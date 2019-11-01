Well, I still have power at the homestead here, so I'll entertain you all with my one-man ranking of Section II football for one more week.
Also, I have the schedule for the Section II football championships next weekend, so I'll present those for you here:
Class AA — Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. at Troy High School
Class C — Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School
Class D — Saturday, Nov. 9, noon at Schuylerville High School
Class B — Saturday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School
Class A — Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School
Here's my one-man poll of myself, a semi-educated guess at the top five teams in each class of Section II football:
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (8-0); 2. Shenendehowa (7-1); 3. CBA (5-3); 4. Guilderland (5-3); 5. Bethlehem (5-3). Why: We have a pretty good idea where teams should be slotted in a class where every team pretty much played every other team. Shaker and Shen should meet for the Section II championship next Friday. CBA and Schenectady created a four-way tie of teams at 4-3 with wins over Guilderland and Bethlehem, respectively. The subsequent tiebreakers put CBA and Guilderland in the playoffs, and Bethlehem — with its four shutouts and solid showing — was left out in the cold. Honorable mention: Schenectady (6-3).
CLASS A
1. Queensbury (8-0); 2. Troy (6-1); 3. Ballston Spa (6-2); 4. Burnt Hills (5-3); 5. Averill Park (5-4). Why: We'll see how the semifinals shake out, but Queensbury and Troy have to be the favorites. At Ballston Spa, former Schuylerville head coach Greg O'Connor has taken over as interim coach in the wake of first-year head coach Jason Ohnsman's DWI arrest two weeks ago. Burnt Hills enjoyed a solid 17-7 win at Averill Park last week to get a rematch with Queensbury, which won 28-12 two weeks ago. Honorable mention: Amsterdam (5-3).
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (8-0); 2. Holy Trinity (7-1); 3. Schuylerville (7-1); 4. Schalmont (6-2); 5. Cobleskill (5-4). Why: Again, no changes this week. I think everyone will be watching Glens Falls vs. Holy Trinity on Saturday, two teams with explosive offenses and lots of speed — I predicted it would be the final, but Schalmont derailed that with its big win over the Pride two weeks ago. Honorable mention: Broadalbin-Perth (5-4).
CLASS C
1. Stillwater (8-0); 2. Cambridge-Salem (7-1); 3. Greenwich (7-1); 4. Fonda (6-2); 5. Tamarac (6-2). Why: Stillwater and Cambridge-Salem appear destined to meet in the final, but Greenwich will have a say in that tonight in the semifinals at Stillwater. I still put Fonda ahead of Tamarac because of their head-to-head result early in the season. Granville might even be better than Tamarac after the Golden Horde notched their first winning season since 2013. Honorable mention: Granville (5-3), Watervliet (5-3), Voorheesville (5-3).
CLASS D
The Class D semis have been set for weeks: 1. Warrensburg (7-1); 2. Chatham (6-2); 3. Whitehall (4-4); 4. Helderberg Valley (3-5).
Go check out the New York State Sportswriters Association football rankings for Class AA and A here, and Class B, C and D here.
Here are the highlights for Section II teams:
— Glens Falls and its 15-game winning streak since 2018 has been ranked No. 1 all season in Class B. Holy Trinity is ranked 19th, Schuylerville 20th and Schalmont 23rd.
— Queensbury moved up to 12th in Class A, one spot behind Troy. Ballston Spa is No. 18, while Burnt Hills and Averill Park are honorable mentions.
— Cambridge-Salem is still No. 7 in Class C, with Stillwater holding onto the No. 3 spot behind Susquehanna Valley of Section IV and Southwestern of Section VI. Greenwich stayed at No. 12, while Tamarac debuted at No. 20 in the poll.
— Somehow, Granville disappeared from the honorable mention list, despite being 5-3 and losing only to Stillwater, Cambridge-Salem and Greenwich this season. Hopefully this oversight will be rectified in the final poll next week.
— Warrensburg remained No. 8 and Chatham No. 9 in the Class D poll, perhaps awaiting a possible championship game meeting next week, if both win their semifinals on Saturday.
