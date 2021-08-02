 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLOG: New Class D high school football schedule for 2021 (plus the rest of the schedules)
0 comments

BLOG: New Class D high school football schedule for 2021 (plus the rest of the schedules)

{{featured_button_text}}

The  attachment to the email from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance was titled "Class D football schedule — seriously... for real..."

That gives you an idea of what's been going on with local high school football schedules of late.

Bishop Gibbons and Hoosic Valley have decided to not play varsity football this fall, so the Class D schedule has once again been overhauled by Section II. Whitehall had announced in the spring that it would be JV-only this fall.

With 10 teams now in Class D, the North and South divisions were reworked as five-team circuits, with Stillwater moving from Class D North to the South.

Class D (10 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Lake George, Warrensburg

South — Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Stillwater

*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

So once again, here are the Class D football schedules — assuming, as always, things return to some semblance of normal this fall after 2020-21 was disrupted by the pandemic.

CLASS D North (schedules updated... again)

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 11 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 17 — at Cohoes

Sept. 25 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 2 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 9 — vs. Lake George

Oct. 16 — at Granville

Oct. 23 — vs. Chatham

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Granville

Sept. 11 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 18 — at Helderberg Valley

Sept. 25 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 1 — at Lake George

Oct. 9 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 16 — vs. Cambridge

Oct. 22 — at Greenwich

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 10 — vs. Cohoes

Sept. 17 — at at Stillwater

Sept. 25 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 1 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Oct. 8 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 15 — at Lake George

Oct. 22 — vs. Granville

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Lake George

Sept. 10 — vs. Stillwater

Sept. 17 — at Chatham

Sept. 24 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 1 — vs. Granville

Oct. 9 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 15 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 23 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Warrensburg

Sept. 11 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Sept. 17 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 25 — at Granville

Oct. 2 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 8 — at Greenwich

Oct. 15 — at Stillwater

Oct. 23 — vs. Lake George

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D South

Stillwater

Sept. 10 — at Lake George

Sept. 17 — vs. Greenwich

Sept. 24 — at Cohoes

Oct. 1 — vs. Chatham

Oct. 9 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 15 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 22 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

_________________________

Here are the rest of the 2021 area football schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 10 — at Columbia

Sept. 17 — at Colonie

Sept. 24 — vs. Schenectady

Oct. 1 — at Guilderland

Oct. 8 — vs. Bethlehem

Oct. 15 — vs. CBA

Oct. 22 — vs. Shenendehowa

Oct. 29 — at Shaker

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 10 — at Shenendehowa

Sept. 18 — vs. Averill Park

Sept. 24 — at South Glens Falls

Oct. 2 — vs. Burnt Hills

Oct. 8 — at La Salle

Oct. 15-16 — vs. Maine-Endwell

Oct. 22 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 30 — vs. Niskayuna

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 10 — vs. Amsterdam

Sept. 17 — at Albany

Sept. 24 — vs. Queensbury

Oct. 1 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 8 — at Troy

Oct. 15 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 23 — vs. Victor

Oct. 29 — at Burnt Hills

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 10 — at Green Tech

Sept. 18 — vs. Schalmont

Sept. 24 — at Lansingburgh

Oct. 2 — at Hudson Falls

Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 15 — at Gloversville

Oct. 23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 30 — vs. Ravena

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Sept. 10 — at Schalmont

Sept. 18 — vs. Mohonasen

Sept. 24 — at Ravena

Oct. 2 — vs. Glens Falls

Oct. 9 — vs. Green Tech

Oct. 16 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 22 — at Gloversville

Oct. 29 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS C North (schedules updated)

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne

Sept. 10 — at Mechanicville

Sept. 17 — at Fonda

Sept. 24 — vs. Cobleskill

Oct. 1 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 8 — vs. Johnstown

Oct. 15 — open date

Oct. 22 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 10 — vs. Schuylerville

Sept. 17 — at Cobleskill

Sept. 24 — open date

Oct. 1 — at Johnstown

Oct. 8 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 15 — at Mechanicville

Oct. 22 — at Corinth/H-L

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 10 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 17 — at Johnstown

Sept. 24 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 1 — vs. Corinth/H-L

Oct. 8 — vs. Mechanicville

Oct. 15 — at Cobleskill

Oct. 23 — at Susquehanna Valley

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

__________________________

BONUS

Here is the fall 2021 schedule for Ticonderoga football:

Ticonderoga

Sept. 11 — at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 — vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 — vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 — vs. Saranac, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 — at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29-30 — crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News