BLOG: Section II football playoff possibilities, Week 8

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season of Section II football, there are only a few playoff spots still up for grabs.

The Class C and D football pairings have already been determined, and Class C begins quarterfinals on Friday night. 

Classes AA, A, B and D go directly to semifinal play next weekend. Class D teams are playing crossovers against non-playoff Class C teams this week.

Remember, Week 0 is an official week of the season, so several teams have played eight games heading into Week 8. Also, nine-team Class B played league games in Week 0, so every team will have met heading into semifinals.

Here's a class-by-class look at the playoff possibilities heading into Week 8:

CLASS AACBA (6-0, 8-0) will officially wrap up the Class AA title with a win at Bethlehem on Friday. Shenendehowa (5-1, 6-1) will end up second if it can defeat Guilderland (3-3, 4-3) on Friday night. Shaker (4-2, 5-3) is the likely No. 3 as it faces winless Schenectady in the regular-season finale — Shaker's only league losses were to CBA and Shen, both in overtime by a combined total of seven points. Saratoga Springs (3-3, 4-4) could wrap up the No. 4 spot with a victory over one-win Colonie on Friday night — the Blue Streaks defeated Guilderland head-to-head, 18-14, on a final-play Hail Mary touchdown pass in Week 3.

People are also reading…

Possible Class AA semifinal matchups: Saratoga at CBA, Shaker at Shenendehowa

CLASS A GRASSOBurnt Hills (4-0, 6-1) and Niskayuna (4-0, 6-2) meet on Friday night at Burnt Hills for the Grasso division title. Both are already in as playoff teams, so this game is to determine who gets home-field advantage against the Class A Capital runner-up next week. Ballston Spa's 14-0 loss to Burnt Hills last week left the Scotties (3-1, 6-2) out of the playoffs, and they close out division play at Queensbury (1-3, 2-5) on Saturday, while South Glens Falls (1-3, 1-6) plays at Albany (0-4, 1-6).

CLASS A CAPITALAverill Park (4-0, 5-3) locked up first place in the division heading into its Week 8 game at struggling Mohonasen. La Salle Institute (3-1, 5-3) can wrap up second place with a win Friday night at Amsterdam (2-2, 4-3). But an Amsterdam win and a win by Troy (2-2, 4-3) over Columbia (1-3, 2-5) on Friday night and we're thrown into quarter points with a three-way tie at 3-2 in the division.

Possible Class A semifinal matchups, if the favorites win this weekend: Niskayuna at Averill Park, La Salle at Burnt Hills

CLASS BGlens Falls (7-0, 7-0) can wrap up first place in Class B with a win Friday night at Scotia (4-3, 4-3), which was knocked out of playoff contention by Lansingburgh (5-3, 5-3), 20-6 on Oct. 14. Lansingburgh is the fourth seed, and the Knights have completed their Class B regular-season schedule. That makes Ravena (6-1, 7-1) the No. 2 seed behind Glens Falls, after last week's 48-0 domination of third-place Gloversville (5-2, 5-2). Both Ravena and Gloversville play winnable games against Green Tech and Cohoes, respectively. Hudson Falls (2-5, 2-6) faces Schalmont (2-5, 2-5) on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Possible Class B semifinal pairings — Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, Gloversville at Ravena.

CLASS C — While undefeated Warrensburg-Lake George (7-0, 8-0) and Fonda (7-0, 8-0) easily claimed the top spots in Class C North and South, respectively, the three teams behind them had to be ordered by quarter points. In Class C North, with a three-team division tie at 5-2, No. 2 Schuylerville finished with 37.5 points, 3. Stillwater had 35, and 4. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac had 34.5. In Class C South, also with a three-way tie at 5-2, the order came out: 2. Broadalbin-Perth (36), 3. Ichabod Crane (34), and 4. Cobleskill (32).

So the Class C semifinal pairings, all set for Friday at 7 p.m., are:

S4. Cobleskill (5-2) at N1. Warrensburg-Lake George (8-0)

S3. Ichabod Crane (6-2) at N2. Schuylerville (6-2)

N3. Stillwater (6-2) at S2. Broadalbin-Perth (5-3)

N4. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (5-2) at S1. Fonda (8-0)

CLASS D — The semifinal pairings are:

1. Cambridge-Salem (7-0, 8-0) vs. 4. Canajoharie-Fort Plain (4-3, 4-3)

2. Chatham (6-1, 7-1) vs. 3. Greenwich (5-2, 5-3)

The Class D semifinals are scheduled for Mechanicville High School next weekend, but the times and actual dates are TBA. (Note: all four teams play crossover games this weekend against non-playoff Class C schools.)

