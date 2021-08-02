BLOG: New Class D high school football schedule for 2021 (plus the rest of the schedules)

The attachment to the email from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance was titled "Class D football schedule — seriously... for real..."

That gives you an idea of what's been going on with local high school football schedules of late.

Bishop Gibbons and Hoosic Valley have decided to not play varsity football this fall, so the Class D schedule has once again been overhauled by Section II. Whitehall had announced in the spring that it would be JV-only this fall.

With 10 teams now in Class D, the North and South divisions were reworked as five-team circuits, with Stillwater moving from Class D North to the South.

Class D (10 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Lake George, Warrensburg

South — Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Stillwater

*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)