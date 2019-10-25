We have finally reached the postseason for high school football — Week 8 is upon us, and so are the quarterfinals of the Section II Football Tournament.
Playoff action begins Friday night for Classes A, B and C — Classes AA and D have to wait one more week for their semifinal games. Class AA completes its regular season on Friday night, while Class D teams — there's only four, so all four are in the playoffs — play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams.
— In an unfortunate oversight (I was on desk for the last two days and the warning light on my brain is on), I completely overlooked the Greenwich at Fonda game in Friday's matchups in the print edition of the paper. I added the game to the Football Matchups online, but I'll also post the Greenwich-Fonda matchup right here:
Greenwich (6-1) at Fonda (6-1), 7 p.m.
Greenwich: The Witches have been on a six-game tear since losing their season opener 26-14 to Cambridge-Salem. They feature a balanced offense led by sophomore QB Jesse Kuzmich (851 passing yards, 12 TDs) and backs Chris Albrecht (630 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and Luke Pemrick (12 TDs overall). The defense turned in a 39-0 shutout of Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne last week, Greenwich's second shutout of the season. The Witches have allowed just 63 points all season.
Fonda: The fourth-seeded Braves are coming off a stunning 45-7 loss to Stillwater last week in a bid for the top seed in Class C. They are led by QB John Mancini, a second-generation Fonda signalcaller who has passed for 1,054 yards and nine TDs this season, and rushed for 461 yards and seven more scores. His favorite targets are Giovanni DiCaprio, Jackson Atty and Garrett Neff. Fonda now plays their home games on FieldTurf at legendary Boshart Field overlooking the Mohawk Valley.
Fast fact: The series is tied at 4-4, with Greenwich winning their last meeting, 46-13 in 2016. Fonda won their last playoff matchup, 27-20 in 2014. The winner of this game plays either Stillwater or Granville at the higher seed in the semifinals next weekend.
Back to the rankings:
Don't forget to check out the complete football rankings by the New York State Sportswriters Association, with Classes AA and A here, and Classes B, C and D here.
A few highlights of the state rankings for local teams:
— Glens Falls is still the No. 1-ranked the in Class B, as the defending state champion Indians have been all season. Holy Trinity fell to 20th after its loss to Schalmont last week, and Schuylerville moved up to 23rd.
— Queensbury moved up a notch to 13th in the Class A poll, one spot behind once-beaten Troy, and Ballston Spa moved up to 19th, Averill Park stepped up to 25th, and Burnt Hills slipped to honorable mention.
— In Class C, undefeated Stillwater is still ranked No. 3, behind only Susquehanna Valley of Section IV and Southwestern of Section VI. Cambridge-Salem remained at No. 7, while Greenwich moved up to 12th and Fonda slipped to 20th.
— Warrensburg is No. 8 in Class D, one spot ahead of Chatham, which the Burghers beat 8-7 a couple of weeks ago.
So here goes my one-man ranking poll of me, heading into the first weekend of playoffs:
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (7-0); 2. Shenendehowa (6-1); 3. Guilderland (5-2); 4. Bethlehem (5-2); 5. CBA (4-3). Why: Shaker should wrap up the top seed for the Class AA semifinals against 1-6 Colonie. Likewise, Shen has already locked up the second spot and plays struggling Saratoga Springs on Friday night. Guilderland already beat Bethlehem head-to-head — the Dutchmen finish at CBA in the only game that could create a little chaos if the Brothers win. Bethlehem, which has four shutouts this season, finishes at Schenectady.
CLASS A
1. Queensbury (7-0); 2. Troy (6-1); 3. Averill Park (5-2); 4. Ballston Spa (5-2); 5. Burnt Hills (4-3). Why: I have been ranking Queensbury ahead of Troy for a couple of weeks now, and the Spartans looked strong in last week's 28-12 win over Burnt Hills that locked up the Grasso division title. Averill Park and Ballston Spa have been playing tough all season, and Burnt Hills can't be counted out — Burnt Hills and Averill Park clash at AP on Friday night. Honorable mention: Amsterdam (5-2) is just outside the top five here, but still a threat against Ballston Spa on Friday night.
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (7-0); 2. Holy Trinity (6-1); 3. Schuylerville (6-1); 4. Schalmont (5-2); 5. Cobleskill (4-3). Why: No changes this week despite Holy Trinity's surprising 35-22 loss to Schalmont last week, but the Pride were missing a couple of key players for a half and the Sabres jumped on them early and often, building a 27-7 halftime lead. What we may end up with is a semifinal matchup between Glens Falls and Holy Trinity that could still be the most interesting game of the season. Schuylerville is also eyeing the finals, but must get past Cobleskill (second time in three weeks) and likely Schalmont to get there.
CLASS C
1. Stillwater (7-0); 2. Cambridge-Salem (6-1); 3. Greenwich (6-1); 4. Fonda (6-1); 5. Granville (5-2). Why: I'm finally putting Stillwater ahead of Cambridge-Salem, and the Warriors are favored to win their first-ever Section II title in football. But the Indians are still extremely dangerous this time of year, given the wealth of experience in their coaching staff and their history of winning big games. Greenwich is on a six-game tear and matches up well with Fonda in their 4 vs. 5 quarterfinal game Friday night at the Braves' home field. Granville got the unfortunate draw (thanks to the dreaded coin flip) of the trip to Stillwater on Friday, but I think the Golden Horde are better than the other 5-2 teams in this class. Honorable mention: Watervliet (5-2), Voorheesville (5-2), Tamarac (5-2).
CLASS D
The Nov. 2 Class D semifinals have been set for two weeks, so it's pretty easy to rank them: 1. Warrensburg (6-1); 2. Chatham (5-2); 3. Whitehall (4-3); 4. Helderberg Valley (2-5).
