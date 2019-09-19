Time for another installment of my one-man poll of Section II football, also known as blind stabs in the dark.
Also, I'll point out the New York State Sportswriters Association high school football poll. The state rankings for Classes AA and A are here, and the rankings for Classes B, C and D are here.
The highlights for Section II are — defending champion Glens Falls is ranked No. 1 in Class B (big surprise), with Holy Trinity ranked eighth. Cambridge-Salem is ranked sixth in Class C, two spots behind No. 4 Stillwater. In Class D, Warrensburg is ranked 10th and Whitehall is 14th, while Chatham — last year's Section II Class C runner-up to Cambridge-Salem — is No. 5. Queensbury is ranked 20th in Class A, behind No. 11 Burnt Hills and No. 14 Troy. Shaker is eighth in Class AA.
And now, drumroll please, my poll of myself:
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (2-0); 2. Shenendehowa (1-1); 3. CBA (2-0); 4. Guilderland (1-1); 5. Bethlehem (1-1). Why: I still think it's going to be Shaker vs. Shenendehowa in the end, so the Plainsmen get the No. 2 nod over CBA, which has beaten two weaker teams. Bethlehem handled Saratoga 30-0 last week, and things don't get easier for the Blue Streaks with a game at Shaker on Friday night.
CLASS A
1. Burnt Hills (2-0); 2. Troy (2-0); 3. Queensbury (2-0); 4. Averill Park (2-0); 5. Amsterdam (1-1). Why: Burnt Hills and Troy look like the class of this class already. Troy gets an intriguing matchup with Class AA CBA on Friday night. Queensbury showed great improvement on offense in a 43-21 win over Mohonasen on Saturday. Honorable mention: La Salle (1-1), Ballston Spa (1-1), Mohonasen (1-1).
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (2-0); 2. Holy Trinity (2-0); 3. Cobleskill (1-1); 4. Schuylerville (1-1); 5. Schalmont (1-1). Why: Glens Falls and Holy Trinity are the clear favorites to meet at the end, but it's a long season to get there. Cobleskill, Schuylerville and Schalmont are the best of the rest... so far. Honorable mention: Broadalbin-Perth (1-1), Hudson (0-2), the latter of which had the misfortune of opening the season with Holy Trinity and Schalmont.
CLASS C
1. Cambridge-Salem (2-0); 2. Stillwater (2-0); 3. Watervliet (1-0); 4. Fonda (2-0); 5. Greenwich (1-1). Why: Still going Cambridge-Salem and Stillwater as 1-2, and we'll see how things shake out down the road. Watervliet had an open date in Week 1 and an easy rout of Coxsackie-Athens last week. Greenwich steps in at No. 5 after an impressive win over a Granville team that had looked very good the week before. Fonda is coming off back-to-back wild games (28-22 over Tamarac and 47-32 over Canajoharie-Fort Plain. The Witches play at Hoosick Falls on Friday night, so this could change again next week. We shall see. Honorable mention: Granville (1-1), Canajoharie-Fort Plain (1-1), Mechanicville (1-1), Voorheesville (1-1), Corinth-Fort Edward* (1-1).
* C-FE playing down a class against mostly Class D teams.
CLASS D
Note: Only four teams in Class D this season. 1. Chatham (2-0); 2. Warrensburg (2-0); 3. Whitehall (2-0); 4. Helderberg Valley (0-2). This won't begin to shake out until next week, when Warrensburg travels to Whitehall for a portable-lights game on Sept. 27.
____________
A few scattered notes and thoughts:
— The Corinth-Fort Edward football merger is going well by all accounts, from players and coaches. I also spoke to Fort Edward athletic director (and middle/high school principal) Sam Ratti at Saturday's game against Whitehall at Fort Edward.
"It’s great when you have two schools that are equally invested in providing students an opportunity to do whatever makes them happy," Ratti said before Saturday's game.
Fort Edward is familiar with mergers — as one of the smallest schools in Section II, the Flying Forts have a merger with Hartford for baseball and softball, and previously had a varsity football merger with Argyle.
The merger of Corinth and Fort Edward is a matter of distance — 16 miles separate the two blue-collar towns — and the teams are practicing one week at each school during the season. The Warhawks have four home games, two at each school. They host Warrensburg on Friday night at Corinth. Students are bused from one school to the other for practice and games.
Ratti gave a "special thank you to all the drivers and the transportation staff for making it happen. Without them, this isn’t possible."
He added: "You have two communities who are on board, and it’s all the way from the top on down. The more fully invested everyone is, it goes back to allowing the kids to do their thing."
Ratti said athletes from the two schools are getting to know each other outside of school and on social media.
At Corinth on Friday, the Fort Edward players will have the opportunity to play a home game under permanent lights. The Forts have played Homecoming games under portable generator lights the last couple of years, and have one scheduled next Friday at Fort Edward against Helderberg Valley.
"We’ll get to play under the lights at Corinth," Ratti said. "That’s always a big piece of what Corinth football has been about and it’s great to share that."
___________
Week 2 Area Leaders:
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. TD
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 32 358 6
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 48 318 2
Dylan Winchell, Warr 7 263 3
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 38 245 7
Tyler Shattuck, Whi 11 244 3
Brendan Covey, Whi 27 241 3
Josh Ahrens, SGF 28 207 3
David Austin, Whi 38 201 2
Griffin Woodell, GF 23 188 3
Mac Baker, Warr 8 177 2
PASSING
Player Comp. Att. Pct. Yds TDs
Terrence Benedict, Ti 24 42 57.1 344 2
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 13 24 54.2 328 3
Noah Girard, GF 17 26 65.4 242 7
Jake Williams, Sar 14 31 45.6 194 2
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 13 31 41.9 163 1
Jacob Ruggles, C-S 11 20 55.0 128 1
RECEIVING
Player No. Yds. TDs
Connall Tierney, Ti 9 132 1
Monty Benedict, Ti 8 100 0
Kaden Hall, Green 7 155 1
Soyer Mattson, C-S 7 120 1
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 7 91 1
James Capone, Sar 7 91 1
SCORING
Player TDs Conv. FG PAT Pts.
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 7 0 0 0 42
Griffin Woodell, GF 6 0 0 0 36
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 6 0 0 0 36
Jesse Griffin, Warr 3 4 0 0 26
Brendan Covey, Whi 4 0 0 0 24
Tyler Shattuck, Whi 4 0 0 0 24
Mac Baker, Warr 3 3 0 0 24
Josh Ahrens, SGF 3 2 0 0 22
Dylan Winchell, Warr 3 2 0 0 22
