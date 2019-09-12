Well, after working nonstop for three weeks to put out our annual high school football preview section, there was no time left to do my rankings poll of myself.
So, we're a week late (again) this year, so who do I think are the top five teams in each class in Section II football? Well, let's ask me.
Last year, Shaker, Burnt Hills, Glens Falls, Cambridge-Salem and Warrensburg were the Section II champs. There are lots of changes, but all five teams still have strengths as this season gets rolling.
Here's a look at how each class stacks up this week, subject to change on a whim:
CLASS AA
1. Shaker (1-0), 2. Shenendehowa (1-0), 3. Saratoga (1-0), 4. CBA (1-0), 5. Guilderland (0-1). Why: Kind of a toss-up right now, but Shaker and Shen play each other Friday night at Shen, so that will tell us a lot about the top of Class AA. Saratoga and CBA should be tough, and Guilderland had the misfortune of opening against Shaker, losing 41-23.
CLASS A
1. Burnt Hills (1-0), 2. Troy (1-0), 3. Queensbury (1-0), 4. Averill Park (1-0), 5. Amsterdam (1-0). Why: Burnt Hills and Troy get top billing on the basis of reputation and recent success. Queensbury is a project, but one that should get better as the season goes on — the Spartans should have shut out Ballston Spa last week. Averill Park is always tough, and Amsterdam opened with a win over Class AA Colonie last week. Honorable mention: Mohonasen (1-0), Ballston Spa (0-1), La Salle (0-1).
You have free articles remaining.
CLASS B
1. Glens Falls (1-0), 2. Holy Trinity (1-0), 3. Cobleskill (1-0), 4. Schuylerville (1-0), 5. Broadalbin-Perth (1-0). Why: Glens Falls and Holy Trinity have the most weapons in this class by far (Holy Trinity gets bumped up from Class C this season), and Cobleskill has a terrific running game. The top 5 will shake out very fast — Glens Falls and Schuylerville face off on Friday night, and Holy Trinity hosts Cobleskill on Saturday afternoon. Honorable mention: Schalmont (0-1), Hudson Falls (0-1), Ravena (0-1).
CLASS C
1. Cambridge-Salem (1-0), 2. Stillwater (1-0), 3. Watervliet (0-0), 4. Fonda (1-0), 5. Granville (1-0). Why: Cambridge-Salem never seems to slip very far, even when it has graduation losses. Stillwater is one of the favorites to take the title from the Indians. Watervliet had an open date in Week 1, but is coached by Pete Porcelli, master rehabber of moribund football programs. Fonda pulled out a last-minute 28-20 thriller last week over Tamarac. Granville is up and coming. Honorable mention: Corinth-Fort Edward* (1-0), Canajoharie-Fort Plain (1-0), Greenwich (0-1), Hoosick Falls (0-1), Mechanicville (0-1), Tamarac (0-1).
*Corinth-Fort Edward is playing down in Class D as an independent this season, its first as a combined program. However, the Warhawks defeated Hoosick Falls 20-12 last week to serve notice that they are capable of winning. I'll be ranking them in Class C.
CLASS D
Only four teams in Class D this season: 1. Chatham (1-0), 2. Warrensburg (1-0), 3. Whitehall (1-0), 4. Helderberg Valley (0-1). Why: Chatham has a pretty full compliment of players and moving down from Class C, where the Panthers were runners-up to Cambridge-Salem in Section II in 2018. Warrensburg and Whitehall are both comparable power-running teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.