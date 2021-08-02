BLOG: New Class D high school football schedule for 2021 (plus the rest of the schedules)

The attachment to the email from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance was titled "Class D football schedule — seriously... for real..."
That gives you an idea of what's been going on with local high school football schedules of late.
Bishop Gibbons and Hoosic Valley have decided to not play varsity football this fall, so the Class D schedule has once again been overhauled by Section II. Whitehall had announced in the spring that it would be JV-only this fall.
With 10 teams now in Class D, the North and South divisions were reworked as five-team circuits, with Stillwater moving from Class D North to the South.
Class D (10 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Lake George, Warrensburg
South — Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Stillwater
*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
So once again, here are the Class D football schedules — assuming, as always, things return to some semblance of normal this fall after 2020-21 was disrupted by the pandemic.
CLASS D North (schedules updated... again)
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 11 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 17 — at Cohoes
Sept. 25 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 2 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 9 — vs. Lake George
Oct. 16 — at Granville
Oct. 23 — vs. Chatham
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Granville
Sept. 11 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 18 — at Helderberg Valley
Sept. 25 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 1 — at Lake George
Oct. 9 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 16 — vs. Cambridge
Oct. 22 — at Greenwich
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 10 — vs. Cohoes
Sept. 17 — at at Stillwater
Sept. 25 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 1 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Oct. 8 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 15 — at Lake George
Oct. 22 — vs. Granville
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Lake George
Sept. 10 — vs. Stillwater
Sept. 17 — at Chatham
Sept. 24 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 1 — vs. Granville
Oct. 9 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 15 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 23 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Warrensburg
Sept. 11 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Sept. 17 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 25 — at Granville
Oct. 2 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 8 — at Greenwich
Oct. 15 — at Stillwater
Oct. 23 — vs. Lake George
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D South
Stillwater
Sept. 10 — at Lake George
Sept. 17 — vs. Greenwich
Sept. 24 — at Cohoes
Oct. 1 — vs. Chatham
Oct. 9 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 15 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 22 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
_________________________
Here are the rest of the 2021 area football schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 10 — at Columbia
Sept. 17 — at Colonie
Sept. 24 — vs. Schenectady
Oct. 1 — at Guilderland
Oct. 8 — vs. Bethlehem
Oct. 15 — vs. CBA
Oct. 22 — vs. Shenendehowa
Oct. 29 — at Shaker
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 10 — at Shenendehowa
Sept. 18 — vs. Averill Park
Sept. 24 — at South Glens Falls
Oct. 2 — vs. Burnt Hills
Oct. 8 — at La Salle
Oct. 15-16 — vs. Maine-Endwell
Oct. 22 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 30 — vs. Niskayuna
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 10 — vs. Amsterdam
Sept. 17 — at Albany
Sept. 24 — vs. Queensbury
Oct. 1 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 8 — at Troy
Oct. 15 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 23 — vs. Victor
Oct. 29 — at Burnt Hills
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 10 — at Green Tech
Sept. 18 — vs. Schalmont
Sept. 24 — at Lansingburgh
Oct. 2 — at Hudson Falls
Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 15 — at Gloversville
Oct. 23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 30 — vs. Ravena
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Sept. 10 — at Schalmont
Sept. 18 — vs. Mohonasen
Sept. 24 — at Ravena
Oct. 2 — vs. Glens Falls
Oct. 9 — vs. Green Tech
Oct. 16 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 22 — at Gloversville
Oct. 29 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS C North (schedules updated)
Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne
Sept. 10 — at Mechanicville
Sept. 17 — at Fonda
Sept. 24 — vs. Cobleskill
Oct. 1 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 8 — vs. Johnstown
Oct. 15 — open date
Oct. 22 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 10 — vs. Schuylerville
Sept. 17 — at Cobleskill
Sept. 24 — open date
Oct. 1 — at Johnstown
Oct. 8 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 15 — at Mechanicville
Oct. 22 — at Corinth/H-L
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 10 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 17 — at Johnstown
Sept. 24 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 1 — vs. Corinth/H-L
Oct. 8 — vs. Mechanicville
Oct. 15 — at Cobleskill
Oct. 23 — at Susquehanna Valley
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
__________________________
BONUS
Here is the fall 2021 schedule for Ticonderoga football:
Ticonderoga
Sept. 11 — at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.