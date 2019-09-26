Here's the local high school football individual statistical leaders through Week 3 of the season:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 3)
RUSHING
Player Att Yds Avg TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 40 482 12.1 8
Dylan Winchell, War 19 396 20.8 5
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 55 389 7.1 3
Calvin Schneider, C-S 44 388 8.8 4
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 58 364 6.3 7
Brendan Covey, Whi 42 346 8.2 4
David Austin, Whi 58 329 5.7 5
Jacob Vanderhoof, Schy 34 298 8.8 6
Tyler Shattuck, Whi 12 258 21.5 3
Jesse Griffin, War 30 251 8.4 6
Griffin Woodell, GF 27 240 8.9 5
Josh Ahrens, SGF 37 229 6.2 3
Chris Albrecht, Gre 54 225 4.2 3
Ben Chilkott, Gran 27 220 8.2 0
Mac Baker, War 17 208 12.2 2
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S 22 198 9.0 2
Brody Sullivan, C-FE 68 189 2.8 0
Joe Slattery, HudF 28 188 6.7 2
Tristen Hitchcock, War 21 184 8.8 4
Gabe Allen, C-FE 31 169 5.5 2
Isaiah Burnett, LG/HL 22 168 6.3 0
PASSING
Player Att Cmp Pct Yds TDs
Terrence Benedict, Ti 42 77 54.5 529 3
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 19 32 59.4 412 4
Noah Girard, GF 22 33 66.7 405 10
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 21 51 41.2 334 2
Jake Williams, Sar 22 47 46.8 317 4
Riley Maddison, HudF 13 24 54.2 188 0
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds Avg TDs
Connall Tierney, Ti 14 165 11.8 1
Monty Benedict, Ti 12 156 13.0 1
Kaden Hall, Gre 11 189 17.2 1
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 11 188 17.1 2
Soyer Mattson, C-S 8 122 15.3 1
Connor Yaw, Ti 7 123 17.6 0
Hogan Fox, GF 7 113 16.1 1
Will Denton, C-FE 7 48 6.9 0
Aalijah Sampson, GF 6 142 23.7 3
SCORING
Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts
Griffin Woodell, GF 8 0 0 0 48
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 8 0 0 0 48
Jesse Griffin, War 6 4 0 0 44
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 7 0 0 0 42
Jacob Vanderhoof, Schy 6 0 0 0 36
Luke Pemrick, Gre 6 0 0 0 36
Dylan Winchell, War 5 3 0 0 36
Chris Albrecht, Gre 4 0 0 12 36
David Austin, Whi 5 2 0 0 34
Brendan Covey, Whi 5 0 0 0 30
Tristen Hitchcock, War 4 3 0 0 30
Josh Oakman, Gran 3 6 0 0 30
Mac Baker, War 3 5 0 0 28
Calvin Schneider, C-S 4 1 0 0 26
David Barclay, GF 4 0 0 0 24
Aalijah Sampson, GF 4 0 0 0 24
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 4 0 0 0 24
Tyler Shattuck, Whi 4 0 0 0 24
Josh Ahrens, SGF 3 2 0 0 22
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 3 1 0 0 20
