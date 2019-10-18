It's past 1 a.m. here at The Post-Star, but I wanted to throw together my weekly look at the Section II football rankings. They could change on a whim, so I'd better do it now. Food commercials on the sports channels are making me hungry...
As always, don't forget to check out the complete New York State Sportswriters poll on the Road to Syracuse website, with Classes AA and A here, and Classes B, C and D here.
Among the highlights: Queensbury moves up a spot to 14th in Class A, Glens Falls is still No. 1 in Class B, Cambridge-Salem is still seventh in Class C, while Stillwater is third, Fonda is 11th, and Greenwich is 14th. Warrensburg moved up to eighth in Class D, while Chatham slipped to 11th.
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (6-0); 2. Shenendehowa (5-1); 3. Guilderland (4-2); 4. Bethlehem (4-2); 5. CBA (4-2). Why: This class is looking pretty cut-and-dried. Each team has beaten the team below it. CBA still has to play Shaker and Guilderland, Friday night and next week, respectively.
CLASS A
1. Queensbury (6-0); 2. Troy (5-1); 3. Averill Park (5-1); 4. Ballston Spa (4-2); 5. Burnt Hills (4-2). Why: No changes from last week. Averill Park took care of Amsterdam 33-20 last Friday. Queensbury gets the narrow edge over Troy, and Ballston Spa may end up nudging past Averill Park, though AP has the unenviable task of playing Shen this week in a non-leaguer. Honorable mention: Amsterdam (4-2), La Salle (4-2), Scotia (3-3).
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (6-0); 2. Holy Trinity (6-0); 3. Schuylerville (5-1); 4. Schalmont (4-2); 5. Cobleskill (3-3). Why: Only one minor change as Schalmont slips past Cobleskill after the Bulldogs dropped a 27-19 loss to Schuylerville last week. Honorable mention: Broadalbin-Perth (3-3), Hudson (3-3).
CLASS C
1. Cambridge-Salem (5-1); 2. Stillwater (6-0); 3. Fonda (6-0); 4. Greenwich (5-1); 5. Granville (5-1). Why: We will (OK, well, you will, I'm going to be watching Greenwich at LG/H-L) see how Stillwater and Fonda stack up against each other on Friday night. I finally added in the forfeits that Section II Class C is awarding to all of the teams that were scheduled to play Rensselaer this season before the Rams dropped varsity football. I'm bumping Granville to fifth (ahead of Watervliet) in my rankings after they rolled over Hoosick Falls 52-28 last week. I also believe Class C North is the toughest of the three divisions, and there's a chance for four North teams to make the eight-team Class C playoff field. Honorable mention: Watervliet (4-2), Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (3-3), Voorheesville (4-2), Tamarac (4-2).
CLASS D
The seedings for Class D were determined last week, when Warrensburg defeated Chatham 8-7.
1. Warrensburg (5-1); 2. Chatham (4-2); 3. Whitehall (4-3 — receives a forfeit from Cohoes this week); 4. Helderberg Valley (1-5).
Time to get something to eat... see you on the gridiron this weekend.
