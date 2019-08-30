High school football scrimmages are Saturday -- one weekend before the regular season begins. So here's a list of where your local teams are playing:
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 9:30 a.m.
Beekmantown at Hudson Falls, 10 a.m.
Queensbury at Niskayuna, with Guilderland, Windham (NH), 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Salem, Chatham, Holy Trinity at Greenwich, 10 a.m.
Corinth-Fort Edward, Granville, Peru at Stillwater, 11 a.m.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg, AuSable Valley at Moriah
Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls at La Salle, 10 a.m.
Whitehall at Ticonderoga, 10 a.m.
Saratoga Springs at Schalmont, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.