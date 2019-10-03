{{featured_button_text}}

Here's the local high school football individual statistical leaders through Week 4 of the season:

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 4)

RUSHING

Player                           Att Yds Avg TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby    53 647 12.2 9

Calvin Schneider, C-S     56 590 10.5 7

Dylan Winchell, Warr      32 569 17.8 7

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S         63 493 7.8 9

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch   41 440 10.7 10

Brendan Covey, Whi      64 432 6.8 5

Jesse Griffin, Warr          49 412 8.4 6

Dayton Holcomb, Gran   55 381 7.1 3

David Austin, Whi          70 380 5.4 6

Max Kipp, HooF             54 360 6.7 5

Griffin Woodell, GF         32 327 10.2 7

Chris Albrecht, Gre        64 300 4.7 3

Josh Ahrens, SGF          52 293 5.6 3

Gabe Allen, C-FE           36 273 7.6 4

Tyler Shattuck, Whi       12 258 21.5 3

James Capone, Sar       42 239 5.7 1

Joe Johnson, SGF          41 227 5.5 2

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S   26 220 8.5 2

Ben Chilkott, Gran          27 220 8.2 0

Joe Slattery, Qby            36 219 6.1 3

Luke Pemrick, Gre     19 207 10.9 3

Mac Baker, Warr        19 206 10.8 2

PASSING

Player                             Att Cmp Pct Yds TDs

Terrence Benedict, Ti       54 99 54.6 679 5

Noah Girard, GF               28 41 68.3 500 11

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre          24 39 61.5 482 7

Jake Williams, Sar            29 73 39.7 459 4

Cole Clarke, LG/HL          27 69 39.1 440 5

Riley Maddison, HudF      18 41 43.9 225 0

Mac Baker, Warr               8 20 40.0 213 2

Jacob Ruggles, C-S         18 32 56.3 200 3

RECEIVING

Player                         Rec Yds Avg TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti       17 202 11.9 2

James Capone, Sar     15 241 16.1 1

Shane Clarke, LG/HL   14 263 18.8 4

Connall Tierney, Ti       14 165 11.8 1

Alex Bushee, HooF       14 112 8.0 1

Kaden Hall, Gre            12 191 15.9 2

Soyer Mattson, C-S      11 164 14.9 3

Will Denton, C-FE         10 103 10.3 1

Aalijah Sampson, GF  9 182 20.2 3

Sean Hudson, Sar     9 178 19.8 1

Connor Yaw, Ti          9 148 16.4 1

Hogan Fox, GF           9 131 14.6 1

SCORING

Player                           TD Cnv FG PAT Pts

Griffin Woodell, GF          13 1 0 0 80

Jason Rodriguez, Qby    10 0 0 0 60

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch   10 0 0 0 60

Dylan Winchell, Warr       8 4 0 0 56

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S         9 0 0 0 54

Jesse Griffin, Warr          7 6 0 0 54

Chris Albrecht, Gre         5 0 1 17 50

Calvin Schneider, C-S     7 1 0 0 44

David Austin, Whi          6 2 0 0 40

Brendan Covey, Whi      6 0 0 0 36

Luke Pemrick, Gre          6 0 0 0 36

Max Kipp, HooF              5 1 0 0 32

Cole Clarke, LG/HL        5 0 0 0 30

Josh Oakman, Gran       3 6 0 0 30

Mac Baker, Warr            3 5 0 0 28

David Barclay, GF          4 1 0 0 26

Aalijah Sampson, GF  4 0 0 0 24

Owen Sherman, Sch   4 0 0 0 24

Shane Clarke, LG/HL   4 0 0 0 24

Tyler Shattuck, Whi     4 0 0 0 24

Alex Roca, Qby           0 0 2 18 24

Jake Williams, Sar      4 0 0 0 24

