Here's the local high school football individual statistical leaders through Week 4 of the season:
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 4)
RUSHING
Player Att Yds Avg TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 53 647 12.2 9
Calvin Schneider, C-S 56 590 10.5 7
Dylan Winchell, Warr 32 569 17.8 7
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 63 493 7.8 9
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch 41 440 10.7 10
Brendan Covey, Whi 64 432 6.8 5
Jesse Griffin, Warr 49 412 8.4 6
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 55 381 7.1 3
David Austin, Whi 70 380 5.4 6
Max Kipp, HooF 54 360 6.7 5
Griffin Woodell, GF 32 327 10.2 7
Chris Albrecht, Gre 64 300 4.7 3
Josh Ahrens, SGF 52 293 5.6 3
Gabe Allen, C-FE 36 273 7.6 4
Tyler Shattuck, Whi 12 258 21.5 3
James Capone, Sar 42 239 5.7 1
Joe Johnson, SGF 41 227 5.5 2
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S 26 220 8.5 2
Ben Chilkott, Gran 27 220 8.2 0
Joe Slattery, Qby 36 219 6.1 3
Luke Pemrick, Gre 19 207 10.9 3
Mac Baker, Warr 19 206 10.8 2
PASSING
Player Att Cmp Pct Yds TDs
Terrence Benedict, Ti 54 99 54.6 679 5
Noah Girard, GF 28 41 68.3 500 11
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 24 39 61.5 482 7
Jake Williams, Sar 29 73 39.7 459 4
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 27 69 39.1 440 5
Riley Maddison, HudF 18 41 43.9 225 0
Mac Baker, Warr 8 20 40.0 213 2
Jacob Ruggles, C-S 18 32 56.3 200 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds Avg TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti 17 202 11.9 2
James Capone, Sar 15 241 16.1 1
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 14 263 18.8 4
Connall Tierney, Ti 14 165 11.8 1
Alex Bushee, HooF 14 112 8.0 1
Kaden Hall, Gre 12 191 15.9 2
Soyer Mattson, C-S 11 164 14.9 3
Will Denton, C-FE 10 103 10.3 1
Aalijah Sampson, GF 9 182 20.2 3
Sean Hudson, Sar 9 178 19.8 1
Connor Yaw, Ti 9 148 16.4 1
Hogan Fox, GF 9 131 14.6 1
SCORING
Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts
Griffin Woodell, GF 13 1 0 0 80
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 10 0 0 0 60
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch 10 0 0 0 60
Dylan Winchell, Warr 8 4 0 0 56
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 9 0 0 0 54
Jesse Griffin, Warr 7 6 0 0 54
Chris Albrecht, Gre 5 0 1 17 50
Calvin Schneider, C-S 7 1 0 0 44
David Austin, Whi 6 2 0 0 40
Brendan Covey, Whi 6 0 0 0 36
Luke Pemrick, Gre 6 0 0 0 36
Max Kipp, HooF 5 1 0 0 32
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 5 0 0 0 30
Josh Oakman, Gran 3 6 0 0 30
Mac Baker, Warr 3 5 0 0 28
David Barclay, GF 4 1 0 0 26
Aalijah Sampson, GF 4 0 0 0 24
Owen Sherman, Sch 4 0 0 0 24
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 4 0 0 0 24
Tyler Shattuck, Whi 4 0 0 0 24
Alex Roca, Qby 0 0 2 18 24
Jake Williams, Sar 4 0 0 0 24
