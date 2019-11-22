We're close to the end of the 2019 high school football season, but it's never too soon to take a look ahead to next year — call it a 2020 vision.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has released the 2020-21 enrollment figures and the new classification cutoff numbers.
Because the small schools, especially Class D, have been decimated by schools merging or dropping football, or switching to eight-man football, it appears that NYSPHSAA wanted to bolster the numbers in the lower classes to increase the number of schools in those classes across the state. Thus, there will be a dramatic shift in the number of Class C and D teams, including some prominent powers moving down.
Here are the new football cutoff numbers for 2020:
Class AA — 1025 & up (no change)
Class A — 630-1024 (585-1024 in 2019)
Class B — 397-624 (355-584 in 2019)
Class C — 261-396 (230-354 in 2019)
Class D — 260 & below (229 & below in 2019)
Using the above cutoff numbers with the BEDS numbers for next year, here is the probable classification breakdown for Section II football in 2020:
(Note: This does not include any changes to mergers next season, just keeping them as they were for 2019, assuming mergers like Corinth-Fort Edward and Holy Trinity continue unchanged. This list also returns teams that played as independents in 2019 to their actual classes. It also keeps private schools like CBA and La Salle in the same classes they played in in 2019.)
(local teams in bold)
CLASS AA — Shenendehowa, Schenectady, Albany, Shaker, Saratoga Springs, Guilderland, Colonie, Bethlehem, Columbia, CBA.
CLASS A — Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Amsterdam, Troy, Queensbury, Burnt Hills, South Glens Falls, Mohonasen, Averill Park, Scotia, La Salle.
CLASS B — Gloversville, Green Tech, Hudson Falls, Lansingburgh, Glens Falls, Schalmont, Ravena, Cohoes, Cobleskill, Hudson, Broadalbin-Perth, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Holy Trinity.
CLASS C — Johnstown, Ichabod Crane, Schuylerville, Taconic Hills, Coxsackie-Athens, Watervliet, Fonda, Tamarac, Mechanicville, Granville, Corinth-Fort Edward.
CLASS D — Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Cambridge-Salem, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox), Rensselaer, Stillwater, Hoosick Falls, Voorheesville, Chatham, Greenwich, Hoosic Valley, Warrensburg (with North Warren), Whitehall.
