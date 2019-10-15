Now that Week 7 — the final weekend of the high school football regular season — is upon us, we can take a closer look at the playoff possibilities for Section II. The seedings and schedules for the Section II Football Tournament will be announced on Sunday.
To sum up:
— Class AA still has one week of the regular season to go, as it is playing a four-team playoff. Class D, which has only five teams, is also playing a four-team playoff, but they will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams or teams from Section VII.
— Classes A and B have two divisions and will play a 1 vs. 4, 2 vs. 3 format crossing over with the opposite division in the quarterfinals (first round). Semifinals are at the two highest remaining seeds.
— Class C has three six-team divisions, so the three division champs will be seeded 1-2-3, and the next five seeds will be determined by the Football Points system that I detailed last week.
Here's a look going class by class — I'll save Class C for last since that's always the interesting one with the points system.
Class D — Class D is already decided, with all teams playing non-league foes this week and non-playoff Class C teams in crossovers next week. The final league standings/playoff seeds are: 1. Warrensburg (3-0, 5-1), 2. Chatham (2-1, 4-2), 3. Whitehall (1-2, 3-3), 4. Helderberg Valley (0-3, 1-5).
— The Class D semifinals are set for Nov. 2 at Schuylerville. The matchups will be: Warrensburg vs. Helderberg Valley, and Chatham vs. Whitehall, with the times TBA.
Class AA — With two weeks left in the regular season, Shaker (5-0, 6-0) has the inside track to the top seed, with games left against CBA (3-2, 4-2) and Colonie. Shenendehowa (5-1, 5-1) has a non-leaguer at Class A Averill Park on Friday and then the rivalry game at Saratoga Springs next week. Guilderland (4-2, 4-2) can wrap up the third seed with wins over Colonie and CBA the next two weeks. Bethlehem (3-2, 4-2) has a good shot at the fourth seed, with winnable games against Schenectady and Niskayuna coming up, and head-to-head losses to Shen and Guilderland — the Eagles did not have to play Shaker this season. CBA needs help, but has the unenviable task of facing Shaker and Guilderland the next two weeks.
Class A Grasso — Queensbury (5-0, 6-0) can wrap up the division title and the top seed with a win Saturday over Burnt Hills (4-1, 4-2). Ballston Spa (4-1, 4-2) takes the No. 2 seed in the division with a win at South Glens Falls on Friday night. Wins by Burnt Hills and Ballston Spa would throw the top of Class A Grasso into a three-way tie, which would be separated by quarter points. Scotia (2-3, 3-3) gets the fourth seed with a win over struggling Gloversville on Friday. Possible top four — 1. Queensbury, 2. Ballston Spa, 3. Burnt Hills, 4. Scotia.
Class A Capital — Troy (5-0, 5-1) has already wrapped up the Capital division and the top seed, and finishes up Friday with a game vs. winless Albany. Averill Park (5-1, 5-1) is likewise locked in as the No. 2 seed, as the Warriors have completed their division schedule. Amsterdam (3-2, 4-2) and La Salle (3-2, 4-2) meet on Friday night at La Salle to settle the third and fourth seeds. Possible top four — 1. Troy, 2. Averill Park, 3. Amsterdam, 4. La Salle.
Class B North — Glens Falls (4-0, 6-0) has already locked up Class B North and the top seed, and finishes its division schedule Saturday with the Jug Game at Hudson Falls (2-2, 2-4), which beat Lansingburgh 12-7 on Saturday to claim the fourth seed. Schuylerville (4-1, 5-1) is already the No. 2 seed, with only a non-leaguer left Friday against Mohonasen, which leaves Broadalbin-Perth (2-2, 3-3) as the third seed, provided the Patriots beat winless Lansingburgh on Friday night. Class B North final four: 1. Glens Falls, 2. Schuylerville, 3. Broadalbin-Perth, 4. Hudson Falls.
Class B Reinfurt — Holy Trinity (4-0, 6-0) can wrap up the division title and the top seed on Friday night with a win at Schalmont (3-1, 4-2), which would get the third seed with a loss. Cobleskill (3-1, 3-3) would claim second place with a win Friday at Hudson (2-2, 3-3). Upsets would throw things off, of course, with a potential three-way tie among Holy Trinity, Schalmont and Cobleskill... or Cobleskill, Schalmont and Hudson. Possible final four — 1. Holy Trinity, 2. Cobleskill, 3. Schalmont, 4. Hudson.
And now for Class C, which gets crazy because of the three-division setup and the Class C Football Points system:
Note: Class C noted before the season that any team that was scheduled to play Rensselaer — which dropped football before the season began — would essentially receive a forfeit in the standings and any points (football points and quarter points) they would have as if the game was a win.
Class C North — Cambridge-Salem (4-0, 5-1) and Granville (3-1 division, and 5-1 overall with the forfeit over Rensselaer) meet on Saturday at Granville in a game that will either wrap up the division title for the Indians, or create a three-way tie between C-S, Granville and Greenwich (3-1, 5-1). Greenwich can wrap up second place with a win at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (2-2, 3-3) on Friday night.
Class C Central — The big game Friday night sends Fonda (3-0, 6-0) to Stillwater (3-0, 6-0) in a showdown for the division title. That's a big thing because the division winners are the top three seeds for the Class C playoffs. Tamarac (1-2, 4-2 with the forfeit win over Rensselaer) can improve its points with a win over Mechanicville on Friday.
Class C South — Watervliet (3-0, 4-2 with a forfeit win over Rensselaer) won the South division title. Voorheesville (3-1, 4-2) gets a forfeit win this week over Rensselaer to boost its points (though it may have an out-of-section opponent this weekend).
Here's a look at the Class C football points for each team heading into Week 7. Keep in mind that these numbers will change dramatically depending on this weekend's games:
— I think my math is correct on these, as I went over them with Section II football guru Steve Grandin on Monday. Again, they're based on the strength of schedule, awarding points for wins over teams with good records and losses to teams with good records, regardless of class.
Stillwater — 20
Cambridge-Salem — 17
Fonda — 16
Greenwich — 15
Watervliet — 13
Granville — 12.5
Lake George/H-L — 11.5
Voorheesville — 11.5
Tamarac — 11
Canajoharie-Fort Plain — 9.5
Mechanicville — 8
— Obviously, we'll see how things shake out, but it looks like the Stillwater/Fonda winner will be the overall No. 1 seed in Class C. Cambridge-Salem would be the likely No. 2 with a win, and Watervliet would be No. 3 because it would pick up only 2 points with a win over winless Cairo-Durham/Catskill on Friday.
