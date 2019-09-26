{{featured_button_text}}

One man's rankings — Week 4 version:

Also, here's this week's update on the New York State Sportswriters High School Football poll. The Class AA and A rankings are located here, while the Class B, C and D rankings are here.

Glens Falls is still No. 1 in the state in Class B, with Holy Trinity at No. 7.

Queensbury is ranked 19th in Class A, one place behind Troy, with Burnt Hills still eighth and Averill Park at No. 22.

Cambridge-Salem is No. 6 in Class C, two spots behind Stillwater. Watervliet is ranked 20th, but 3-0 Fonda was completely overlooked in the rankings and honorable mention.

— In Class D, Warrensburg is ranked ninth and Whitehall is No. 14, while Chatham is ranked eighth.

Shaker is No. 8 in Class AA, with Shenendehowa is 25th.

OK, for yet another week, I'm taking my usual blind stabs in the dark and ranking Section II football as I see fit. We'll see if I'm right...

CLASS AA

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

1. Shaker (3-0); 2. Shenendehowa (2-1); 3. CBA (3-0); 4. Guilderland (2-1); 5. Bethlehem (1-2). Why: I doubt the top five teams are going to change, but there could be some interesting shuffling this week, as CBA plays at Bethlehem, and Guilderland travels to Schenectady. Schenectady is 2-1 and coming off a wild 60-52 win over Colonie. Honorable mentions: Schenectady (2-1).

CLASS A

1. Burnt Hills (3-0); 2. Troy (2-1); 3. Queensbury (3-0); 4. Averill Park (3-0); 5. Amsterdam (2-1). Why: I'm not sure how good the top five teams really are, they may be closer this year than any of the last few seasons. I can't count Troy's very close 19-13 loss to Class AA CBA last week against them too much, and the Flying Horses may be a hair better than rapidly improving Queensbury. Averill Park has had the benefit of three easy games to start the season, and Amsterdam had to rally for a 35-28 win over Columbia on Sunday. Honorable mention: Ballston Spa (2-1), La Salle (2-1).

CLASS B

1. Glens Falls (3-0); 2. Holy Trinity (3-0); 3. Cobleskill (2-1); 4. Schuylerville (2-1); 5. Schalmont (2-1). Why: Glens Falls and Holy Trinity keep cruising along. The top five appear pretty well set, we'll see if any others move up from the 1-2 set, like Hudson, Hudson Falls or Ravena.

CLASS C

1. Cambridge-Salem (3-0); 2. Stillwater (3-0); 3. Fonda (3-0); 4. Watervliet (2-1); 5. Greenwich (2-1). Why: Cambridge-Salem and Stillwater are the top two until proven otherwise. Fonda slips ahead of Watervliet this week after a rugged 18-7 win over Mechanicville, while Watervliet dropped a wild 50-44 overtime loss to Class B Hudson. Greenwich rolled past Hoosick Falls in impressive fashion. Honorable mention: Voorheesville (2-1), Granville (2-1).

CLASS D

Only four teams in Class D this season, so: 1. Warrensburg (3-0); 2. Whitehall (3-0); 3. Chatham (2-1); 4. Helderberg Valley (0-3). We'll see how Warrensburg vs. Whitehall turns out on Friday night.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments