Queensbury senior Alex Roca, boys soccer player and placekicker for the Spartans' football team, has joined the fight against childhood cancer with a fundraising page on the Alex's Lemonade Stand website.
Roca's page, Help Roca Kick Cancer, includes a description, his dedication of his 2019 season to kids with cancer as a Kick-It Champion, and the ability to donate to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on his page.
The Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation raises funds for childhood cancer research and awareness. It is named for a young girl who raised $1 million before her death from cancer at age 8 in 2004.
Roca said he heard about the foundation — and about a fellow kicker battling cancer — while attending a football placekicking camp in the spring.
"It felt like something I connected to and I wanted to be involved with raising money to fight cancer," Roca said. "Cancer has affected me and my family directly. I want to make a big difference."
Roca said Thursday his web page had raised $170 in three or four days.
He notes on his page that, per New York State Public High School Athletic Association rules, "students or teams are not allowed to have a fundraiser that is tied to the performance on the field." So Roca can't accept donations based on his kicking performance, only flat donations.
Donations can also be made at Queensbury home football games, like this Saturday's game against Mohonasen.
Roca, who has not decided whether he will play soccer or football in college, said he wants to create a lasting legacy of fundraising for the ALSF at Queensbury High School.
