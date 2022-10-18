BLOG: Section II football playoff possibilities, Week 7

Now that we're closing in on the end of the regular season in high school football in Section II, we can take a good look at the playoff races in all five classes — some of which are already wrapped up heading into Week 7.

Class C is the only class playing a seven-week regular season, as it will conduct a full eight-team playoff.

Classes AA, A, B and D are playing four-team playoffs, so they still have a week of regular-season games to go, although Class D officially wraps up this weekend as Class D teams will play crossover games next week against non-playoff Class C teams.

Remember, Week 0 is an official week of the season, so several teams have played seven games heading into Week 7. Also, nine-team Class B played league games in Week 0, so every team will have met heading into semifinals.

Quarter points explained:

— Teams get points for each quarter led, but only for the first three quarters.

— Teams get a half-point each if the score is tied at the end of any of the first three quarters.

— The winning team receives four points, so the grand total of quarter points for a team that leads each of the first three quarters and wins the game is seven.

— For example: Team A holds a 7-0 lead on Team B at the end of the first quarter; Team A gets one point. Team B rallies to take a 14-7 lead at halftime; Team B gets one point. Team A ties the score 14-14 by the end of the third quarter; each team gets one-half point. Team A ends up pulling out the win at the end and gets 4 points. So the quarter-point breakdown for the game would be 5.5 for Team A and 1.5 for Team B — notice how the points add up to 7, which is the maximum quarter points available for each game.

Going in reverse order here:

CLASS D: Of the eight teams in Class D, only six are playoff-eligible, since Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne and Catskill/Cairo-Durham are playing down in class. Cambridge-Salem (6-0, 7-0) has locked up first place with a game left against Catskill/C-D (1-5, 1-6) on Saturday. Chatham (5-1, 6-1) can wrap up second place with a win at Canajoharie-Fort Plain (4-2, 4-2) on Friday night. Greenwich (4-2, 4-3) should take over third place with a win over winless CFEHL on Friday night. A win win by C-FP over Chatham would create a three-way tie to be sorted by the dreaded quarter points, since the Witches beat C-FP head-to-head, but lost to Chatham. Voorheesville (2-4, 3-4) already lost to the four teams ahead of it, so basically Chatham, C-FP and Greenwich are jockeying for position behind Cambridge-Salem. Potential playoff seedings: 1. Cambridge-Salem, 2. Chatham, 3. Greenwich, 4. Canajoharie-Fort Plain.

CLASS C NORTH: With its 18-7 victory over Schuylerville last week, Warrensburg-Lake George (6-0, 7-0) locked up first place in Class C North with one game left, at home Saturday against Watervliet (1-5, 1-6). Schuylerville (5-1, 6-1) plays at Stillwater (4-2, 5-2) Friday night in a battle for second place, although a Stillwater loss drops the Warriors to fourth behind Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (4-2, 4-2), which has an easier game against Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley (2-4, 2-5) at home Friday. Wins by Stillwater and HF-T would create a three-way tie at 5-2 with Schuylerville, so that would be sorted by quarter points. With a win at winless Rensselaer on Friday night, Granville-Whitehall (2-4, 2-5) would finish in fifth place in its first season as a merged program. Potential playoff seedings: 1. Warrensburg-Lake George, 2. Schuylerville, 3. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, 4. Stillwater.

CLASS C SOUTH: Fonda (6-0, 7-0) can wrap up first place with a victory at Broadalbin-Perth (5-1, 5-2) on Friday night, but a B-P win makes things interesting at the top of Class C South. Ichabod Crane (4-2, 5-2) could lock up third place with a win at Johnstown (2-3, 3-3) on Friday. Cobleskill (4-2, 4-2) is the likely fourth-place team if the Bulldogs can beat Taconic Hills (1-5, 1-5) on Friday. It's also possible to have a three-way tie at 5-2 between B-P, Ichabod Crane and Cobleskill, which would be sorted by quarter points, since B-P beat ICC, ICC beat Coby, and Coby beat B-P. Winless Hudson ended its season after four weeks, so the Bluehawks are forfeiting the rest of their games.

Potential playoff seedings: 1. Fonda, 2. Broadalbin-Perth, 3. Ichabod Crane, 4. Cobleskill.

CLASS B: Glens Falls (6-0, 6-0) has the inside track to the top seed in Class B with games remaining against Green Tech (1-5, 1-5) and Scotia (4-3, 4-3). Gloversville (5-1, 5-1) and Ravena (5-1, 5-2) have a showdown Friday night at Ravena for second place behind Glens Falls, and both have relatively easy games in Week 8 against winless Cohoes and Green Tech, respectively. Lansingburgh (4-3, 4-3), which defeated Scotia 20-6 last week, controls its own playoff destiny with one game left on its schedule, home Friday night against Schalmont (2-4, 2-4). Scotia has a bye this week before hosting Glens Falls in Week 8.

CLASS A GRASSO: With Class A having a four-team playoff, only the top two teams in each six-team division make the playoffs (although Albany is playing down a class, and therefore not eligible in the Grasso division). Class A Grasso boils down to a three-team race between Burnt Hills, Ballston Spa and Niskayuna. Burnt Hills (3-0, 5-1) and Ballston Spa (2-1, 6-1) collide with a share of first place on the line Friday night at Ballston Spa. Both teams still have a game to go after that, with Burnt Hills hosting another top spot contender, Niskayuna (3-0, 5-2) and the Scotties at Queensbury (0-3, 1-5) in Week 8. Niskayuna hosts South Glens Falls (1-2, 1-5) on Friday night.

CLASS A CAPITAL: Averill Park (3-0, 4-3) and La Salle (3-0, 5-2) meet for first place on Friday night at Averill Park, which plays at Mohonasen (0-3, 1-6) in Week 8, while La Salle travels to Amsterdam (2-1, 4-2), another playoff contender. The Rugged Rams play at Troy (1-2, 3-3) on Friday as Amsterdam continues to challenge for second after last week's loss to Averill Park. A loss by La Salle this week makes the Cadets' Week 8 clash against Amsterdam a play-in game.

CLASS AA: Defending Section II champ Christian Brothers Academy (5-0, 7-0) just needs to beat Saratoga Springs (3-2, 4-3) and Bethlehem (1-4, 2-4) in the next two weeks to wrap up the top spot in Class AA. Second-place Shenendehowa (4-1, 5-1) has games remaining against Colonie (1-4, 1-6) and Guilderland (3-2, 4-2). Shaker (3-2, 4-3) — which already lost to CBA and Shen, both in OT — plays at Guilderland on Friday in a battle for third place, and Saratoga has a shot at a playoff berth even if the Blue Streaks lose to CBA, because they have a winnable Week 8 game against Colonie, while Guilderland finishes with Shen. Saratoga beat the Dutchmen head-to-head, 18-14, on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass in Week 3. If Guilderland finishes strong, however, Saratoga could end up fifth.