-5), Ballston Spa (1-2, 3-4), 5. South Glens Falls (0-2, 0-5)

Class A Capital: 1. Amsterdam (3-0, 5-0), 2. Averill Park (2-1, 5-2), 3. La Salle (2-1 3-3), 4. Columbia (1-2, 2-3), 5. Troy (1-2, 1-4), 6. Albany* (0-3, 0-4)

* Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs

Class B North: 1. Glens Falls (4-0, 6-1), 2/3. Hudson Falls (1-1, 3-3), Gloversville (1-1, 4-3), 4. Broadalbin-Perth (1-2, 1-5), 5. Scotia (0-3, 2-4)

Class B Reinfurt: 1. Schalmont (3-0, 5-1), 2. Ravena (2-1, 6-1), 3. Lansingburgh (1-1, 1-3), 4/5. Mohonasen (0-2, 2-4), Green Tech (0-2, 1-4)

— In Class B,

