There’s a new wrinkle to the state high school football playoffs beginning this season.
In an effort to reduce the number of byes that often happen in the eastern half of the state — some sections have no Class AA, A or D teams — the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has adopted a unique system.
The plan, which begins this season, will allow sectional runners-up (on a rotating basis) to fill in the state quarterfinal byes in the eastern half of the state. Byes have been part of the state playoffs since their inception in 1993, due to an uneven number of sections with teams in certain classes. Because Section VII and X do not have Class AA or A teams (or at least a history of competitive A teams in Section X), and Section IX has no Class D teams (they all switched to eight-man football), the result has been bye weeks rotating by season among Sections I, II and IX.
These sectional runners-up will always be the road team in any crossover state quarterfinal matchup, and quarterfinal winners would continue to meet in the eastern state semifinals at Middletown High School.
This season, for instance, Section III (central New York) runner-up teams will fill in the rotating byes by playing the Section I champions in Classes AA, A and D in the state quarterfinals. Section II and Section IX champions are matched up in the other AA and A quarterfinals. Section II and Section VII champ Moriah are still matched up in Class D this season. So for our area, in Class A, the Queensbury-Troy winner would meet the Cornwall-Minisink Valley winner (Section IX) as scheduled (at Shenendehowa next Saturday night, Nov. 16), while the Section I champ would host the runner-up from Section III. The winners of those state quarterfinals meet the following weekend at Middletown. In Class D, the Warrensburg-Chatham winner faces Moriah on Friday, Nov. 15, with the winner of that state quarterfinal meeting the winner of the Section I champ vs. Section III runner-up.
The sectional runners-up will be from a different section each year on a rotating basis, beginning with Section III this season. For Section II, the runner-up rotation would come around in 2022, meaning the losers of the Section II championship games in Classes AA, A and D would travel for a state quarterfinal game elsewhere in the eastern half of the state. It’s conceivable in this case that the eastern state semifinal game could be a rematch of the Section II championship game in Middletown, two weeks later.
Changes in classifications could alter this state playoff format, however. If teams move down into Class A and D and eliminate byes, the runner-up system would be dropped as there would be no need for it. Watertown could have been the Section X rep in Class A — the Cyclones went 5-3 and won the sectional title, but Section X had voted to drop out of Class A state-level football competition for three years (2017-19) because it had non-competitive teams (see: Massena vs. Queensbury in 2013-14). Watertown had rejoined Section X this season after playing for many years in Section III.
Also, stay tuned for some dramatic changes to small-school classifications for the 2020 season — the state cutoff numbers are changing, which may result in a significant number of Class C teams dropping into Class D next year in Section II.
__________________
A quick word about blowouts — it seems to come up at least once a year. I have read a LOT of comments about a controversial decision by a Long Island section to discipline (suspend for one game) the head coach of a football team because his team beat another by too many points (more than 42, I believe). This was a rule that Section VIII (Nassau County) had initiated to try to prevent teams running up the score in blowouts. It was decided by a disciplinary panel that the Plainedge coach did not do enough to mitigate the score in the blowout.
From what I had read, the final score was 61-13, but the game was between two 7-0 teams (South Side of Rockville Center was the other team), so that right there I felt was ridiculous — two 7-0 teams are obviously very good. No coach wants to leave a door open for a team to come roaring back — it has happened before when a team doesn’t put away an opponent and the other team rallies. I can see both sides, but blindly enforcing a rule does nothing to mitigate the problem.
I brought this up because two weeks ago, Warrensburg defeated rival Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 74-6 in a crossover game — certainly one of the most lopsided games I have heard of in a while. I had a telephone conversation with Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone about it and I see his side very well.
“We didn’t expect that,” Perrone said. “Half of their starters weren’t playing, and we got on top really fast — every other play we ran seemed like a touchdown.”
I agree with most coaches that the first half is open season. If your team can’t stop the other team, that’s on you, even if it’s 43-0 at halftime.
The second half, however, I think teams should call off the dogs, run a lot of running plays and make sure the second and third teams all get their chance to play. Most teams do this, of course — I saw Glens Falls looking for players to run the ball in the second half of a blowout playoff win over Hudson two weeks ago, a sort of “Have you gotten in the game yet? No? Go, get in there,” kind of deal.
Running time is also a key in a blowout, as it speeds up the game and limits the number of plays that can be run. Most teams agree to running time in the second half when a game is out of hand. In the case of the Warrensburg vs. LG/H-L game, they started running time with three or four minutes left in the first half, Perrone said.
“We would wait 20, 30 seconds before snapping the ball, just to keep the clock running down,” Perrone said.
However, small-school teams are often limited by small rosters. Warrensburg has a limited number of linemen — Perrone said he only has one healthy lineman who can rotate in, so he has to run his starting offensive line for most of the game.
In fact, the Burghers were even handing the ball off to some linemen in the second half — like Jaron Griffin and Zach Shambo — but even they broke off 30-plus yard touchdown runs.
Short of kneeling a few times or punting on first down every time Warrensburg got the ball — which is not football — there wasn’t much else Perrone and the Burghers could do.
“We were really geared up for the game, we thought they were going to be a very tough opponent — they beat Chatham in overtime and they were tough all year,” Perrone said. “We’re so thin, we had to keep our starting line in the game. Our starting skill guys were all out of the game before halftime, but the holes were still there, and we had freshmen and sophomores running through them.”
________________________
One last one man’s rankings for Section II football, as we head into championship weekend:
CLASS AA
1. Shenendehowa (8-1), 2. Guilderland (6-3), 3. Shaker (8-1), 4. Bethlehem (6-3), 5. CBA (5-4). Honorable mention: Schenectady (6-3).
CLASS A
1. Queensbury (9-0), 2. Troy (8-1), 3. Ballston Spa (6-3), 4. Burnt Hills (5-4), 5. Averill Park (5-4). Honorable mention: Scotia (5-4), Amsterdam (5-4).
CLASS B
1. Holy Trinity (8-1), 2. Schuylerville (8-1), 3. Glens Falls (8-1), 4. Schalmont (6-3), 5. Cobleskill (5-4). Honorable mention: Broadalbin-Perth (5-4).
CLASS C
1. Stillwater (9-0), 2. Cambridge-Salem (8-1), 3. Greenwich (7-2), 4. Granville (6-3), 5. Fonda (7-2). Honorable mention: Tamarac (6-3), Voorheesville (5-4), Watervliet (5-4).
CLASS D
1. Warrensburg (8-1), 2. Chatham (7-2), 3. Whitehall (4-5), 4. Helderberg Valley (3-6).
