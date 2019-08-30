{{featured_button_text}}

High school football scrimmages are Saturday -- one weekend before the regular season begins. So here's a list of where your local teams are playing:

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 9:30 a.m.

Beekmantown at Hudson Falls, 10 a.m.

Queensbury at Niskayuna, with Guilderland, Windham (NH), 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Salem, Chatham, Holy Trinity at Greenwich, 10 a.m.

Corinth-Fort Edward, Granville, Peru at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg, AuSable Valley at Moriah

Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls at La Salle, 10 a.m.

Whitehall at Ticonderoga, 10 a.m.

Saratoga Springs at Schalmont, 10 a.m.

