One man's rankings — Week 4 version:
Also, here's this week's update on the New York State Sportswriters High School Football poll. The Class AA and A rankings are located here, while the Class B, C and D rankings are here.
— Glens Falls is still No. 1 in the state in Class B, with Holy Trinity at No. 7.
— Queensbury is ranked 19th in Class A, one place behind Troy, with Burnt Hills still eighth and Averill Park at No. 22.
— Cambridge-Salem is No. 6 in Class C, two spots behind Stillwater. Watervliet is ranked 20th, but 3-0 Fonda was completely overlooked in the rankings and honorable mention.
— In Class D, Warrensburg is ranked ninth and Whitehall is No. 14, while Chatham is ranked eighth.
— Shaker is No. 8 in Class AA, with Shenendehowa is 25th.
OK, for yet another week, I'm taking my usual blind stabs in the dark and ranking Section II football as I see fit. We'll see if I'm right...
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (3-0); 2. Shenendehowa (2-1); 3. CBA (3-0); 4. Guilderland (2-1); 5. Bethlehem (1-2). Why: I doubt the top five teams are going to change, but there could be some interesting shuffling this week, as CBA plays at Bethlehem, and Guilderland travels to Schenectady. Schenectady is 2-1 and coming off a wild 60-52 win over Colonie. Honorable mentions: Schenectady (2-1).
CLASS A
1. Burnt Hills (3-0); 2. Troy (2-1); 3. Queensbury (3-0); 4. Averill Park (3-0); 5. Amsterdam (2-1). Why: I'm not sure how good the top five teams really are, they may be closer this year than any of the last few seasons. I can't count Troy's very close 19-13 loss to Class AA CBA last week against them too much, and the Flying Horses may be a hair better than rapidly improving Queensbury. Averill Park has had the benefit of three easy games to start the season, and Amsterdam had to rally for a 35-28 win over Columbia on Sunday. Honorable mention: Ballston Spa (2-1), La Salle (2-1).
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (3-0); 2. Holy Trinity (3-0); 3. Cobleskill (2-1); 4. Schuylerville (2-1); 5. Schalmont (2-1). Why: Glens Falls and Holy Trinity keep cruising along. The top five appear pretty well set, we'll see if any others move up from the 1-2 set, like Hudson, Hudson Falls or Ravena.
CLASS C
1. Cambridge-Salem (3-0); 2. Stillwater (3-0); 3. Fonda (3-0); 4. Watervliet (2-1); 5. Greenwich (2-1). Why: Cambridge-Salem and Stillwater are the top two until proven otherwise. Fonda slips ahead of Watervliet this week after a rugged 18-7 win over Mechanicville, while Watervliet dropped a wild 50-44 overtime loss to Class B Hudson. Greenwich rolled past Hoosick Falls in impressive fashion. Honorable mention: Voorheesville (2-1), Granville (2-1).
CLASS D
Only four teams in Class D this season, so: 1. Warrensburg (3-0); 2. Whitehall (3-0); 3. Chatham (2-1); 4. Helderberg Valley (0-3). We'll see how Warrensburg vs. Whitehall turns out on Friday night.
