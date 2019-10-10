It's Week 6 of high school football season, and if it's Thursday, it must mean another installment of my one-man football poll.
Don't forget to check out the complete New York State Sportswriters poll on the Road to Syracuse website, with Classes AA and A here, and Classes B, C and D here.
— Glens Falls remains the No. 1 team in the state in Class B, with Holy Trinity moving up to sixth. Schuylerville, Cobleskill and Schalmont are all honorable mentions.
— Queensbury moved up to No. 15 in Class A, just behind No. 13 Troy and ahead of 20th-ranked Averill Park. Ballston Spa is ranked 22nd, with Amsterdam and Burnt Hills as honorable mentions.
— Cambridge-Salem only slipped to No. 7 in Class B, with Stillwater moving up to third in the state, behind only Susquehanna Valley and Southwestern. Fonda moved up to 16th and Greenwich debuted at No. 18, with Granville and Watervliet in the honorable mentions.
— Warrensburg is ranked 12th this week in Class D, with Chatham at No. 8 and Whitehall at No. 14.
— In Class AA, Shaker is ranked eighth in the state and Shenendehowa is 23rd, while CBA, Guilderland and Bethlehem are honorable mentions.
And so we come to the place I give my thoughts on the landscape of Section II football, in the form of a one-man rankings poll.
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (5-0); 2. Shenendehowa (4-1); 3. CBA (4-1); 4. Guilderland (3-2); 5. Bethlehem (3-2). Why: Shaker has the inside track to the top seed in the four-team Class AA playoffs. Shen and CBA clash on Friday night, which should sort things out further — CBA also faces Shaker in Week 7. Guilderland has a head-to-head win over Bethlehem. Honorable mention: Schenectady (3-2).
CLASS A
1. Queensbury (5-0); 2. Troy (4-1); 3. Averill Park (4-1); 4. Ballston Spa (3-2); 5. Burnt Hills (4-1). Why: We'll have to see how things shake out in sectionals, but for now I'm giving Queensbury a nod over Troy — Troy's only loss was to Class AA CBA, while the Spartans beat their Class AA opponent, Saratoga. Queensbury faces South Glens Falls and nemesis Burnt Hills in its final two regular-season games. Averill Park fell to Troy last week, and plays at once-beaten Amsterdam on Friday night. Ballston Spa beat Burnt Hills two weeks ago and only lost to Class AA kingpin Shaker 21-7 last week. Keep an eye on: Amsterdam (4-1), La Salle (3-2) and Scotia (3-2).
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (5-0); 2. Holy Trinity (5-0); 3. Schuylerville (4-1); 4. Cobleskill (3-2); 5. Schalmont (3-2). Why: Hopefully we're saving Glens Falls vs. Holy Trinity for the end here. Schuylerville moves into third ahead of Cobleskill, which fell to Class A La Salle last week — and Schuylerville plays at Cobleskill on Friday night. Keep an eye on: Broadalbin-Perth (3-2), which plays at powerhouse Glens Falls on Friday night.
CLASS C
1. Cambridge-Salem (4-1); 2. Stillwater (5-0); 3. Fonda (5-0); 4. Greenwich (4-1); 5. Watervliet (2-2). Why: Cambridge-Salem lost to a state-ranked Class B opponent (Holy Trinity) last week in a game that could have been even at the half. After seeing them run all over the Pride, I still think the Indians stack up against the rest of Class C. Stillwater and Fonda have had impressive seasons — they'll clash on Oct. 18 at Stillwater. Greenwich has looked impressive, and Watervliet took over No. 5 from Voorheesville after a 22-0 win Saturday. Keep an eye on: Granville (3-1), Voorheesville (3-2), Mechanicville (2-3), Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (2-3).
CLASS D
Only four teams in this class: 1. Warrensburg (4-1); 2. Chatham (4-1); 3. Whitehall (3-2); 4. Helderberg Valley (0-5). Why: On Friday night, we'll see how Warrensburg and Chatham pan out in a battle for the top seed in the Class D sectionals.
