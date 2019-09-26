{{featured_button_text}}

Here's the local high school football individual statistical leaders through Week 3 of the season:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 3)

RUSHING

Player   Att   Yds   Avg   TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby     40   482   12.1   8

Dylan Winchell, War        19   396   20.8   5

Dayton Holcomb, Gran    55   389   7.1   3

Calvin Schneider, C-S      44   388   8.8   4

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S         58   364   6.3   7

Brendan Covey, Whi       42   346   8.2   4

David Austin, Whi           58   329   5.7   5

Jacob Vanderhoof, Schy  34   298   8.8   6

Tyler Shattuck, Whi         12   258   21.5   3

Jesse Griffin, War            30   251   8.4   6

Griffin Woodell, GF           27   240   8.9   5

Josh Ahrens, SGF            37   229   6.2   3

Chris Albrecht, Gre          54   225   4.2   3

Ben Chilkott, Gran           27   220   8.2   0

Mac Baker, War               17   208   12.2   2

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S  22   198   9.0   2

Brody Sullivan, C-FE        68   189   2.8   0

Joe Slattery, HudF           28   188   6.7   2

Tristen Hitchcock, War     21   184   8.8   4

Gabe Allen, C-FE            31   169   5.5   2

Isaiah Burnett, LG/HL    22   168   6.3   0

PASSING

Player                           Att   Cmp   Pct   Yds   TDs

Terrence Benedict, Ti     42   77   54.5   529   3

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre       19   32   59.4   412   4

Noah Girard, GF            22   33   66.7   405   10

Cole Clarke, LG/HL       21   51   41.2   334   2

Jake Williams, Sar        22   47   46.8   317   4

Riley Maddison, HudF   13   24   54.2   188   0

RECEIVING

Player                          Rec   Yds   Avg   TDs

Connall Tierney, Ti       14   165   11.8   1

Monty Benedict, Ti       12   156   13.0   1

Kaden Hall, Gre           11   189   17.2   1

Shane Clarke, LG/HL   11   188   17.1   2

Soyer Mattson, C-S      8   122   15.3   1

Connor Yaw, Ti             7   123   17.6   0

Hogan Fox, GF              7   113   16.1   1

Will Denton, C-FE         7   48   6.9   0

Aalijah Sampson, GF     6   142   23.7   3

SCORING

Player                          TD   Cnv   FG   PAT   Pts

Griffin Woodell, GF          8   0   0   0   48

Jason Rodriguez, Qby     8   0   0   0   48

Jesse Griffin, War            6   4   0   0   44

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S         7   0   0   0   42

Jacob Vanderhoof, Schy   6   0   0   0   36

Luke Pemrick, Gre           6   0   0   0   36

Dylan Winchell, War        5   3   0   0   36

Chris Albrecht, Gre         4   0   0   12   36

David Austin, Whi           5   2   0   0   34

Brendan Covey, Whi       5   0   0   0   30

Tristen Hitchcock, War    4   3   0   0   30

Josh Oakman, Gran        3   6   0   0   30

Mac Baker, War               3   5   0   0   28

Calvin Schneider, C-S     4   1   0   0   26

David Barclay, GF           4   0   0   0   24

Aalijah Sampson, GF      4   0   0   0   24

Cole Clarke, LG/HL         4   0   0   0   24

Tyler Shattuck, Whi        4   0   0   0   24

Josh Ahrens, SGF           3   2   0   0   22

Dayton Holcomb, Gran    3   1   0   0   20

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

